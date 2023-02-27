Damian Lillard on drug test after 71-point performance: 'Are y'all serious?'

“I mean, honestly, I was like, ‘Are y’all serious?’ ” Lillard said Sunday during his post-game news conference. “I did the urine test yesterday and they backed it up with the blood draw tonight after the game and it was actually the first time in my career being tested after a game. And then, aside from that, they know that I’m scared of needles. “I know I’ve got a lot of tattoos, but when you’re doing a blood draw, it’s different from tattoos,” Lillard continued, before gesturing from above his head and then dropping his hand. “It brought me down from here to the floor.”
Spida. Dame. ???
Could we see three 70+ point games in the same season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/L6oMP1fQpq – 9:07 PM
Including Damian Lillard’s 71 last night, six different players have had career-high scoring nights against the Rockets THIS SEASON
🔥 Dame — 71
🔥 Lauri Markkanen — 49
🔥 Tyler Herro — 41
🔥 Terance Mann — 31
🔥 Keegan Murray — 30
🔥 Tre Jones — 26 pic.twitter.com/4Lwgrxqu9f – 8:39 PM
Damian Lillard scores 71 points against Houston Rockets: Highlights, social media reaction oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 8:25 PM
Lillard has scored 748 total points over the past six weeks.
That’s 165 points more than any other player in the NBA.
Joel Embiid ranks second with 583 points. – 8:11 PM
Over the #Blazers last 20 games, Dame Lillard is averaging:
39.4 points,
7.4 assists,
4.9 rebounds,
5.1 made three-pointers,
While shooting 52% from the floor, 41% from downtown and 96% from the FT line.
Averaging.
That a quarter of a season. crazy – 7:53 PM
Lillard has scored 748 total points over the past six weeks.
That’s 165 points more than any other player in the NBA.
Joel Embiid ranks second with 583 points. – 5:53 PM
With Dame scoring 71 points last night, it brought me back to asking Kobe whether he thought someone in today’s (this was in 2016) NBA could match or surpass 81 points. He definitely thought it was possible…
Who will be the one to match or surpass 81 points? pic.twitter.com/iAmm5VmUtD – 4:46 PM
Damian Lillard is quietly becoming one of the greatest scorers in NBA history
By: @bradbotkincbs
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 4:42 PM
Damian Lillard scored a career high 71 points last night!
🏀 #Blazers legend @terryporter30 is amazed by what he’s seen from Lillard this season #RipCity
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 | @Dame_Lillard pic.twitter.com/T9O1njaDyU – 3:14 PM
Damian Lillard has scored 20+ points in 21 straight games, and he’s averaging 38.7 PPG over that span.
We’re witnessing the most impressive stretch of @Damian Lillard’s career, writes @NekiasNBA. Check out his in-depth breakdown of Lillard’s dominance: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ne… – 2:44 PM
Lastly, the sport’s talent pool is simply stronger and deeper than ever. Just take Lillard, for example. There has never been another player who can pull up from the mid-court logo without even altering his textbook form, as if he’s shooting a free throw – 2:22 PM
After Mitchell dropped 71 points in January, Lillard submitted his 71-point masterpiece last night while Jokić simultaneously put up 40-17-10
What’s with all the wild individual stat lines this season? I outlined some reasons in this 🧵👇
Read more: sportico.com/leagues/basket… pic.twitter.com/IaZNOrU6fl – 2:22 PM
Lastly, the sport’s talent pool is simply stronger and deeper than ever. Just take Lillard, for example. There has never been another player who can pull up from the mid-court logo without even altering his textbook form, as if he’s shooting a free throw – 2:15 PM
After Mitchell dropped 71 points in January, Lillard submitted his 71-point masterpiece last night while Jokić simultaneously put up 40-17-10
What’s with all the wild individual stat lines? I outlined some reasons in this @Sportico article and 🧵👇
sportico.com/leagues/basket… – 2:15 PM
