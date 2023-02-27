Live stream: Heat 58, 76ers 50

The Miami Heat (32-29) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (39-20) at Wells Fargo Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 27, 2023
Miami Heat 58, Philadelphia 76ers 50 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Lillard has scored 748 total points over the past six weeks.
That’s 165 points more than any other player in the NBA.
Joel Embiid ranks second with 583 points. – 8:11 PM
Lillard has scored 748 total points over the past six weeks.
That’s 165 points more than any other player in the NBA.
Joel Embiid ranks second with 583 points. – 8:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat up 8 at half
Shooting 41% from 3
But like I’ll keep stating, this defense picking up and forming a base has been the story tonight
Role players in right spots
Butler everywhere, Dipo swarming – 8:10 PM
Heat up 8 at half
Shooting 41% from 3
But like I’ll keep stating, this defense picking up and forming a base has been the story tonight
Role players in right spots
Butler everywhere, Dipo swarming – 8:10 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers had cut it to two. Embiid then let Cody Zeller beat him down the floor and threw a pick-6 on consecutive plays.
Miami leads by eight at halftime. Sixers generally come back after these bad halves, but man, that was a bad effort. 15 more shooting possessions for the Heat. – 8:10 PM
Sixers had cut it to two. Embiid then let Cody Zeller beat him down the floor and threw a pick-6 on consecutive plays.
Miami leads by eight at halftime. Sixers generally come back after these bad halves, but man, that was a bad effort. 15 more shooting possessions for the Heat. – 8:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Amazing what the Heat can do when they are making shots. Shot 40% on 3s in the first half, after shooting 29% from distance during the four-game losing streak. – 8:09 PM
Amazing what the Heat can do when they are making shots. Shot 40% on 3s in the first half, after shooting 29% from distance during the four-game losing streak. – 8:09 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Halftime: Miami 58, Philly 50. Low-key awesome half from Jimmy Butler (13 pts 6 reb 6 ast 843 winning plays). Snoozola atmosphere here compared with Saturday, but I guess that would have been hard to avoid. – 8:08 PM
Halftime: Miami 58, Philly 50. Low-key awesome half from Jimmy Butler (13 pts 6 reb 6 ast 843 winning plays). Snoozola atmosphere here compared with Saturday, but I guess that would have been hard to avoid. – 8:08 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
58-50 Miami lead at the end of the half. I’m not sure how it’s under 20, but I double checked and it is.
Embiid has 14 for the Sixers, with Butler (13) leading Miami. Sixers have 10 turnovers and have given up 10 offensive rebounds, leading to a +18 FGA advantage for the Heat. – 8:08 PM
58-50 Miami lead at the end of the half. I’m not sure how it’s under 20, but I double checked and it is.
Embiid has 14 for the Sixers, with Butler (13) leading Miami. Sixers have 10 turnovers and have given up 10 offensive rebounds, leading to a +18 FGA advantage for the Heat. – 8:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid is such a savant you’d think he could really focus and limit these plays at some point in his career. Still seem to happen little too often than is necessary . pic.twitter.com/mP29FaQqmw – 8:08 PM
Embiid is such a savant you’d think he could really focus and limit these plays at some point in his career. Still seem to happen little too often than is necessary . pic.twitter.com/mP29FaQqmw – 8:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Heat 58, Sixers 50. A blah half for the Sixers, who have committed 11 turnovers for 14 points and have allowed 11 second-chance points. Embiid has 14 and 4, Harden with 11 and 5 assists. Butler on triple-double watch with 13-6-6. – 8:08 PM
Halftime: Heat 58, Sixers 50. A blah half for the Sixers, who have committed 11 turnovers for 14 points and have allowed 11 second-chance points. Embiid has 14 and 4, Harden with 11 and 5 assists. Butler on triple-double watch with 13-6-6. – 8:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 58, 76ers 50. Jimmy Butler with 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Heat shooting 9 of 22 (40.9 percent) on threes and have built a big 48-30 edge in field-goal attempts. – 8:07 PM
