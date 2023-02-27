John Wall an option for Phoenix?

Chris Haynes: Phoenix, they’re still looking for another ball handler. And so if if the Derrick Rose situation doesn’t play out, which looks like it, most likely won’t, then they have to look at you know, other guys out there. And you look at the buyout market, the only other prominent guard that has ball handling skills and obligations is John Wall, and we’re not hearing much on him as of right now. Marc Stein: I don’t have…nothing. I gotta be honest, I haven’t heard. I really haven’t heard of any market there.
Source: Apple Podcasts
Russell Westbrook’s pull-up jumper early in the clock was the kind the team would prefer he avoids. Westbrook was very good about limiting those in his debut. Really, there’s no difference in the shot-selection choices they’re asking him to make vs. what was asked from John Wall. – 10:26 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Which NBA players have the slowest average speed (in miles per hour)?
Chris Paul, 3.55
Joel Embiid, 3.55
James Harden, 3.56
DeAndre Jordan, 3.59
Eric Gordon, 3.63
Luka Doncic, 3.66
Kevin Durant, 3.67
John Wall, 3.7
Kyle Lowry, 3.7
LeBron James, 3.72 basketballnews.com/stories/tracki… – 12:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook is the first Clipper to have 10 assists in his debut since Sam Cassell had 11 in 2005. John Wall was last Clipper to have 10 assists quicker in a game, getting to that in 13 first-half minutes earlier this season. – 12:25 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Westbrook: 10 assists
Other Clippers with 10+ assists in a game this season:
– Paul George 3x
– John Wall 2x (high 15)
– Reggie Jackson
Kings have scored on four straight possessions, forcing a T Lue timeout. LA still leads 92-88 with 7:47 left in 3rd quarter. – 12:07 AM
If the Bulls don’t add Russell Westbrook, John Wall and Patrick Beverley are names to keep in mind. The Bulls will need to waive a player to create a roster spot, and their current focus calls into question the future of Goran Dragic. -via NBC Sports / February 16, 2023
Green is the third player (Holiday and John Wall) the Rockets have bought out this season. Houston now has $81.7 million in dead money, $27 million more than the active players on the roster. -via ESPN / February 16, 2023
Asked if he’s content with the circumstances, Derrick Rose responded cheerfully, “Yeah, I mean, why? I’m looking mad on the bench or something? If I was mad or something I wouldn’t be able to hide it. So, I would just say I’m the same.” Still, a source close to the situation wouldn’t totally dismiss a buyout after the dust settled on the new rosters after a crazy trade deadline. It figures to be a very crowded buyout market — especially for point guards — which theoretically diminishes Rose’s chances of finding another team. Russell Westbrook, John Wall, Patrick Beverly and Reggie Jackson are all expected to agree to buyouts, if they haven’t already, with their respective teams. -via New York Daily News / February 12, 2023