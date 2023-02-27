Live stream: Celtics 21, Knicks 35

The Boston Celtics (44-17) play against the New York Knicks (35-27) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday February 27, 2023
Boston Celtics 21, New York Knicks 35 (Q2 09:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That Robert Williams play is everything I’ve ever asked of him. Relocating along the baseline hasn’t been his biggest strength but he did it there and was aggressive after the catch – 8:14 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams and Sam Hauser just ran into each other and Hauser managed to somehow commit an offensive foul in the middle of the traffic jam – 8:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jayson Tatum was 1-for-6 in the first quarter — he may wind up with 55, but this is not the All-Star Game. – 8:12 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
New: “I basically told them, ‘You know what I do to people in the crowd. Everybody knows.’ I kind of say that and everybody usually shuts up.”
I chatted with Marcus Smart about the Celtics getting into it with some Sixers fans who were ejected Saturday.
bostonglobe.com/2023/02/27/spo… – 8:11 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Boston shot 7-for-21 in the first quarter (1-for-12 from beyond the arc) vs NYK tonight. Knicks lead 27-15. The 15 points are a season-low for a Knick opponent this season. – 8:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics match their worst 3PT shooting quarter of the season with at least 10 att. by shooting 8.3%. They also went 1/12 in a 2Q during that #Magic home mini series loss in December. – 8:11 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics hadn’t scored fewer than 20 points in any 1st quarter this year…
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rough first quarter for Blake Griffin. Will be interesting to see if Mike Muscala gets a chance after C’s shoot just 1-of-12 from 3 in first quarter. – 8:10 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Brutal start for the Celtics, down 27-15 against the Knicks after the 1st quarter. C’s shot 1-12 on 3s, Tatum was ineffective and the Knicks finished the quarter on a 12-2 run. Very little much juice so far. – 8:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Really bad offensive 1Q for the #Celtics. They missed 11 of 12 3pt attempts, with four turnovers, two missed free throws and 4 points in the final 4:36. NYK 27, BOS 15.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 27-15 after the first quarter — season-low first quarter for Boston, which shot 7-for-21 and 1-for-12 from three. – 8:10 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
That foul on Blake Griffin is a clear example of the rules protecting jump shooters too much. Brunson jumped up and forward. There should be a limited amount of space a shooter is given when he jumps forward towards the defender. It was the correct call. Rule should change – 8:10 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks 27, Celtics 15 after one. Randle with 12, Tatum with two points on 1-for-6 shooting in a miserable start. – 8:09 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Knicks held Boston to a season low 15 points in the first quarter. Their previous low was 20. – 8:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
15 will tie the second fewest points by the #Celtics in a quarter this year. They’re 1/11 from 3. – 8:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics are doubling Randle and still can’t stop him. His tenacity and determination have returned in full force this year and he’s often been able to beat up on Boston’s second units when guys like Hauser hit the floor. – 8:06 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
WE COOKIN’ ♨️
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum has started this game the same way he played in Philadelphia for the first 42 minutes. #Celtics #Knicks – 8:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Free throw attempts starting to pile up against Boston again. 7-2 advantage for the #Knicks late in the 1Q. – 8:05 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics hit a franchise record 27 3-pointers the last time they played at MSG. They’ve currently missed 10 straight 3s tonight after Horford’s 3 on the first possession. – 8:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Another slow start for Tatum. Big block by Robinson on help side erased the advantage Tatum had on Quickley. pic.twitter.com/b611oZnrip – 8:03 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Tough start for Jayson Tatum, who’s 1-6 from the field and 0-3 from 3. Got stuffed by Mitchell Robinson then turned it over the next possession. C’s down 17-13 because the Knicks are shooting 38.9%. C’s are at 35.3% tho. – 8:00 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