Halftime: Heat 58, 76ers 50. Jimmy Butler with 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Heat shooting 9 of 22 (40.9 percent) on threes and have built a big 48-30 edge in field-goal attempts. – 8:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 10 late in second period on 76ers, but then give up 8-0 run. Take 58-50 lead into half. Butler with 13 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals. – 8:07 PM
Heat go up 10 late in second period on 76ers, but then give up 8-0 run. Take 58-50 lead into half. Butler with 13 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals. – 8:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Nothing better than Jimmy Butler reading passing lanes
My favorite thing to watch – 8:06 PM
Nothing better than Jimmy Butler reading passing lanes
My favorite thing to watch – 8:06 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum has started this game the same way he played in Philadelphia for the first 42 minutes. #Celtics #Knicks – 8:05 PM
Tatum has started this game the same way he played in Philadelphia for the first 42 minutes. #Celtics #Knicks – 8:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler saw that pass coming about 17 seconds before it happened. – 8:04 PM
Jimmy Butler saw that pass coming about 17 seconds before it happened. – 8:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry watching from the Heat’s bench at Wells Fargo Center tonight as he awaits his return from knee soreness. – 8:01 PM
Kyle Lowry watching from the Heat’s bench at Wells Fargo Center tonight as he awaits his return from knee soreness. – 8:01 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
On the plus side, Miami “only ” has 2 offensive rebounds in the first 9 minutes of the 2nd. That’s not great, necessarily, but it’s better than the 8 they gave up in the first quarter. – 8:00 PM
On the plus side, Miami “only ” has 2 offensive rebounds in the first 9 minutes of the 2nd. That’s not great, necessarily, but it’s better than the 8 they gave up in the first quarter. – 8:00 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
If you were looking for the Sixers’ first complete game in eons, it won’t be tonight.
Sixers have 10 turnovers, Miami is rebounding 44 percent of their misses, and Miami has 21 of the most wide-open 3-open attempts you will ever see. – 8:00 PM
If you were looking for the Sixers’ first complete game in eons, it won’t be tonight.
Sixers have 10 turnovers, Miami is rebounding 44 percent of their misses, and Miami has 21 of the most wide-open 3-open attempts you will ever see. – 8:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Miami grabbed the first nine offensive rebounds tonight. They’ve now got the game’s first 12 points off turnovers.
Sixers down 10 late in the second. – 8:00 PM
Miami grabbed the first nine offensive rebounds tonight. They’ve now got the game’s first 12 points off turnovers.
Sixers down 10 late in the second. – 8:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat with a huge 42-25 advantage in field-goal attempts thanks to its ability to force turnovers and dominate the offensive glass. That plus 9-of-21 (42.9 percent) shooting on threes has the Heat ahead of the 76ers 50-40 with 2:58 left in the first half. – 7:59 PM
Heat with a huge 42-25 advantage in field-goal attempts thanks to its ability to force turnovers and dominate the offensive glass. That plus 9-of-21 (42.9 percent) shooting on threes has the Heat ahead of the 76ers 50-40 with 2:58 left in the first half. – 7:59 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers Heat first half story: Heat,
Overmatched getting the most out of their talent. Sixers getting the minimum. – 7:59 PM
Sixers Heat first half story: Heat,
Overmatched getting the most out of their talent. Sixers getting the minimum. – 7:59 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Related: the Sixers are in the penalty with 3:24 left in the 2nd. As Walt Frazier would say, they will pay for their transgressions.
50-40 Miami lead with 2:58 left in the half. – 7:59 PM
Related: the Sixers are in the penalty with 3:24 left in the 2nd. As Walt Frazier would say, they will pay for their transgressions.
50-40 Miami lead with 2:58 left in the half. – 7:59 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker were chopping it up on one end of the floor #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ypOURNp2Qj – 7:56 PM
Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker were chopping it up on one end of the floor #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ypOURNp2Qj – 7:56 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’ve got a 41-35 lead about halfway through Q2.
