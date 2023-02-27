Heat vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center
The Miami Heat are spending $4,731,508 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,858,895 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 27, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
