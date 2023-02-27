Heat vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

February 27, 2023

By |

The Miami Heat play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Miami Heat are spending $4,731,508 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,858,895 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 27, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

