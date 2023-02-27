Ryan Miller: Collin Sexton will miss another week with a hamstring strain.
Source: Twitter @millerjryan
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz injury update: Jordan Clarkson is OUT on Tuesday with a right thumb sprain and Collin Sexton will miss at least another week. pic.twitter.com/ddfBzL1j3n – 6:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Collin Sexton, the Jazz say, will remain out at least one more week. “Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) is continuing treatment and progressing as expected. He will remain OUT and will be reevaluated in one week.” – 6:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton will be out tomorrow for the Jazz against San Antonio. Clarkson has a thumb sprain
Ssxton’s hamstring will keep him out this week. He will be re-evaluated next Monday – 6:03 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Per the @utahjazz:
Sexton Injury Update:
Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) is continuing treatment and progressing as expected. He will remain OUT and will be reevaluated in one week. – 6:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gay and Kelly Olynyk are both available tonight for the Utah Jazz against the San Antonio spurs. Collin Sexton remains out – 7:44 PM
Andy Larsen: Jordan Clarkson out tomorrow due to a right thumb sprain. Collin Sexton remains out, too. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / February 27, 2023
Sarah Todd: Collin Sexton did not practice with the Jazz today will be out tomorrow vs Thunder and reevaluated on Monday (left hamstring strain) -via Twitter @NBASarah / February 22, 2023
Sarah Todd: Collin Sexton (left hamstring) will not return to the game tonight -via Twitter @NBASarah / February 15, 2023