No matter how you feel about the inflated scoring numbers this season, what can’t be denied is Damian Lillard is doing what few thought he could do at age 32, coming back from a serious injury. That 71 is a testament to the work he did to return better & more efficient than ever. – 2:13 PM
Shortly after the Blazers-Rockets game went final late Sunday, Mitchell tweeted: “My mom calls me and says [Damian Lillard] tied your record… you gotta get 72 now.” cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 1:34 PM
I genuinely thought we were past this when Dame won a power struggle with the former general manager and then signed a $60m a year extension, but I guess not. – 1:23 PM
Damian Lillard scores 71 points: Logo Lillard makes 400-plus feet worth of buckets, plus 10 jaw-dropping stats
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 12:47 PM
Most PPG by quarter this season:
1st — Doncic (11.7)
2nd — Dame (9.9)
3rd — Shai (10.3)
4th — Kyrie (9.5) pic.twitter.com/bdsjiO1H04 – 12:16 PM
Damian Lillard became the second NBA player in the first two months of 2023 to score at least 70 points in a game. We all remember Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game but one of my favorite games is the night Kobe refused to score 70 points just one month earlier. thesportingtribune.com/the-night-kobe… – 11:56 AM
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard gets drug tested following 71-point performance vs. Rockets
cbssports.com/nba/news/trail… – 11:15 AM
After Damian Lillard tied #Cavs Donovan Mitchell with 71 points last night, Mitchell got a phone call — and challenge — from mom:
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 11:10 AM
New ESPN Feature: On Damian Lillard, loyalty, legacy, and the lonely hill that he’s willing to die on.
“Other than a championship, what more can I give?” Lillard asked.
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 11:10 AM
New ESPN Feature: On Damian Lillard, loyalty, legacy, and the lonely hill that he’s willing to die on.
On the night Damian Lillard dropped 71 in Portland: theathletic.com/4255728/2023/0… – 10:56 AM
Damian Lillard was a trending topic after dropping 71-points last night 🔥
DAME TIME⌚️ pic.twitter.com/rzKkCdpWPn – 10:56 AM
Feb. 27 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.4
2. Luka Dončić: 15.9
3. Joel Embiid: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.6
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.5
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.4
7. Jayson Tatum: 14.3
8. LeBron James: 13.4
9. Anthony Davis: 12.9
10. Stephen Curry: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/tJc0y7yHXF – 10:25 AM
It’s been Dame Time for his last 13 games 😳 pic.twitter.com/1M76nqixGA – 10:14 AM
A pod, really, with everything.
Standings perspective, live reaction to Dame, coaches/buyouts intel, storytime and, to wrap it, @Chris Haynes calling Chauncey Billups on his drive home after Portland’s coach watched his star score 71 points.
To listen: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 10:08 AM
Houston allowed 12 threes to Klay on Friday and 13 to Dame Sunday in its ninth straight loss. – 9:41 AM
NBA world reacts to Damian Lillard going off for 71 points nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/27/nba… – 9:40 AM
Houston’s starters scored a combined 67 points to Damian Lillard’s 71. – 9:38 AM
Back on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Even Bears can’t screw this one up, Quin Snyder gets a job, shame on Bama basketball, @Theismann7, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Dame goes off, Lakers comeback, MLB’s pitch clock, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:27 AM
Damian Lillard tested positive for awesome.
apnews.com/article/housto… – 9:17 AM
Damian Lillard is averaging 40 PPG in February on .502/.417/.962 shooting.
PPG by month:
Oct/Nov: 26.3
Dec ……… 29.2
Jan ………. 34.5
Feb ……… 40.0 – 8:59 AM
Mention of Dame’s 71 points on both CNN and NY Times The Morning newsletter this am. – 8:54 AM
This the first season in NBA history where two players had a 70-point game.
Wilt had three by himself in 1961-62 and 1962-63.
But Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell are the first duo to have 70-pieces (71-pieces, actually) in the same season. – 7:56 AM
New URBONUS w/ @Ryxa41 & @augis04
-The last expected signings before the EuroLeague deadline
-Reaction to Argentina’s failure
-Could Campazzo push Zvezda to playoffs
-Jasikevicius’ future
-Where PAO should start its rebuild from
-Lillard’s 71-point game
basketnews.com/news-185932-do… – 7:46 AM
After Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard delivered another 71-point #NBA game
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:41 AM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets insider: Damian Lillard the latest to shred Houston’s defense ift.tt/fHPxKkV – 5:18 AM
Having said that, Jabari got hit hard in ball-screens against Dame tonight, too. And he got 38 minutes while going 3-11 from the field, and Sengun got 25 minutes going for 17/10/5. The whole thing in Houston is just bizarre. – 1:41 AM
Watch Damian Lillard drop 71 points with 13 3-pointers in Blazers win nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/27/wat… – 1:20 AM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Trail Blazers 131, Rockets 114: Damian Lillard hangs 71 points on Houston in dominant performance ift.tt/jWcAUd4 – 1:18 AM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Dame’s 71 points
– OT Thriller in Denver
– Lakers surging
– Bucks win streak
– State of the Union on the Clippers
– NBA’s big weekend
– What’s with these buzzer hail marys?
Join us!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=3nrY-C… pic.twitter.com/jAzsKpKDFN – 1:16 AM
Most career 60-point games in NBA history
Wilt Chamberlain: 32
Kobe Bryant: 6
DAMIAN LILLARD: 5
Michael Jordan: 4
James Harden: 4 – 1:12 AM
Most points by a Blazers player
Damian Lillard: 71 in 2023
Damian Lillard: 61 in 2020
Damian Lillard: 61 in 2020
Damian Lillard: 60 in 2023
Damian Lillard: 60 in 2019
Damian Lillard: 59 in 2017
Damon Stoudamire: 54 in 2005 – 1:10 AM
Historic night for Damian Lillard and for us to witness 😱😱
71 PTS
13/22 3PT
14/14 FT
6 REB
6 AST
pic.twitter.com/GHojG60PV6 – 1:10 AM
Story: Damian Lillard scores a career-high, franchise-record & arena-record 71 points vs. Rockets, tied for the most in an NBA game since Kobe Bryant’s 81 points in 2006 @PostSports
washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/02… – 1:09 AM
Wilt Chamberlain scored 50+ points in 118 games throughout his NBA career.
That’s more 50-point games than Michael Jordan (31), Kobe Bryant (25), James Harden (23), Damian Lillard (15), LeBron James (14) and Kevin Durant (9) combined 😳 pic.twitter.com/SAAsSKZfVa – 12:39 AM
In the last four days alone, the NBA regular season has given us:
– SGA’s 39 outdueled by Lauri’s 43 in OT.
– Tatum’s OT tip vs. Indy.
– 176-175
– Embiid’s late full-court miracle vs. Boston
– Lakers overcome 27-point deficit vs. Mavs
– Dame’s 71
– This sick Kawhi-Jokic duel. – 12:37 AM
Dame said tonight was the first time he had been blood-draw drug-tested following a game in his entire career.
His full thoughts on it: pic.twitter.com/ZKu5vIKmrd – 12:37 AM
Dame: “Honestly, I was like, ‘Are y’all serious?’ They did the urine test last night and then they backed it up with the blood test after the game. What makes it worse is I’m afraid of needles, too.” – 12:30 AM
Dame broke 5 records tonight:
— First 70pt game in under 40 mins
— Fewest FTA in a 70pt game
— First 70pt game with 10+ threes
— Highest TS% in 70pt game
— Oldest with 70pt game pic.twitter.com/tL9T6R2r3r – 12:25 AM
Damian Lillard has 15 games with 50+ points — the sixth-most in NBA history. The only players with more:
Wilt Chamberlain (118)
Michael Jordan (31)
Kobe Bryant (25)
James Harden (23)
Elgin Baylor (17) pic.twitter.com/NcVlnVGv6y – 12:20 AM
On some level, Houston just didn’t even have anything resembling an answer. Like, what, you’re going to throw another 21-year-old against Dame when he’s in a zone like that? Not gonna matter. Still, the structural stuff is just such a mess. There’s no growth there. – 12:19 AM
(this is in addition to Damian Lillard just being absolutely incredible and making freaking 13 3s in a single game, including one that was basically from the parking lot) – 12:10 AM
No joke: when Dame came into the locker room tonight he had a band-aid on his arm because the league drew blood for a drug test. – 12:06 AM
I mean, Dame was just absolutely unbelievable tonight and that guy always deserves his flowers.