Catch the rest of the half on Bally Sports Sun and NBA TV 📺 pic.twitter.com/odbxRpob9q – 7:53 PM
We’ve got a 41-35 lead about halfway through Q2.
Catch the rest of the half on Bally Sports Sun and NBA TV 📺 pic.twitter.com/odbxRpob9q – 7:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat are finally making shots tonight, but that’s not why they’re looking good
It’s the defense
That’s been my primary issue the last few games, not the missed shots
That’s the identity – 7:53 PM
The Heat are finally making shots tonight, but that’s not why they’re looking good
It’s the defense
That’s been my primary issue the last few games, not the missed shots
That’s the identity – 7:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat already up to 20 three-point attempts tonight, getting back to its goal of 40 three-point attempts per game. It helps that 40 percent (eight) have gone in. – 7:50 PM
Heat already up to 20 three-point attempts tonight, getting back to its goal of 40 three-point attempts per game. It helps that 40 percent (eight) have gone in. – 7:50 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
…how @Tyrese Maxey?! we need to know. pic.twitter.com/eSyxtPnUb2 – 7:50 PM
…how @Tyrese Maxey?! we need to know. pic.twitter.com/eSyxtPnUb2 – 7:50 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
If you like good ball movement ending with a 3, this is for you ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ekMn1YU2W4 – 7:48 PM
If you like good ball movement ending with a 3, this is for you ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ekMn1YU2W4 – 7:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Cody Zeller has been extremely solid man
Random note: but he just drew 3 fouls in a row off passes and rolls lol – 7:45 PM
Cody Zeller has been extremely solid man
Random note: but he just drew 3 fouls in a row off passes and rolls lol – 7:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat bench unit playing a lot of zone, with Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo at the top of it. – 7:45 PM
Heat bench unit playing a lot of zone, with Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo at the top of it. – 7:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo just made his first three since Jan. 31. He missed some time since then with an injury, but he was 0 of 8 on threes since the break before that make. – 7:44 PM
Victor Oladipo just made his first three since Jan. 31. He missed some time since then with an injury, but he was 0 of 8 on threes since the break before that make. – 7:44 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Big difference in the offense when Tyler Herro is making quick decisions. Drilled that C&S 3 after passing up a couple to drive into traffic in the first quarter. – 7:41 PM
Big difference in the offense when Tyler Herro is making quick decisions. Drilled that C&S 3 after passing up a couple to drive into traffic in the first quarter. – 7:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Miami leads 28-22 after one quarter. The Heat hold an 18-8 rebounding advantage. James Harden has eight points on 2-for-3 shooting. He’s made 3 of 4 foul shots. Jimmy Butler has seven points, five assists and four rebounds. – 7:39 PM
Miami leads 28-22 after one quarter. The Heat hold an 18-8 rebounding advantage. James Harden has eight points on 2-for-3 shooting. He’s made 3 of 4 foul shots. Jimmy Butler has seven points, five assists and four rebounds. – 7:39 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Heat 28, Sixers 22 at the end of the first. Miami has an 18-8 rebounding advantage and has nine second-chance points. Harden has 8 points and 2 assists. Butler with 7-4-5. – 7:37 PM
Heat 28, Sixers 22 at the end of the first. Miami has an 18-8 rebounding advantage and has nine second-chance points. Harden has 8 points and 2 assists. Butler with 7-4-5. – 7:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Sixers trail 28-22 at end of first quarter, despite an insipring +2 in one minute from Paul Reed. – 7:37 PM
Sixers trail 28-22 at end of first quarter, despite an insipring +2 in one minute from Paul Reed. – 7:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 28, 76ers 22. Jimmy Butler with 7 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Heat with 12 more field-goal attempts than the 76ers because of a big 18-8 rebounding edge. – 7:37 PM
End of first quarter: Heat 28, 76ers 22. Jimmy Butler with 7 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Heat with 12 more field-goal attempts than the 76ers because of a big 18-8 rebounding edge. – 7:37 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The good: Miami shot just 40.7% from the field in the first quarter.
