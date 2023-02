Damian Lillard on drug test after 71-point performance: 'Are y'all serious?'

Lillard tied Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season after Mitchell also scored 71 in a win over Chicago on Jan. 2. Lillard broke his own franchise mark of 61 points, which he’d done twice, on a 3-pointer with 4:42 left that also topped his career record for 3s in a game with 11. Lillard’s 13 3-pointers on 22 attempts were one shy of the NBA record set by Golden State’s Klay Thompson in 2018. Thompson’s Warriors teammate Stephen Curry (2016) and Chicago’s Zach LaVine (2019) also made 13 3s . Overall, Lillard was 22-of-38 from the floor and made all 14 of his free throw attempts. He had six rebounds and six assists. “It really, really was a masterful performance,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “It was a piece of art. That was incredible.” -via ESPN / February 27, 2023