But man, the sheer number of Houston defensive breakdowns. Felt like it happened every single way. Beat at point of attack. Screen communication errors. Ball-screen errors. Goodness. – 12:06 AM
Most 60-point games in the last 5 seasons:
5 — Lillard
3 — Harden
Nobody else has more than 1. pic.twitter.com/D9f8QKOlRY – 11:57 PM
Damian Lillard’s 71 points in the Blazers’ win over the Rockets are a career-high and franchise-high. He ties Donovan Mitchell for the most points scored this season. Lillard hit 13 threes, and he now has the third-most 60+ point games in NBA history: basketballnews.com/stories/damian… – 11:57 PM
Damian Lillard scored 71.
Donovan Mitchell scored 71.
This is the first time in NBA history that multiple players have scored 70 in a game in the same season. – 11:55 PM
Only three players in NBA history have had separate games with at least 50, 60 and 70 points in a single NBA season.
Wilt Chamberlain
Kobe Bryant
Damian Lillard – 11:52 PM
71 for @Dame_Lillard in the adidas DAME 8! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/U9YYU1nv2G – 11:51 PM
Dame dropped 71 tonight!
Yes, 71!
🤯 pic.twitter.com/h6wcznCRW8 – 11:48 PM
Damian Lillard is the oldest player in NBA history with a 70-point game ⌚ pic.twitter.com/VRCsmpCRdl – 11:47 PM
Most points since January 1st:
880 — Damian Lillard
[huge gap]
687 — Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/AjvnsrfDBg – 11:46 PM
Most 60-point games in NBA history
Wilt – 32
Kobe – 6
DAMIAN LILLARD – 5
Jordan – 5
(Reg season and playoffs)
I’m not sure enough people understand the degree to which Dame has injected himself into all time record books. – 11:45 PM
Six players are averaging 30+ points per game this season, which would be the most in NBA history:
Joel Embiid = 33.1
Luka Doncic = 33.1
Damian Lillard = 32.3
Giannis Antetokounmpo = 31.3
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander = 31.0
Jayson Tatum = 30.4 – 11:45 PM
Career 60-point games:
LeBron, Steph, Magic, Bird, Kareem, Russell, Duncan, KD, Shaq (combined 29 MVPs): 4
Dame: 5 – 11:43 PM
Dame in February:
40.3 PPG
6.0 RPG
7.0 APG
50/42/96%
On a mission. pic.twitter.com/lprKIvvk9B – 11:43 PM
We have to realize how lucky we’re living the era of players like Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard etc. Players who strive for the perfection and give us so many unforgettable moments. Chapeau! #nba – 11:38 PM
INCREDIBLE performance from Damian Lillard!
Dame scored a career-high 71 points in 131-114 win vs. Houston.
Lillard moves ahead of LeBron James in most career 50-point games (15) and within one of Kobe Bryant for most 60-point games! pic.twitter.com/t173GvCrA7 – 11:38 PM
So Dame becomes the eighth player in NBA history to score 70 points or more in a game, and two of those eight performances have come this season alone. That’s wild. – 11:36 PM
That 71 piece wing dinner Spicy “All Drumsticks” that Dame Dolla dropped tonight with the W was beyond SPECIAL!!!! Carry the hell on… – 11:36 PM
One note about Dame’s 71 points: in addition to personal and franchise records, it’s also the most by any player in a game the Blazers were in. Old mark was 65 by Lakers’ Kobe Bryant in 2007. – 11:36 PM
Players with a 70/5/5 game in NBA history:
Dame
Book
Spida
Admiral pic.twitter.com/75m90zd2Ay – 11:34 PM
Thoroughly enjoyed that Dame Lillard performance. Kobe once scored 81 on a Sunday night. Lillard hitting 71 was pretty special too. Blazers needed him to do it. 13 3’s! – 11:34 PM
Dame the new Mr. 71.
Donovan needed OT… and didn’t even get to keep the damn scoring high for two months.