many people quickly finding out why we get so cranky when Mitchell Robinson isnt on the floor. – 7:59 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Third slow start in a row for Tatum. He’s 1 for 6 and on the last two possessions was rejected by Robinson and had the ball stolen by him. – 7:58 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And next time down Robinson jumped and blocked a Tatum pass for a steal. (Robinson is not guarding Tatum – just help. It was Grimes to start and now Hart) – 7:58 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson just smothered a dunk attempt by Jayson Tatum. – 7:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant now out there alongside Blake, Celtics going for power on the ground rather than length against this Knicks front court. – 7:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams coming in next to Blake Griffin after a pair of quick fouls for the latter. – 7:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Here comes those all important bench rotations. #Knicks can really dominate, and Immanuel Quickley scored the first second he entered. – 7:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Blake Griffin getting some run early in place of Robert Williams. #Celtics fully healthy, so a surprise, but he did have an excellent night here earlier this season. – 7:54 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Blake Griffin getting some early minutes in the first quarter. First time he’s played since before the break. – 7:54 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Interesting move by Mazzulla as Blake will be the first big off the bench for Rob instead of Grant with Robinson and Randle out there. – 7:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks 3-for-10 to start — Celtics 3-for-11…so maybe this one won’t end, 176-175. – 7:50 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics start off cold from 3 at 1-8. But Knicks only lead 8-7 because they’re shooting 3-10. – 7:49 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Horford started the game with a 3 and the Celtics have missed 7 in a row over the last 4+ minutes since. – 7:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford now 18/38 from 3 in February (47.4%). He’s had a phenomenal year spacing the floor. – 7:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Wrote about the impact Derrick White has had on the Celtics in our takeaways files from five big games over the weekend. Starting in place of Jaylen Brown today, he just had an assist and a strip in one trip down the court.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Not sure who got a bigger ovation for their first bucket, the Knicks or Celtics. On my way into the game, there was a group of Celtics fans yelling at each other about how hyped they were to see so many people dressed in green. They also said New York sucks, obviously. – 7:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Home whites for Boston. Here we go. pic.twitter.com/7RPSpTaWcM – 7:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Another fun one on tap here at MSG between the Knicks and Celtics. Boston still sits a half-game up on Milwaukee for the NBA’s best record, while the Knicks have ripped off five straight wins and continue to try to chase down Brooklyn for fifth in the East. – 7:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Never mind — a large contingent countering with loud cheers for Jayson Tatum. Unless they are NY fans who just admire greatness…ah, come on. Has to be Celtics fans in here. NY fans would not do that. – 7:38 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
if the venom directed at the Celtics pregame introductions is any indication, maybe the Knicks five-game winning streak has gotten their fans back in the building rather than selling to out of town fans. – 7:37 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Plenty of Celtics green in the building at Madison Square Garden, two days after plenty of UConn blue vs. St. John’s. New England making itself right at home in New York City lately. – 7:37 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Join me for a FREE #WatchParty for the Boston Celtics vs. the New York Knicks on @millionsdotco. I’ll be answering questions, giving expert commentary and watching with you! Brought to you by @millionsdotco. Sign up here: millions.co/kyle-draper-ba… twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:30 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Knicks – Madison Square Garden – February 27, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
New York – Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson
OUT: Boston: Brown, Gallinari New York: None pic.twitter.com/sWiFIgoDZN – 7:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
6pm in New York.
