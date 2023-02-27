Fred VanVleet available to return after missing last three games

Toronto: Fred VanVleet (personal reasons) has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game against Chicago.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet, who missed the last three games because of personal reasons, is not on the Raptors’ personnel report for Tuesday’s game against Chicago. He should be available to play his first game since the All-Star break. Only Otto Porter Jr. is out. – 4:50 PM
Fred VanVleet, who missed the last three games because of personal reasons, is not on the Raptors’ personnel report for Tuesday’s game against Chicago. He should be available to play his first game since the All-Star break. Only Otto Porter Jr. is out. – 4:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet has been removed from the Raptors injury report, so he should be back tomorrow. The Raptors expect to be at full strength (with the exception of Otto Porter) vs Chicago. – 4:49 PM
Fred VanVleet has been removed from the Raptors injury report, so he should be back tomorrow. The Raptors expect to be at full strength (with the exception of Otto Porter) vs Chicago. – 4:49 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet is available to play tomorrow against the Chicago Bulls. Otto Porter Jr. is the only player on the injury report. – 4:47 PM
Fred VanVleet is available to play tomorrow against the Chicago Bulls. Otto Porter Jr. is the only player on the injury report. – 4:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Willing to give the Raptors a pass vs a very good team on the 2nd night of a b2b without VanVleet, but if their late-season turnaround is for real they’ll have to show it against teams in/above their weight class. Next 3 games come vs the 2 teams below them in standings (CHI/WAS) – 8:01 PM
Willing to give the Raptors a pass vs a very good team on the 2nd night of a b2b without VanVleet, but if their late-season turnaround is for real they’ll have to show it against teams in/above their weight class. Next 3 games come vs the 2 teams below them in standings (CHI/WAS) – 8:01 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anunoby is 1-for-10 from 3 since his return. He hasn’t taken any in 22 mins tonight (and only has 2 FGA). He’s clearly still rusty/working his way back after missing a month with the (non-shooting) wrist injury, but they could really use early-season OG, especially with FVV out. – 7:30 PM
Anunoby is 1-for-10 from 3 since his return. He hasn’t taken any in 22 mins tonight (and only has 2 FGA). He’s clearly still rusty/working his way back after missing a month with the (non-shooting) wrist injury, but they could really use early-season OG, especially with FVV out. – 7:30 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam from 3-point range in February: 19-for-39 (49%). He’s 3-for-6 today. That’s been huge with VanVleet out and Trent/Anunoby/Barnes yet to hit a 3 (and the Cavs shooting 50% from deep). – 7:22 PM
Pascal Siakam from 3-point range in February: 19-for-39 (49%). He’s 3-for-6 today. That’s been huge with VanVleet out and Trent/Anunoby/Barnes yet to hit a 3 (and the Cavs shooting 50% from deep). – 7:22 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps broadcast announces the birth of Fred VanVleet’s third child.
“Gotta play zone,” Matt Devlin says. – 6:37 PM
Raps broadcast announces the birth of Fred VanVleet’s third child.
“Gotta play zone,” Matt Devlin says. – 6:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors sticking with Barnes, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl as FVV back home for the very personal reason of becoming a Dad for the third time – 6:11 PM
Raptors sticking with Barnes, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl as FVV back home for the very personal reason of becoming a Dad for the third time – 6:11 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Fedor: The Raptors will not have Fred VanVleet (personal) for today’s game against #Cavs. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / February 26, 2023
Michael Grange: No Fred VanVleet for Raptors today vs. Pistons. He remains day-to-day with personal issue. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / February 25, 2023
Jake Fischer: That’s what I just heard about Orlando with Fred that come summer, they would be willing to talk some serious money. -via Spotify / February 22, 2023