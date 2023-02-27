LeBron James listed as out against Grizzlies

Shams Charania: Lakers say LeBron James (right foot) is listed out Tuesday vs. Grizzlies.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron is OUT for tomorrow’s game, D’Angelo is DOUBTFUL pic.twitter.com/3MKvuSIaUe – 6:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out tomorrow in Memphis.
D’Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Anthony Davis is probable. – 6:17 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James is out for Tuesday’s game at Memphis.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/AsVvAiLlbA – 6:17 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron is out tomorrow in Memphis with the right foot injury he sustained in Dallas. D’Angelo Russell remains doubtful against the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/q0eypcmwsH – 6:16 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James will not play Tuesday in Memphis because of right foot soreness, according to Lakers’ injury report.
D’Angelo Russell will be doubtful again because of a sprained ankle. – 6:16 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out Tuesday against the Grizzlies, per the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. – 6:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out tomorrow in Memphis.
D’Angelo Russ (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Anthony Davis is probable. – 6:16 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers say LeBron James (right foot) is listed out Tuesday vs. Grizzlies. – 6:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers injury update for Tuesday in Memphis:
Davis: probable
LeBron: out (right foot soreness)
Russell: doubtful (right ankle sprain) – 6:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“If [the Lakers] have a healthy LeBron, and they have a healthy AD, they’re capable of beating anybody.”
👀 @MarcJSpears pic.twitter.com/8mkt5IUGo5 – 4:22 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James makes the list on the odds for the next NBA player to score 70+ points, via @betonline_ag – Who do you think will be next?? pic.twitter.com/I2xreHSgbh – 1:20 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
#RufflesPartner How’s Charles going to finally make the Ruffles team and then not choose my chip flavor??? 😒🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/vxappZPeQI – 12:59 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 27 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.4
2. Luka Dončić: 15.9
3. Joel Embiid: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.6
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.5
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.4
7. Jayson Tatum: 14.3
8. LeBron James: 13.4
9. Anthony Davis: 12.9
10. Stephen Curry: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/tJc0y7yHXF – 10:25 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ LeBron James says he’ll ‘monitor’ foot injury after on-court ‘I heard it pop’ comment in win over Mavs
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 10:18 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down the Lakers’ odds-shattering win over Dallas, with huge performances from LeBron, AD, Schröder, and Vanderbilt. Galvanizing event for the season? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 9:45 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Brontastic: LeBron & Bronny James Could Add Major Valuation to An NBA Franchise In 2024 via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 8:27 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Found myself watching LeBron, Luka, Kyrie and Trae last night and thinking the ability to go from start-stop-start is maybe the most underrated skill to create space.
Curious @NoCeilingsNBA, who are the best Start-Stop players in this years’ draft? – 5:48 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Wilt Chamberlain scored 50+ points in 118 games throughout his NBA career.
That’s more 50-point games than Michael Jordan (31), Kobe Bryant (25), James Harden (23), Damian Lillard (15), LeBron James (14) and Kevin Durant (9) combined 😳 pic.twitter.com/SAAsSKZfVa – 12:39 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Career 60-point games:
LeBron, Steph, Magic, Bird, Kareem, Russell, Duncan, KD, Shaq (combined 29 MVPs): 4
Dame: 5 – 11:43 PM
Career 60-point games:
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
We have to realize how lucky we’re living the era of players like Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard etc. Players who strive for the perfection and give us so many unforgettable moments. Chapeau! #nba – 11:38 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
INCREDIBLE performance from Damian Lillard!
Dame scored a career-high 71 points in 131-114 win vs. Houston.
Lillard moves ahead of LeBron James in most career 50-point games (15) and within one of Kobe Bryant for most 60-point games! pic.twitter.com/t173GvCrA7 – 11:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Damian Lillard has more 60-point games than
Steph Curry
LeBron James
Shaquille O’Neal
Larry Bird
Magic Johnson
Tim Duncan
Bill Russell
Kevin Durant
combined. pic.twitter.com/WrHS0nvvXQ – 11:22 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The Lakers will re-evaluate LeBron James’ right foot on Monday, but he said there was no way it was going to sideline him on Sunday – “Just understood the importance of the game” bit.ly/41vPrIO – 10:12 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @lockedonlakers pod… EARLY on YouTube! We break down the Lakers’ “Holy (Bleep!)” comeback over Dallas, with huge performances from AD, LeBron, Schröder and new franchise face Jarred Vanderbilt. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/2ugZ-CvoeIE – 10:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic, Mavericks on wrong side of season-largest comeback vs. LeBron James, Lakers dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:44 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
LeBron and AD taking a photo with a few fans on their way to the team bus. pic.twitter.com/hC0bD904cZ – 7:26 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron limps out of AAC — with a 27-point comeback win. pic.twitter.com/7jbcN5JgUG – 7:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD on having Vanderbilt in the lineup alongside him and LeBron:
“It gives us a lot more freedom on the defensive end.”
They can switch, stay home, trap and recover … all three can handle bigs and wings. – 7:23 PM
AD on having Vanderbilt in the lineup alongside him and LeBron:
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said his foot/ankle “has been better,” but it was important for him to finish the game. He’ll get treatment and monitor it ahead of the next two games (Tuesday/Wednesday B2B). – 7:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron on the Lakers since the trade deadline (they’re 4-1 since acquiring Russell, Vanderbilt and Beasley):
“I feel like we’re in a good place. We’re gonna try to continue that.” – 7:17 PM
LeBron on the Lakers since the trade deadline (they’re 4-1 since acquiring Russell, Vanderbilt and Beasley):
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James on his foot: “It’s been better.” Said he wasn’t going to go back to the locker room and wanted to finish out the game. – 7:15 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There were a lot of reasons the Lakers won that game. I think this is the most important:
LeBron James and Anthony Davis were great in the fourth quarter and Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving weren’t.
The Lakers can beat anyone when their duo is better than the other duo. – 6:51 PM
There were a lot of reasons the Lakers won that game. I think this is the most important:
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
The yin and yang of LeBron: he goes down, proclaiming he heard “a pop” in his foot or ankle, and then proceeds to demonstrate exquisite footwork in the post with that same foot to cook the Mavs down the stretch. – 6:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said that LeBron’s “Good”, when asked about his foot/ankle, after that early 4th Q scare.
LeBron obviously stayed in and closed the game. The medical staff will evaluate him as usual, with any update pending. – 6:32 PM
Darvin Ham said that LeBron’s “Good”, when asked about his foot/ankle, after that early 4th Q scare.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Great win for Lakers. AD was awesome. LeBron is LeBron. But Vanderbilt was def the MVP for LA – 6:30 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says LeBron James is “good.” He’s being evaluated by the team’s medical staff currently. He’ll be re-evaluated in the morning and then they’ll determine his status moving forward. – 6:29 PM
