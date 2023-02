LeBron James to monitor injured right foot

LeBron James sustained a right foot injury late in the third quarter in Sunday’s 111-108 win against the Dallas Mavericks but was able to finish out the game and help the Los Angeles Lakers pull off the biggest comeback victory in the NBA this season. “It’s been better,” James said when asked about his foot afterward. “That’s for sure. But I definitely wasn’t going to go to the locker room and not finish the game out tonight. Just understood the importance of the game, and then with the momentum that we had, I felt like we could still win after being down. “We’ll monitor it the next couple days, see how it feels and go from there.”Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN