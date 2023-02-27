Giannis Antetokounmpo likely to play against Brooklyn

Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right quad contusion) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game against Brooklyn.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Sean Highkin @highkin
I will never forget Christmas 2019, Bucks first place in the east with Giannis the reigning MVP, and the entire pre/halftime show of their game that day was not merely speculating but actively advocating for him to leave. That’s what a lot of today’s discourse reminds me of. – 1:22 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum enters the game at MSG tonight still leading the league in scoring. Julius Randle has moved in to the top five.
Tatum has two more games (tonight, Wed vs. Cleveland) before his 25th birthday. He needs 54 points to pass Giannis for 7th on that all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/p6AGFSIKMR – 12:53 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 27 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.4
2. Luka Dončić: 15.9
3. Joel Embiid: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.6
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.5
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.4
7. Jayson Tatum: 14.3
8. LeBron James: 13.4
9. Anthony Davis: 12.9
10. Stephen Curry: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/tJc0y7yHXF – 10:25 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best hype man out there 😆
pic.twitter.com/46nzMtJfXT – 3:51 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Six players are averaging 30+ points per game this season, which would be the most in NBA history:
Joel Embiid = 33.1
Luka Doncic = 33.1
Damian Lillard = 32.3
Giannis Antetokounmpo = 31.3
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander = 31.0
Jayson Tatum = 30.4 – 11:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
AD today:
30 PTS
15 REB
3 BLK
Ties Giannis for the most 30/15 games this season. pic.twitter.com/YmT6wd5oZ9 – 6:15 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Incredible energy in the arena today 🙌🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/VoqNv83guL – 5:04 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
No Giannis, No Problem
Milwaukee beats Phoenix 104-101 behind 33 points from Jrue Holiday.
The Bucks have now won 14 straight games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O6jXodbdid – 3:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns went 13-for-22 from the FT line in a game they lost by 3. Led by 8 with just under 6 minutes to play too. Would be a hell of a Finals rematch adding KD and Giannis to that equation – 3:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Of course it is Jae Crowder making shots to lead a Bucks comeback here late in the fourth quarter.
Fun finish ahead for the Bucks and Suns, who are tied at 96 with just over 3 to go with both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant watching in street clothes. – 3:23 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Giannis was lovin’ this alley-oop dunk from Grayson Allen 😆 pic.twitter.com/u3UDZiU41j – 2:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Craig or Okogie 5th starter?
Craig 10 boards at half (6 offensive). Extra possessions.
No Giannis, but with Booker, Paul and Durant, extra possessions huge. Shot 1-of-7, but will take less shots with Durant.
Okogie better scorer, 9 points, 6 boards at half.
Thoughts? #Suns – 2:39 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
No Durant.
No Antetokounmpo.
And then you wonder why NBA TV ratings are in the dumpster. – 1:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo out Sunday vs. Suns due to right quad contusion nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/26/gia… – 12:44 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star ruled out of 2021 NBA Finals rematch with Suns on Sunday
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 11:26 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bobby Portis will get the start for Giannis Antetokounmpo. #Suns #Bucks – 11:25 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT vs. Phoenix Suns today.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 11:21 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad) will not play this afternoon against the Phoenix Suns.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer: “We’re confident this is a very common occurrence in our league…takes a day or two and its nothing more than that” – 11:20 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
I don’t know who’ll win MVP. But these are the 10 Best Players in the world right now at this very moment:
1. Giannis 2. Embiid 3. Joker 4. Luka 5. Steph 6. LeBron 7. KD 8. Tatum 9. Dame 10. SGA 11. Ja – 11:30 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Only four players have gotten to the line 20 times in at least two different games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 5
Luka Doncic, 3
Joel Embiid, 2
and now, Jimmy Butler, 2 – 9:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Recent #Suns stories:
Dario Saric returns to Phoenix after trade to OKC before deadline bit.ly/3KDG7wv
Ish Wainright has extreme reaction to multi-year deal
bit.ly/41oPkPj
Durant (knee) out, Giannis (quad) doubtful for Suns-#Bucks bit.ly/3lXX4aK pic.twitter.com/s59grGJPEU – 7:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant (knee) out, Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad) doubtful for Suns-Bucks showdown Sunday #Suns #Bucks azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns list Kevin Durant (right knee MCL sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) as out for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo (right quad contusion) is doubtful, while Wes Matthews (right calf strain) is out – 5:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad) is listed as DOUBTFUL for tomorrow’s #Suns–#Bucks game while Wesley Matthews (calf) is listed OUT.