The bad: it’s an even 50/50 split on who rebounds those misses.
Miami leads 28-22 at the end of 1. – 7:37 PM
The good: Miami shot just 40.7% from the field in the first quarter.
The bad: it’s an even 50/50 split on who rebounds those misses.
Miami leads 28-22 at the end of 1. – 7:37 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Miami had 12 more shots than the Sixers in that quarter. That is hard to do. – 7:37 PM
Miami had 12 more shots than the Sixers in that quarter. That is hard to do. – 7:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 28, 76ers 22 after one. Butler with 7 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds. – 7:36 PM
Heat 28, 76ers 22 after one. Butler with 7 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds. – 7:36 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Can’t believe Brian Cardinal missed that layup.
(Looks back at monitor and realizes it’s Cody Zeller) – 7:35 PM
Can’t believe Brian Cardinal missed that layup.
(Looks back at monitor and realizes it’s Cody Zeller) – 7:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc giving Embiid an earlier rest with normal (Bam is out of the game for Miami) and going with the small-ball look with Tucker at center. – 7:32 PM
Doc giving Embiid an earlier rest with normal (Bam is out of the game for Miami) and going with the small-ball look with Tucker at center. – 7:32 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers going with all bench, small-ball lineup early.
Tucker, Maxey, and (theoretical) shooters. – 7:32 PM
Sixers going with all bench, small-ball lineup early.
Tucker, Maxey, and (theoretical) shooters. – 7:32 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler is bringing it early tonight. Seven points (including a 3), five assists and four rebounds in less than 10 minutes. Heat are also 4 of 9 on 3s so far. – 7:31 PM
Jimmy Butler is bringing it early tonight. Seven points (including a 3), five assists and four rebounds in less than 10 minutes. Heat are also 4 of 9 on 3s so far. – 7:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kevin Love really playing his role
– Outlet pass
– Spot-up three when Philly pinches on Jimmy
– Pump-fake, drive, hook
Looking comfortable – 7:31 PM
Kevin Love really playing his role
– Outlet pass
– Spot-up three when Philly pinches on Jimmy
– Pump-fake, drive, hook
Looking comfortable – 7:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Maxey shrugs his shoulders after that last foul he draws. He’s had a really tough whistle lately. Almost as if his Struggling from the floor is costing him benefit of doubt on rim dives. – 7:30 PM
Maxey shrugs his shoulders after that last foul he draws. He’s had a really tough whistle lately. Almost as if his Struggling from the floor is costing him benefit of doubt on rim dives. – 7:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
I want to again emphasize that rebounding has not been a Heat weakness this season.
Heat with an early 16-6 rebounding edge tonight. – 7:29 PM
I want to again emphasize that rebounding has not been a Heat weakness this season.
Heat with an early 16-6 rebounding edge tonight. – 7:29 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat: 4 made 3’s in the first quarter, for just the fourth time in the last 18 games.
And there’s still 2:14 left. – 7:29 PM
Heat: 4 made 3’s in the first quarter, for just the fourth time in the last 18 games.
