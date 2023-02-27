LeBron James could miss multiple weeks?

Shams Charania: Sources: There’s fear Lakers star LeBron James is likely to miss an extended period of time with his right foot injury. James suffered the injury in Sunday’s win over Dallas, played through it, and belief is he will be sidelined an indefinite amount.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: There is fear that LeBron James could miss several weeks with a right foot injury, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski. James will undergo further testing and evaluations on the injury in the meantime es.pn/3SAYa8z – 8:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The Lakers fear that LeBron James could miss several weeks with a right foot injury, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski. James is undergoing further testing and evaluations in the meantime es.pn/3SAYa8z – 8:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: LeBron James could miss “extended time” with foot injury nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/27/rep… – 8:05 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
In addition to LeBron out tomorrow in Memphis, the Lakers have listed D’Angelo Russell as doubtful. First end of a back-to-back, hopefully one or both plays Wednesday against the Thunder. AK – 7:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Story at @TheAthletic on what is expected to be an extended absence for Lakers superstar LeBron James due to a right foot injury suffered on Sunday: theathletic.com/4258816/2023/0… – 7:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers are 5-9 without LeBron this season.
Lakers are 5-9 without LeBron this season.
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron career missed games
First 15 seasons: 71
LeBron career missed games
First 15 seasons: 71
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The parting of the Red Sea and LeBron playing on a foot that requires multiple opinions.
The parting of the Red Sea and LeBron playing on a foot that requires multiple opinions.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: There’s fear Lakers star LeBron James is likely to miss an extended period of time with his right foot injury. James suffered the injury in Sunday’s win over Dallas, played through it, and belief is he will be sidelined an indefinite amount. – 7:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star out Tuesday vs. Grizzlies after hurting foot vs. Mavericks
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star out Tuesday vs. Grizzlies after hurting foot vs. Mavericks
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers injury status: LeBron James is out for Memphis game with right foot soreness, Anthony DAVIS (Right Foot Stress Injury) PROBABLE and D’Angelo Russell doubtful with right ankle sprain – 6:50 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron OUT for tomorrow…D’Angelo doubtful
Lebron OUT for tomorrow…D’Angelo doubtful
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
That foot injury must be serious for LBJ to sit out a game as significant as tomorrow’s showdown against Memphis. – 6:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron is OUT for tomorrow’s game, D’Angelo is DOUBTFUL pic.twitter.com/3MKvuSIaUe – 6:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out tomorrow in Memphis.
Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out tomorrow in Memphis.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James is out for Tuesday’s game at Memphis.
The Lakers say LeBron James is out for Tuesday’s game at Memphis.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron is out tomorrow in Memphis with the right foot injury he sustained in Dallas. D’Angelo Russell remains doubtful against the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/q0eypcmwsH – 6:16 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James will not play Tuesday in Memphis because of right foot soreness, according to Lakers’ injury report.
LeBron James will not play Tuesday in Memphis because of right foot soreness, according to Lakers’ injury report.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out Tuesday against the Grizzlies, per the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. – 6:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out tomorrow in Memphis.
Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out tomorrow in Memphis.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers injury update for Tuesday in Memphis:
Davis: probable
LeBron: out (right foot soreness)
Lakers injury update for Tuesday in Memphis:
Davis: probable
LeBron: out (right foot soreness)
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“If [the Lakers] have a healthy LeBron, and they have a healthy AD, they’re capable of beating anybody.”
“If [the Lakers] have a healthy LeBron, and they have a healthy AD, they’re capable of beating anybody.”
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James makes the list on the odds for the next NBA player to score 70+ points, via @betonline_ag – Who do you think will be next?? pic.twitter.com/I2xreHSgbh – 1:20 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
#RufflesPartner How’s Charles going to finally make the Ruffles team and then not choose my chip flavor??? 😒🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/vxappZPeQI – 12:59 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 27 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.4
2. Luka Dončić: 15.9
3. Joel Embiid: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.6
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.5
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.4
7. Jayson Tatum: 14.3
8. LeBron James: 13.4
9. Anthony Davis: 12.9
Feb. 27 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.4
2. Luka Dončić: 15.9
3. Joel Embiid: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.6
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.5
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.4
7. Jayson Tatum: 14.3
8. LeBron James: 13.4
9. Anthony Davis: 12.9
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ LeBron James says he’ll ‘monitor’ foot injury after on-court ‘I heard it pop’ comment in win over Mavs
Lakers’ LeBron James says he’ll ‘monitor’ foot injury after on-court ‘I heard it pop’ comment in win over Mavs
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down the Lakers’ odds-shattering win over Dallas, with huge performances from LeBron, AD, Schröder, and Vanderbilt. Galvanizing event for the season? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 9:45 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Luka Doncic on LeBron James: “It’s unbelievable what he’s doing at 38. 20 seasons in the NBA is just unbelievable. He’s the scoring leader, he has accomplished almost everything that you can accomplish in basketball, so it’s pretty amazing to play against a guy like him.” pic.twitter.com/4fC6mXuQjC – 9:00 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Now on @ForbesSports
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Found myself watching LeBron, Luka, Kyrie and Trae last night and thinking the ability to go from start-stop-start is maybe the most underrated skill to create space.
Found myself watching LeBron, Luka, Kyrie and Trae last night and thinking the ability to go from start-stop-start is maybe the most underrated skill to create space.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Wilt Chamberlain scored 50+ points in 118 games throughout his NBA career.
Wilt Chamberlain scored 50+ points in 118 games throughout his NBA career.
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Career 60-point games:
LeBron, Steph, Magic, Bird, Kareem, Russell, Duncan, KD, Shaq (combined 29 MVPs): 4
Career 60-point games:
LeBron, Steph, Magic, Bird, Kareem, Russell, Duncan, KD, Shaq (combined 29 MVPs): 4
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
We have to realize how lucky we’re living the era of players like Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard etc. Players who strive for the perfection and give us so many unforgettable moments. Chapeau! #nba – 11:38 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
INCREDIBLE performance from Damian Lillard!
Dame scored a career-high 71 points in 131-114 win vs. Houston.
INCREDIBLE performance from Damian Lillard!
Dame scored a career-high 71 points in 131-114 win vs. Houston.
StatMuse @statmuse
Damian Lillard has more 60-point games than
Steph Curry
LeBron James
Shaquille O’Neal
Larry Bird
Magic Johnson
Tim Duncan
Bill Russell
Kevin Durant
Damian Lillard has more 60-point games than
Steph Curry
LeBron James
Shaquille O’Neal
Larry Bird
Magic Johnson
Tim Duncan
Bill Russell
Kevin Durant
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The Lakers will re-evaluate LeBron James’ right foot on Monday, but he said there was no way it was going to sideline him on Sunday – “Just understood the importance of the game” bit.ly/41vPrIO – 10:12 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @lockedonlakers pod… EARLY on YouTube! We break down the Lakers’ “Holy (Bleep!)” comeback over Dallas, with huge performances from AD, LeBron, Schröder and new franchise face Jarred Vanderbilt. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Monday’s @lockedonlakers pod… EARLY on YouTube! We break down the Lakers’ “Holy (Bleep!)” comeback over Dallas, with huge performances from AD, LeBron, Schröder and new franchise face Jarred Vanderbilt. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic, Mavericks on wrong side of season-largest comeback vs. LeBron James, Lakers dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:44 PM
James miraculously played through the injury that is now expected to require multiple opinions, sources said, and the Lakers are bracing for his absence to be multiple weeks. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 27, 2023
Clutch Points: “Fkn sucks!!! 🗣😤🥺😢” LeBron James on IG after being ruled OUT for tomorrow’s Lakers-Grizzlies game with a right foot injury. pic.twitter.com/NSvSNHAEPo -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 27, 2023
Shams Charania: Lakers say LeBron James (right foot) is listed out Tuesday vs. Grizzlies. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 27, 2023