Someone’s gonna challenge Kobe 81. – 11:34 PM
Lillard tonight:
— 71/6/6
— 8th player with a 70-point game
— 3rd player ever with 5+ games with 10+ threes
— Passes MJ in all-time 60-point games
Top __ scorer all-time. pic.twitter.com/5fYm0eBgGM – 11:33 PM
We’re talking #Rockets live in postgame:
— Damian Lillard scores 71
— Sengun benched in the fourth again
— Jabari’s struggles
playback.tv/rocketswatch – 11:33 PM
Top scorers in POR-HOU:
Damian Lillard – 71
Sengun/Tate – 17
That 54-point difference between the top scorers in a single game is the largest since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game in 2006.
Kobe Bryant had 81 points, 55 more than the next closest player (Mike James, 26). – 11:33 PM
71 points from Damian Lillard!?
I hope that Nikola Jokic drops a freestyle on the plane ride home this week and has 70+ immediately after. – 11:33 PM
Trail Blazers 131, Rockets 114. Damian Lillard with 71 points, hits 13 3s, both by far career highs and most ever against the Rockets or for a Blazers player. Eighth player in NBA history with 70 points or more. – 11:33 PM
#Blazers Damian Lillard became the 7th player in NBA history to score 71 or more pts in a game. (Wilt, E. Baylor, D. Robinson, D. Mitchell, D. Thompson, K. Bryant, Lillard). Portland beats Houston 131-114. Lillard 71 pts on 22-38 FG, 13-22 3ptFG, 14-14 FT. – 11:32 PM
71 for Dame. My Goodness. Takes himself out. Doesn’t go for the record. Class act. – 11:32 PM
71 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds. What a night for Damian Lillard. – 11:32 PM
Not sure if you guys knew this, but Dame? He went to Weber State. – 11:32 PM
71! Hope the Blazers can hang for the play-in. This Dame season deserves a win-or-go-home stage. – 11:31 PM
Dame Lillard sits with 71 points. AMAZINGLY in 39 minutes. 13 three pointers made. pic.twitter.com/RZQ1uVtYfj – 11:31 PM
Damian Lillard left the court having one of the best scoring nights we’ve seen over the last years
71 points (career-high)
22-38 FG
13-22 3P
14-14 FT
6 rebounds
6 assists
Dame was undeniable! #RipCity – 11:30 PM
please nba just do whatever you can this summer to get damian lillard an all-star teammate – 11:30 PM
Dame tonight:
71 PTS
6 REB
6 AST
22-38 FG
13-22 3P
It’s time. pic.twitter.com/xIjmrzmTMT – 11:30 PM
Damian Lillard’s last 19 point totals:
50, 36, 40, 44, 25, 24, 37, 60, 30, 42, 42, 29, 40, 28, 33, 38, 40, 39, 71
Portland is 10-9 in those games – 11:30 PM
Damian Lillard scores 71 points and receives a rousing ovation when taken out with 44 seconds. He hits a franchise-record 13 three-pointers. Blazers leading Houston 131-113 – 11:30 PM
Damian Lillard in Portland’s win over Houston tonight: 71 points – becoming the eighth player in NBA history to score 70 or more in a game. – 11:30 PM
Dame exits with 44 seconds left. 71 points. 13 threes, a new franchise record. – 11:29 PM
Damian Lillard is the only player in NBA history to have a game with
60+ PTS
10+ 3P
He has done it twice. pic.twitter.com/iwqlbIZnrD – 11:28 PM
Reminder that Donovan Mitchell’s 71 points earlier this season was 58 in regulation + 13 in OT.
Lillard w/ 69 & counting now… – 11:28 PM
Lillard has 66, Thybulle a game high +26, and Isaiah Joe has 52 points in his last 64 minutes. Some terrific nba performances to enjoy. – 11:26 PM
Players with multiple 60 point games:
Wilt – 32
Kobe – 6
Lillard – 5
Harden – 4
Jordan – 4
Baylor – 3 – 11:25 PM
If Dame gets three more points I might tweet out his total and see if there’s a word people reply to it with. – 11:23 PM
Damian Lillard has more 60-point games than
Steph Curry
LeBron James
Shaquille O’Neal
Larry Bird
Magic Johnson
Tim Duncan
Bill Russell
Kevin Durant
combined. pic.twitter.com/WrHS0nvvXQ – 11:22 PM
Damian Lillard sets a new career high in the @adidas Basketball Dame 8 🎯 pic.twitter.com/x293vWjFA8 – 11:21 PM
You can feel the air come out of the building whenever Dame passes the ball or anyone else takes a shot. – 11:21 PM
Only two games in NBA history in which a player recorded 60 pts, 10 FGs, 10 3FGs, 10 FTs.