Phoenix hasn’t submitted their injury report yet. – 5:13 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bobby Portis played for the first time in a month. And the Bucks ran a play for him.
“Bud called it right off the rip — 45 Rub — me and Giannis have been doing it three years here,” Portis said with a smile.
On the sixth man’s return, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4251031/2023/0… – 4:29 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game with a right quad contusion – 4:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bucks are listing Giannis Antetokounmpo as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Suns due to a right quad contusion. – 2:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And @LoriNickel on The Giannis Effect: Milwaukee Bucks superstar has had a unifying impact on city, state and beyond in his 10 seasons.
“Giannis is Jordan and Pippen combined in one,” – Khris Middleton
jsonline.com/story/sports/2… – 11:16 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
In 10 years Giannis Antetokounmpo has turned into the most physical force in the NBA:
“If I was still 6-9, would I still be this effective? I don’t know. … I’m happy. I’m happy with what God has blessed me with and gave me.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 11:16 AM
In 10 years Giannis Antetokounmpo has turned into the most physical force in the NBA:
“If I was still 6-9, would I still be this effective? I don’t know. … I’m happy. I’m happy with what God has blessed me with and gave me.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 11:16 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“He was still hiding in plain sight even though some scouts knew about him leading up to the draft.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo was drafted out of nowhere 10 years ago. Will we ever see a story like that again? – @BenSteeleMJS
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 11:16 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
It began at the beginning w/ previously unreported details on how it all began in Milwaukee:
“I don’t play the game of basketball just to be here, to hang out and play — I did it because I wanted to eat.” – Giannis
bit.ly/RightPlaceTime… – 11:16 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
🥶It is a great weekend to tap into jsonline.com/deal for $1 – sip some ☕️- and settle in for Giannis at 10 series. – 11:16 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bobby Portis came back and Jae Crowder debuted, but Giannis Antetokounmpo left the floor with an injury again.
And that was the story from last night’s game.
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4251031/2023/0… – 11:11 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Does Thanasis Antetokounmpo have a future as a radio host?
@Thanasis Antetokounmpo shares how much respect he has for @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/sGOSMtpPDg – 9:10 AM
Does Thanasis Antetokounmpo have a future as a radio host?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Greek Freak played only six minutes against the Miami Heat #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:58 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo called a timeout to take himself out of the court with an apparent injury 😕
pic.twitter.com/eGBySvWDyw – 1:27 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo took a timeout to take himself out of the court with an apparent injury 😕
pic.twitter.com/eGBySvWDyw – 1:25 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks win 13th in a row with 128-99 victory over Miami
🏥Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves with right knee injury.
🔥Bobby Portis comes back strong
👏 Jae Crowder gets a warm welcome home.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 11:55 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Postgame Locked on Bucks w/@fmaddenNBA
🏀 Latest Giannis injury
🏀 Bucks win 13th straight game
🏀 Jae Crowder makes debut
🏀 AJ Green making case for main roster spot?
📺youtu.be/JBxwioQ5ECw
🎙️linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks pic.twitter.com/HX0eoneSZo – 11:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo starts despite wrist but leaves game with knee injury nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/24/gia… – 11:22 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Great way to come back from the break 🙌🏾 #BuildGoodHabits pic.twitter.com/dIXNu6c6e9 – 10:48 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer didn’t have clarity on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s knee injury.
He said he wasn’t sure when exactly Antetokounmpo knocked knees, but Giannis was asking to be subbed out when Bud took the timeout to get him off the floor – 10:20 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
When asked by @JamalCollier asked what he saw when he took Antetokounmpo off the floor, Budenholzer said, “I mean, he was basically asking out and fortunately we had the ball and I, we still don’t know when he knocked knees, but he was asking for the timeout or asking out.”” – 10:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on Giannis Antetokounmpo: “The basic update I got was he knocked knees and wasn’t able to return.” – 10:12 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
That got ugly real quick for the Heat. Even with Giannis leaving early, it wasn’t even close. Poor play on both ends doomed Miami, regardless of who was on the floor. – 10:04 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis barely played tonight, but the Bucks are still up 30 points in the 4th quarter and about to coast to a win against the Heat.
