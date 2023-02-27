Celtics vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Boston Celtics are spending $4,035,058 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $4,194,952 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday February 27, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: MSG

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