@MichelobULTRA | #UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/v2SkuMUaZc – 7:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
No issues for Derrick White warming up. He’ll start after being listed as probable with a right ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/QG52LbNmjs – 6:41 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Derrick White to start for the Celtics tonight at the Knicks with Jaylen Brown out for personal reasons. – 6:13 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla said #Knicks picked it up after a hot #Celtics start last game between them, NYK second unit played a big role, along with defending Brunson, Randle in the half court. – 6:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla said he loves the Smart-Brown-Tatum-Horford-Rob group and expects great things from them as the playoffs approach. – 6:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla on Robert Williams’ long jumper: “That was a great stretch … great two for one. I don’t really want Rob shooting that shot unless we’re in the situation we were in, but I know we can make it.” – 6:06 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Derrick White will start in place of Jaylen Brown. #Celtics. #Knicks – 6:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown will be back Wednesday after missing tonight’s game in NY for personal reasons, per Joe Mazzulla. Derrick White will start. – 6:04 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says Jaylen Brown will be back for Wednesday’s game. He’s out tonight for personal reasons. Derrick White will start in Jaylen’s spot. – 6:04 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Derrick White, no surprise, will start for Jaylen Brown tonight in New York. – 6:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Thibodeau on #Knicks: “I just want the focus to be on daily improvement and lock into who’s in front of us … the intensity’s going to be different heading down the stretch.” – 5:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Thibodeau on playing #Celtics: “It shows you exactly where you are. They’ve had a great season, they were in the Finals last year, they’re strong on both sides of the ball … they play hard, they play unselfishly.” – 5:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jalen Brunson’s price is up over 10% in the past month on @Mojo. Yet, after two consecutive relatively pedestrian performances, his price has dropped a bit. Are you a buyer in this market? pic.twitter.com/PDyoCetZ3Z – 5:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tom Thibodeau is about to speak pregame with Joe Mazzulla to follow. #Celtics #Knicks – 5:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Here we go. #Celtics #Knicks in 2 hours. @CelticsCLNS pic.twitter.com/RYgnPIiMY9 – 5:35 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Derrick White discusses our resilient win in Philly and the importance of individual defense in tonight’s matchup with the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/tB8ZfTiijO – 5:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons listed out for the Nets tomorrow against the Bucks. He said Friday he would be re-evaluated in a week. I’m not expecting him to play against the Knicks or Celtics, either. – 4:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
On today’s episode of The Hoop Collective, @espn_macmahon, @WindhorstESPN and I broke down Mavs-Lakers and Celtics-Sixers, looked at what has allowed the Kings and Knicks to be so successful and what lies ahead for Quin Snyder in Atlanta. open.spotify.com/episode/5OB3OD… – 4:31 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@RealTristan13’s top candidates for NBA MVP:
1. Jayson Tatum
2. Joel Embiid
3. Nikola Jokić pic.twitter.com/0DhyyefBHH – 3:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On today’s episode of the New Orleans Pelicans podcast, Joe Cardosi, Jim Eichenhofer, and David Wesley discuss the game against the Knicks along with the position of our current role players. Click the link below to listen!
On today’s episode of the New Orleans Pelicans podcast, Joe Cardosi, Jim Eichenhofer, and David Wesley discuss the game against the Knicks along with the position of our current role players. Click the link below to listen!
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Looking at the numbers before our matchup with Boston 📊 pic.twitter.com/tV70kEmKXM – 3:07 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“Boston has a special place in my heart.”
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Last 2 yrs of #Celtics #Knicks
1/26
120-117 gritty OT NY win @ BOS
11/5
133-118 C’s break franchise 3pt record
1/8
99-75 Knicks shoot 36% & lose @ BOS
1/6
108-105 Knicks 25pt comeback W
12/18
Richardson dominant in C’s 114-107 win
10/20
Fournier revenge game with 32 in 2OT – 2:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since the trade deadline:
— Bucks are undefeated with Jae Crowder
— Knicks are undefeated with Josh Hart
— Lakers are undefeated with Mo Bamba
— Bulls are undefeated with Patrick Beverley pic.twitter.com/Z7Vav8FZLb – 2:12 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Steph Curry 54-point game against the Knicks at MSG 10 years ago also created one of the greatest GIFs ever, and a moment Draymond should never let Steph live down pic.twitter.com/qaPhHT1qgE – 2:07 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
162 games is a long time, but seeing a spring training Mets game while preparing to drive through snow to the Knicks game makes me miss baseball. – 1:53 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Is Jalen Brunson bound for MIP? What are the chances Josh Hart comes back? Would the Knicks go into the tax?
You asked questions. We’ve got answers.