Dame Lillard has both. Tonight and January 2020. – 11:21 PM
Damian Lillard was made for the play-in. We gotta find a way to get the Blazers to ninth so they get a home elimination game. – 11:21 PM
Damian Lillard set a new scoring career-high with 64 points against the Rockets. What a night for Dame
64 points
20-31 FG
12-18 3P
12-12 FT
Impressive! #RipCity – 11:21 PM
Career-high 64 points for Dame and counting!
play.underdogfantasy.com/p-world-wide-w… pic.twitter.com/CYKZGO0IAq – 11:20 PM
Damian Lillard has recorded multiple 60-point games in a season for the 2nd time in his career (had 3 in 2019-20).
Only other players to have 2+ 60-point games in multiple seasons in NBA history are:
Kobe Bryant (2005-06, 2006-07)
Wilt Chamberlain (5x) – 11:20 PM
Damian Lillard has set a Trail Blazers’ and career record with 64 points … and there is still 4:30 to play. He has made 20-of-31 shots, including 12-of-18 from 3. – 11:19 PM
Crazy that Dame is playing some of the best basketball of his career – 11:19 PM
Damian Lillard ties his career-high with 61 points, which he’s now scored three times – 11:17 PM
Dame has tied his career high of 61. Still 5:48 left. 70 is absolutely on the table. – 11:17 PM
Damian Lillard has tied his career-high of 61 points tonight and there is 5:48 remaining. Portland leads Houston 118-103 – 11:17 PM
Sucks that Blazers are gonna be like 11th or whatever because these last ~two months of Dame have been as good as any we’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/QD2wFmbk7z – 11:16 PM
Players with 15 or more 50-point games all-time:
Wilt
MJ
Kobe
Harden
Elgin
And now, Damian Lillard. pic.twitter.com/Z0dDLSZ6Nc – 11:05 PM
Trail Blazers up 14 heading to fourth. Rockets cut a 23-point lead to 12. That should be close enough, unless Blazers start the fourth with a significant run, to get Lillard more time. He has 50. – 11:02 PM
Damian Lillard has 50 points in the third quarter vs. Houston 😤
🏀 16-for-26 FG
🏀 9-for-15 3PT
🏀 5 assists
Lillard’s 2022-23 season high: 60 points vs. Utah… Will he beat that total? pic.twitter.com/RcqqGkpTbO – 10:57 PM
Damian Lillard this season has played in 47 games
60 point games: 1
50 point games: 2
40 point games: 9
30 point games: 14 – 10:56 PM
Dame is doing Dame things, what a superb scorer. Also the Rockets are horrible, and missing their starting backcourt. – 10:54 PM
I wonder what the Venn diagram overlap is of people who want the Blazers to tank and people who want Dame to play the whole second half of a blowout against the worst team in the league so he can get a career high in points. – 10:46 PM
If they’re not going to let Dame get a shot off in the second half might as well get Thybulle going. – 10:37 PM
Rockets are trying to get the ball out of Dame’s hands on pick and rolls and he’s carving them up. They are just bad, all there is to it – 10:35 PM
Dame driving, kicking, making smart basketball plays to get his teammates open looks pic.twitter.com/bAe1WGfxjY – 10:34 PM
Damian Lillard is leading the league in 40-point games (12) this season.