And there’s still 2:14 left. – 7:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is doing it all right now. He’s up to 7 points, 4 rebounds. 5 assists and one steal in the first nine minutes. – 7:28 PM
Jimmy Butler is doing it all right now. He’s up to 7 points, 4 rebounds. 5 assists and one steal in the first nine minutes. – 7:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Heat already have a 16-6 rebounding edge. Bam and Butler have four, while Love and Vincent both have three. – 7:28 PM
Heat already have a 16-6 rebounding edge. Bam and Butler have four, while Love and Vincent both have three. – 7:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
One thing I’m interested in with this matchup:
Love on Embiid and Bam on Tucker
Let Bam just double off every catch
More of an adjustment move – 7:23 PM
One thing I’m interested in with this matchup:
Love on Embiid and Bam on Tucker
Let Bam just double off every catch
More of an adjustment move – 7:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat shooting just 5 of 15 from the field, but already has seven points on five offensive rebounds. Jimmy Butler with three of those offensive rebounds. – 7:22 PM
Heat shooting just 5 of 15 from the field, but already has seven points on five offensive rebounds. Jimmy Butler with three of those offensive rebounds. – 7:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A Heat fan behind me, while Harden is at the free throw line: “PJ, you traitor! Jimmy, punch him in the face!” – 7:21 PM
A Heat fan behind me, while Harden is at the free throw line: “PJ, you traitor! Jimmy, punch him in the face!” – 7:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
At this point, the Heat just need one role player to shoot well
Gabe Vincent starts with 2 threes
Need something like that – 7:20 PM
At this point, the Heat just need one role player to shoot well
Gabe Vincent starts with 2 threes
Need something like that – 7:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
They only spent one season together, but watching P.J. Tucker guard Jimmy Butler is still weird. – 7:17 PM
They only spent one season together, but watching P.J. Tucker guard Jimmy Butler is still weird. – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s second assist moved him past Sherman Douglas for eighth on the Heat all-time list. – 7:16 PM
Jimmy Butler’s second assist moved him past Sherman Douglas for eighth on the Heat all-time list. – 7:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent aggressive early with six points on three shots in the first four minutes. – 7:16 PM
Gabe Vincent aggressive early with six points on three shots in the first four minutes. – 7:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
A Heat team ranks 28th in the NBA in 3-point percentage is 3-of-4 to start this one. Jimmy Butler had a bit a trash talk for Embiid too when he gave him a bit of space before burying one. – 7:16 PM
A Heat team ranks 28th in the NBA in 3-point percentage is 3-of-4 to start this one. Jimmy Butler had a bit a trash talk for Embiid too when he gave him a bit of space before burying one. – 7:16 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Not really a Heat-Sixers game until Gabe Vincent splashes in his 43rd point. – 7:15 PM
Not really a Heat-Sixers game until Gabe Vincent splashes in his 43rd point. – 7:15 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Talked PJ Tucker with Tyler Herro before tonight’s Sixers vs. Heat game. First thing he says: “I mean, you see our record now without him, right?” – 7:12 PM
Talked PJ Tucker with Tyler Herro before tonight’s Sixers vs. Heat game. First thing he says: “I mean, you see our record now without him, right?” – 7:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has Victor Oladipo gone from Heat boon to ballast? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:08 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has Victor Oladipo gone from Heat boon to ballast? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat sticking with starting lineup of Vincent, Herro, Butler, Love and Adebayo tonight vs. 76ers for the third straight game. – 6:33 PM
Heat sticking with starting lineup of Vincent, Herro, Butler, Love and Adebayo tonight vs. 76ers for the third straight game. – 6:33 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/84GjosT3JO – 6:31 PM
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/84GjosT3JO – 6:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on P.J. Tucker ahead of tonight’s game vs. 76ers: “Tuck is a winning player. He does so many intangible things and most of the things don’t show up in a box score.”
Heat faces Tucker for the first time tonight since he left in free agency. – 6:31 PM
Erik Spoelstra on P.J. Tucker ahead of tonight’s game vs. 76ers: “Tuck is a winning player. He does so many intangible things and most of the things don’t show up in a box score.”
