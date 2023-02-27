Celtics vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

February 27, 2023

By |

The Boston Celtics play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Boston Celtics are spending $4,035,058 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $4,194,952 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday February 27, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Tony Jones
@Tjonesonthenba
That Cavs/Knicks first round series is gonna hit like Frank Lucas and Blue Magic – 2:12 AM