It’ll be Milwaukee’s 13th straight victory, the longest winning streak in the NBA this season – 9:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Milwaukee and Boston continue to show they are a cut above the rest of the league. Even with Giannis barely playing, Bucks are well on their way to ripping off a 13th straight win, now leading by 23 over the Heat. – 9:19 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat first group was outscored 23-16 to start the game and 19-13 to start second half. Among disappointments is that there has been no significant Heat push with Giannis sidelined for the game with the Bucks up 15. Margin now 92-69. – 9:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Milwaukee and Boston continue to show they are a cut above the rest of the league. Even with Giannis barely playing, Bucks are well on their way to ripping off a 13th straight win, now leading by 23 over the Bucks. – 9:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Heat still can’t make threes, don’t shoot enough (3 of 14), and still are Butler, Bam, Herro or bust. Bucks 73 (!), Heat 56 at half. And that’s with Giannis only playing six minutes before leaving with knee injury. – 8:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks put up 73 points in the half, and lead the #Heat 73-56.
Giannis Antetokounmpo exited the game after six first quarter minutes with a right knee injury. – 8:45 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks say Giannis knocked knees with a Heat player during the game.
He was listed on the injury report before the game with a right wrist injury. Put up 4 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in 6 minutes – 8:31 PM
Bucks say Giannis knocked knees with a Heat player during the game.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:28 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Giannis knocked knees with a Heat player and won’t return. Heat down 53-38. And Meyers Leonard appears in first NBA game since 2020-21. – 8:28 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks announce Giannis Antetokounmpo will not return to tonight’s game with a right knee injury – 8:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked knees with an opponent. He is OUT (right knee) for the remainder of tonight’s game against the Heat. – 8:27 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo is still out but the Bucks have already found a groove offensively and they took the game against Heat where they wanted. Deep team. #FeartheDeer – 8:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Per the #Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked knees with a #Heat player and will not return to the game. It was his right knee. – 8:26 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis asking for a timeout and going directly to the locker rooms
pic.twitter.com/kYimyQhTMB – 8:20 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo took himself off the floor after this play vs. the Heat. 😨
He had 4 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds in the first 6 minutes of the game.
pic.twitter.com/Ay4VtuLXhe – 8:18 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Giannis asked for a timeout and went straight to the locker room after what appeared to be an injury. pic.twitter.com/IiExVso256 – 8:18 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo sat on the bench with 4 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. And mostly, no pain in his wrist. #FearTheDeer – 7:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo starts 2 for 4 for 4 points and Jimmy Butler has started 3 for 3 for 9 points.
#Bucks lead the #Heat 16-14 about halfway through the first quarter. – 7:54 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love’s size already helping. He and Bam just formed a wall in front of Giannis to force a miss. – 7:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“I mean, the guy’s unbelievable.” – #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on Giannis Antetokounmpo.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… pic.twitter.com/tbwnN8MD1u – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks starting Giannis tonight, with Middleton continuing to play off the bench. Other four Bucks starters are Lopez, Allen, Holiday and Carter. – 7:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Giannis available now for Bucks
So now comes the interesting wrinkles
Bam on Giannis and Love on Lopez right out the gate…. – 7:09 PM
Giannis available now for Bucks
So now comes the interesting wrinkles
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo will start tonight for the #Bucks, because of course he is. – 7:07 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned returns LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 8-game slate
– Russell Westbrook starts for Clippers
– Giannis/SGA/Draymond all questionable
– Picks, Q&A, Fastest 5 Minutes
– Breaking lineup news
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/zCQhKmJp29 pic.twitter.com/MM5BSJlsOW – 6:37 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Giannis will be a gametime decision tonight – 5:52 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo just completed his regular pregame warmup routine
He’s been upgraded on the injury report from doubtful earlier to questionable for tonight’s game against the Heat pic.twitter.com/mrBSOSisg2 – 5:41 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo just completed his regular pregame warmup routine
He’s been upgraded on the injury report from doubtful earlier to questionable for tonight’s game against the Heat pic.twitter.com/mrBSOSisg2 – 5:41 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Giannis with the wrist injury, me with the chances of having a beer tonight. Both upgraded from doubtful to questionable. Further updates to come. – 5:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo upgraded to questionable to play vs. Miami Heat with sprained wrist. The #Bucks star is warming up.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… pic.twitter.com/isxl7P5zVV – 5:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo upgraded to questionable to play vs. Miami Heat with sprained wrist. The #Bucks star is warming up as usual.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… pic.twitter.com/byV4UXlbWd – 5:30 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are on the floor for their pregame work. pic.twitter.com/QNQRPh4b1l – 5:30 PM
Jim Owczarski: It must be early – #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Bobby Portis will start for Giannis Antetokounmpo. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / February 26, 2023
Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right quad contusion) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game against Phoenix. -via HoopsHype / February 25, 2023
Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right quad contusion) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against Phoenix. Pat Connaughton (left calf soreness) is questionable. -via HoopsHype / February 25, 2023