8 of those have been in the last 2 months. pic.twitter.com/5NxtSGeg5w – 10:26 PM
Dame has 41 in the first half. If you need any further indictment on +/- as a stat, look at this boxscore. pic.twitter.com/hX8q5pnRw1 – 10:25 PM
41 points in 19 minutes, wow! I guess the entire first half was Dame Time. – 10:24 PM
Damian Lillard with 41 points at halftime. Might see some history tonight in Portland. pic.twitter.com/pHH5BDRaTI – 10:24 PM
Dame Time against the #Rockets in the 1st half (POR up 73-58):
41 pts
5–8 on 2’s
8–11 on 3’s
7-7 FT
Lillard’s 41pts in a half are the T-3rd most scored in a half since 2014-15 season (D. Booker 51, D. Mitchell 42, K. Irving 41) – 10:21 PM
How scorching hot is Damian Lillard? Of his 41 first-half points, he has twice as many 3s from 32 feet out or more (four) than the Rockets have made combined. – 10:20 PM
Damian Lillard in 1st half:
41 points
8 3-pt FG
He is the 1st player with 40 points and 8 3-pointers in a single half since Kobe Bryant in 2003 against the Wizards. – 10:18 PM
Dame’s 41 is tied for third-most points in a half in NBA history. Devin Booker had 51 in the second half of his 70-point game in 2017. Donovan Mitchell had 42 in the second half (and OT) of his 71-point game last month. Kyrie Irving had 41 in the first half vs. Orlando last year. – 10:18 PM
Dame at half:
41 PTS
13-19 FG
8-11 3P
The highest scoring half of the season by any player. pic.twitter.com/Ki469M8pKH – 10:16 PM
Damian Lillard is on another heater: 41 points in the first half against Houston, which has included eight 3-pointers, four of them from 32-feet or longer. Blazers lead Rockets 73-58. – 10:16 PM
Now a career-high 41 first half points for Damian Lillard.
play.underdogfantasy.com/p-world-wide-w… pic.twitter.com/mR6jQtCo4E – 10:15 PM
Damian Lillard came from a different planet tonight.
Against the Rockets, he was in the zone in the 1st half.
41 points
13-19 FG
8-11 3P
Unguardable. #ripcity – 10:15 PM
Hooooly shit. Dame has 39 points in the first half and counting.
play.underdogfantasy.com/p-world-wide-w… pic.twitter.com/bYOAVtdpVP – 10:13 PM
Dame is on a different level right now (and has been for at least the last month) – 9:52 PM
Dame could be on pace for another 60 although playing the Rockets gives you a 20% inflation rate. – 9:25 PM
Joe Cronin congratulating Dame for his 3-point contest win in Salt Lake City pic.twitter.com/LQxE8veODU – 9:04 PM
#Rockets starters at Blazers: Washington, Tate, Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun
Blazers starters: Lillard, Thybulle, Reddish, Grant, Eubanks
Silas said before the game he thinks both Porter (foot) & Green (groin) will be able to play at some point on homestand (games on Tues & Wed) – 9:00 PM
Justin Kubatko: Damian Lillard was 🔥 last night: ✅ 71 PTS ✅ 22-38 FG ✅ 13-22 3P ✅ 14-14 FT His TS% was 80.4%, the highest such figure in NBA history in a 70-point game. He’s the first player in NBA history to record a 70-point game without missing a FT. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / February 27, 2023
Damian Lillard set franchise and career highs with 71 points and 13 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a two-game skid with a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Lillard became the eighth different player to score 70 points in NBA history. At age 32, he’s the oldest player in NBA history with a 70-point game, and the only player age 30 or older to accomplish the feat, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. “I enjoy those moments in the game when I’m just going after people,” Lillard said, “when I’m in attack mode.” -via ESPN / February 27, 2023
Lillard tied Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season after Mitchell also scored 71 in a win over Chicago on Jan. 2. Lillard broke his own franchise mark of 61 points, which he’d done twice, on a 3-pointer with 4:42 left that also topped his career record for 3s in a game with 11. Lillard’s 13 3-pointers on 22 attempts were one shy of the NBA record set by Golden State’s Klay Thompson in 2018. Thompson’s Warriors teammate Stephen Curry (2016) and Chicago’s Zach LaVine (2019) also made 13 3s. Overall, Lillard was 22-of-38 from the floor and made all 14 of his free throw attempts. He had six rebounds and six assists. “It really, really was a masterful performance,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “It was a piece of art. That was incredible.” -via ESPN / February 27, 2023