Heat faces Tucker for the first time tonight since he left in free agency. – 6:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat staying with Kevin Love in starting lineup alongside Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. That unit enters 0-2. Orlando Robinson again inactive. – 6:31 PM
Heat staying with Kevin Love in starting lineup alongside Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. That unit enters 0-2. Orlando Robinson again inactive. – 6:31 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Defending the Harden/Embiid PnR is the big test for the Heat tonight. Bam is as good as it gets, but this will be a big time stress test for the new frontcourt pairing with Kevin Love. – 6:13 PM
Defending the Harden/Embiid PnR is the big test for the Heat tonight. Bam is as good as it gets, but this will be a big time stress test for the new frontcourt pairing with Kevin Love. – 6:13 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Last day of Philly trip, we’ve got Miami against the Sixers tonight. Gave Vincent and Victor Oladipo putting in work rn. pic.twitter.com/y3PM2DpqKz – 5:58 PM
Last day of Philly trip, we’ve got Miami against the Sixers tonight. Gave Vincent and Victor Oladipo putting in work rn. pic.twitter.com/y3PM2DpqKz – 5:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Watching Heat-76ers on playback again tonight…
Hope this game is just as fun as the last two 🙃
Playback.tv/FIVEONTHEFLOOR – 5:54 PM
Watching Heat-76ers on playback again tonight…
Hope this game is just as fun as the last two 🙃
Playback.tv/FIVEONTHEFLOOR – 5:54 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Lillard has scored 748 total points over the past six weeks.
That’s 165 points more than any other player in the NBA.
Joel Embiid ranks second with 583 points. – 5:53 PM
Lillard has scored 748 total points over the past six weeks.
That’s 165 points more than any other player in the NBA.
Joel Embiid ranks second with 583 points. – 5:53 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers, asked about weighing keeping Tyrese Maxey on the bench vs re-inserting him into the starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/cR99AE4HEK – 5:49 PM
Doc Rivers, asked about weighing keeping Tyrese Maxey on the bench vs re-inserting him into the starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/cR99AE4HEK – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love and Tyler Herro have both been upgraded to available on Heat injury report. The only four others on report all are out: Lowry (knee), Jovic (back), Yurtseven (ankle), Cain (G League). – 5:36 PM
Kevin Love and Tyler Herro have both been upgraded to available on Heat injury report. The only four others on report all are out: Lowry (knee), Jovic (back), Yurtseven (ankle), Cain (G League). – 5:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kevin Love and Tyler Herro will both play for the #Heat vs. the #Sixers. – 5:33 PM
Kevin Love and Tyler Herro will both play for the #Heat vs. the #Sixers. – 5:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love and Tyler Herro are available to play tonight vs. 76ers. – 5:33 PM
Kevin Love and Tyler Herro are available to play tonight vs. 76ers. – 5:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat assistant coach Malik Allen has an eye on the high school basketball scene in Miami and for good reason. Malik’s son Dante Allen is two wins away from helping lead Riviera Prep to its first boys basketball state title miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:59 PM
Heat assistant coach Malik Allen has an eye on the high school basketball scene in Miami and for good reason. Malik’s son Dante Allen is two wins away from helping lead Riviera Prep to its first boys basketball state title miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:59 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Haslem has this unique role in mind with Heat after his retirement in months ahead. The idea he plans to suggest to ownership: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:21 PM
Haslem has this unique role in mind with Heat after his retirement in months ahead. The idea he plans to suggest to ownership: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:21 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
From Pure Money 13 Lows to Mambacita Sweet 16 Kobe VI Protros, our guys brought the heat last week.
Which was your favorite pair?
#SneakerWatch | @Go_Aptive pic.twitter.com/BIyrkHEbaQ – 4:21 PM
From Pure Money 13 Lows to Mambacita Sweet 16 Kobe VI Protros, our guys brought the heat last week.
Which was your favorite pair?
