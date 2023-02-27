LaMelo Ball suffers non-contact injury

NBA on ESPN: LaMelo Ball headed back to the locker room after awkwardly falling on this play. pic.twitter.com/wirzYaHCZN
Source: Twitter @ESPNNBA
Source: Twitter @ESPNNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
LaMelo tonight:
18 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
6-7 3P
21 MIN
The first player under 25 years old to attempt 10+ 3s per game in a season. pic.twitter.com/UbF4d27DZv – 9:01 PM
LaMelo tonight:
18 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
6-7 3P
21 MIN
The first player under 25 years old to attempt 10+ 3s per game in a season. pic.twitter.com/UbF4d27DZv – 9:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
LaMelo might be the MVP based on what I’m seeing from Charlotte since he went down. – 8:55 PM
LaMelo might be the MVP based on what I’m seeing from Charlotte since he went down. – 8:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
It’s been a different game since LaMelo exited in the third quarter. Pistons have outscored Charlotte 9-0 in the 4th so far – 8:54 PM
It’s been a different game since LaMelo exited in the third quarter. Pistons have outscored Charlotte 9-0 in the 4th so far – 8:54 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball is out for the remainder of tonight’s game against Detroit after sustaining a right ankle injury.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:44 PM
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball is out for the remainder of tonight’s game against Detroit after sustaining a right ankle injury.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:44 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LaMelo Ball headed back to the locker room after awkwardly falling on this play. pic.twitter.com/wirzYaHCZN – 8:36 PM
LaMelo Ball headed back to the locker room after awkwardly falling on this play. pic.twitter.com/wirzYaHCZN – 8:36 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I’m no expert on injuries but the first thing I thought of when I saw the LaMelo injury was his plantar fascia. His description of a “Pop”reminds me of Al Jefferson’s injury in the 2014 playoffs which he described in the same way. more details ⬇️
https://t.co/NKbGtVbDSw pic.twitter.com/m7IJ5VF5Jr – 8:36 PM
I’m no expert on injuries but the first thing I thought of when I saw the LaMelo injury was his plantar fascia. His description of a “Pop”reminds me of Al Jefferson’s injury in the 2014 playoffs which he described in the same way. more details ⬇️
https://t.co/NKbGtVbDSw pic.twitter.com/m7IJ5VF5Jr – 8:36 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
All of a sudden all that seemingly matters is the growth of Charlotte’s star LaMelo Ball. The fanbase is holding its breath, let’s hope he’s avoided a major injury – 8:30 PM
All of a sudden all that seemingly matters is the growth of Charlotte’s star LaMelo Ball. The fanbase is holding its breath, let’s hope he’s avoided a major injury – 8:30 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
All of a sudden all that seemingly matters is the growth of Charlotte’s star LaMelo Ball. The fanbase is holding its breath, let’s hope he’s avoided any major injury – 8:29 PM
All of a sudden all that seemingly matters is the growth of Charlotte’s star LaMelo Ball. The fanbase is holding its breath, let’s hope he’s avoided any major injury – 8:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo Ball leaves the game with a right foot issue, he seemingly didn’t twist his ankle.
What is he saying here? pic.twitter.com/AwqX2nYbMl – 8:26 PM
LaMelo Ball leaves the game with a right foot issue, he seemingly didn’t twist his ankle.
What is he saying here? pic.twitter.com/AwqX2nYbMl – 8:26 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Hornets 41, #Pistons 21.
Wiseman: 6 pts, 1 reb
Burks: 6 pts
McGruder: 3 pts
LaMelo Ball: 12 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts (4-4 from 3) – 7:34 PM
End of the 1st quarter: #Hornets 41, #Pistons 21.
Wiseman: 6 pts, 1 reb
Burks: 6 pts
McGruder: 3 pts
LaMelo Ball: 12 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts (4-4 from 3) – 7:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
LaMelo went from handing the Pistons the ball to making them get the ball out of the net in the blink of an eye. – 7:17 PM
LaMelo went from handing the Pistons the ball to making them get the ball out of the net in the blink of an eye. – 7:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
LaMelo Ball has 12 points. All 3s.
Dwane Casey takes a timeout as the #Pistons trail 18-13 with 7:22 left in the first quarter. – 7:16 PM
LaMelo Ball has 12 points. All 3s.
Dwane Casey takes a timeout as the #Pistons trail 18-13 with 7:22 left in the first quarter. – 7:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LaMelo Ball X Amazon = where else can I find this pic.twitter.com/lmzvccArfX – 2:54 PM
LaMelo Ball X Amazon = where else can I find this pic.twitter.com/lmzvccArfX – 2:54 PM
More on this storyline
Nick DePaula: Chris Boucher laced up the “Flare” @PumaHoops LaMelo 2s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Lp8lMIII11 -via Twitter @NickDePaula / February 25, 2023
Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Dončić just recorded his 11th half with 20+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists this season, which is more than the next three closest players combined. *11, Luka Dončić 5, Nikola Jokić 3, Stephen Curry 2, LaMelo Ball pic.twitter.com/iYmrBGZ9bF -via Twitter @MavsPR / February 24, 2023
NBA on ESPN: “Damn, nine days?!” LaMelo had no idea the All-Star break was that long 😅 pic.twitter.com/94Qu4vtAH3 -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / February 16, 2023