#SneakerWatch | @Go_Aptive pic.twitter.com/BIyrkHEbaQ – 4:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Jalen McDaniels finding other ways to contribute for #Sixers as his playmaking takes back seat inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:58 PM
Jalen McDaniels finding other ways to contribute for #Sixers as his playmaking takes back seat inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:58 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
76ers (H) Traditional Road Blues vs. Heat (A) Home 90s Throwbacks
6.3*/10
(*includes automatic three-point deduction for NBA permitting away team to wear white) pic.twitter.com/GsMgTPwr6Z – 3:51 PM
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
76ers (H) Traditional Road Blues vs. Heat (A) Home 90s Throwbacks
6.3*/10
(*includes automatic three-point deduction for NBA permitting away team to wear white) pic.twitter.com/GsMgTPwr6Z – 3:51 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@RealTristan13’s top candidates for NBA MVP:
1. Jayson Tatum
2. Joel Embiid
3. Nikola Jokić pic.twitter.com/0DhyyefBHH – 3:49 PM
.@RealTristan13’s top candidates for NBA MVP:
1. Jayson Tatum
2. Joel Embiid
3. Nikola Jokić pic.twitter.com/0DhyyefBHH – 3:49 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Top 3 teams in DRTG in the clutch this season:
3. Bucks – 97.6
2. 76ers – 95.2
1. Nuggets – 94.0 – 3:40 PM
Top 3 teams in DRTG in the clutch this season:
3. Bucks – 97.6
2. 76ers – 95.2
1. Nuggets – 94.0 – 3:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
We are now at the point in the season where the Heat should not be running a 10 man rotation by any means
Need to go 9 tonight – 3:19 PM
We are now at the point in the season where the Heat should not be running a 10 man rotation by any means
Need to go 9 tonight – 3:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Has Victor Oladipo gone from Heat boon to ballast? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:11 PM
ASK IRA: Has Victor Oladipo gone from Heat boon to ballast? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:11 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“For us, I think we’re right there.”
💻GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns nba.com/sixers/news/76… – 3:00 PM
“For us, I think we’re right there.”
💻GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns nba.com/sixers/news/76… – 3:00 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
The @Miami Heat #AudioExperience gets underway TONIGHT at 630p ET.
🚗: @560WQAM
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & @Miami Heat apps
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/yCYpfQwEVd – 2:59 PM
The @Miami Heat #AudioExperience gets underway TONIGHT at 630p ET.
🚗: @560WQAM
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & @Miami Heat apps
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/yCYpfQwEVd – 2:59 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
It’s been an #NBAAllStar month for @Bam Adebayo 💥⭐️ Which of these February moves of his is your fav?
@Miami Heat // @SociosUSA – 2:57 PM
It’s been an #NBAAllStar month for @Bam Adebayo 💥⭐️ Which of these February moves of his is your fav?
@Miami Heat // @SociosUSA – 2:57 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“That one makes no sense … That seems to be invented by someone. Look, I have to be honest. I don’t understand it at all.”
Sixers’ Daryl Morey opened up about the recent Harden rumors, the state of the backup center spot behind Embiid, and more
si.com/nba/76ers/news… – 2:34 PM
“That one makes no sense … That seems to be invented by someone. Look, I have to be honest. I don’t understand it at all.”
Sixers’ Daryl Morey opened up about the recent Harden rumors, the state of the backup center spot behind Embiid, and more
si.com/nba/76ers/news… – 2:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat assistant coach Malik Allen has an eye on the high school basketball scene in Miami and for good reason. Malik’s son Dante Allen is two wins away from helping lead Riviera Prep to its first boys basketball state title miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:30 PM
NEW: Heat assistant coach Malik Allen has an eye on the high school basketball scene in Miami and for good reason. Malik’s son Dante Allen is two wins away from helping lead Riviera Prep to its first boys basketball state title miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A random NBA transaction I think about a lot:
Daryl Morey offered four first-round picks for Jimmy Butler in 2018. Minnesota declined in favor of Robert Covington and Dario Saric.
Daryl saw the future of NBA transactions. Minnesota didn’t. – 2:19 PM
A random NBA transaction I think about a lot:
Daryl Morey offered four first-round picks for Jimmy Butler in 2018. Minnesota declined in favor of Robert Covington and Dario Saric.
Daryl saw the future of NBA transactions. Minnesota didn’t. – 2:19 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/5lwmrLT0BR – 2:01 PM
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/5lwmrLT0BR – 2:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Always bringing the heat on our feet 👟🔥
@Sprite | #KicksOfTheMonth pic.twitter.com/EStFu7pkxb – 1:01 PM
Always bringing the heat on our feet 👟🔥
@Sprite | #KicksOfTheMonth pic.twitter.com/EStFu7pkxb – 1:01 PM