Live stream: Magic 12, Pelicans 7

The Orlando Magic (25-36) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (30-31) at Smoothie King Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 27, 2023
Orlando Magic 12, New Orleans Pelicans 7 (Q1 08:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Wendell Carter Jr. picks up his second foul less than 2 minutes into the game.
Moe Wagner subs in for Wendell. – 8:13 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics match their worst 3PT shooting quarter of the season with at least 10 att. by shooting 8.3%. They also went 1/12 in a 2Q during that #Magic home mini series loss in December. – 8:11 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Josh Richardson
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Josh Richardson
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
same five ✋
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/RlFJvfiprG – 7:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
45 minutes until game time!
Tune In:
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/v2ZaIyX96r – 7:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Congrats to our Last Chance Seat Winners! They traded in their 300 level tickets for sideline tickets, thanks to @LALottery 💯
Get to games early, decked out in Pels gear and you could be next to win!
Check out more ways to win at https://t.co/jkqMUTqX2Z pic.twitter.com/g53hiTxC9O – 7:13 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
For tonight’s home game I unfortunately won’t be available, but @Josh Richardson has volunteered his jersey to be auctioned off to benefit our NOLA high schools 🙌🏽
Travis Hill school is the beneficiary tonight!
Please consider bidding on his game worn jersey for a great cause! – 7:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
fresh on a Monday
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/j4pJ97dc65 – 7:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Now’s your chance!
Switch over to the #Pelicans app now before it’s too late⏰
@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/edteZ0dawu – 6:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Back on the @995WRNO radio call with @NTGraff tonight: @JohnDeShazier 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/MHjKnrG99o – 6:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat staying with Kevin Love in starting lineup alongside Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. That unit enters 0-2. Orlando Robinson again inactive. – 6:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Live: Head Coach Willie Green twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
We staged a P.E. Takeover at Dufrocq Elementary teaching the fundamentals of basketball! Thanks for helping us grow the game!
#Pelicans | @HancockWhitney pic.twitter.com/cF6B15Iuqw – 6:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
We staged a P.E. Takeover at Bethune Elementary teaching the fundamentals of basketball! Thanks for helping us grow the game!
#Pelicans | @HancockWhitney pic.twitter.com/nh2uYT2Z2y – 5:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A preview of tonight’s Pelicans-Magic game with @ErinESummers!
🕖: 7 pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/7D9XvdYQND – 4:59 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The LA Clippers pick swap is the most interesting watch for Houston down the stretch. 14 teams are separated by 3 losses, from pick #21 to pick #8.
What would help the #Rockets is teams getting healthy. PHX (KD), GSW (Curry), MIN (KAT) and NOP (Zion) are all missing key players. pic.twitter.com/Q773uRNb6x – 4:44 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans say their sense of urgency is high ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Magic.
“We had some good conversations today. We had a good shootaround. We understand what’s at stake for not only tonight but the rest of the season.” — CJ McCollum https://t.co/9DxLw9f6GR pic.twitter.com/MBs2DNuHj5 – 4:00 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I always laugh when people tell me they can’t believe that I do 5+ shows per week on the Pelicans. They pay me and it’s a job, so I have to! – 3:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“It’s been a smooth transition,”
Catching up with Josh Richardson (@Josh Richardson) on how it’s been with the #Pelicans so far 🏀 pic.twitter.com/uor6xH4VCk – 3:39 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 This is what’s going wrong for the Pelicans right now
🏀 Bad offense turning into bad defense
🏀 Is there an answer beyond Zion Williamson?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/nQAoQjCUWD – 3:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On today’s episode of the New Orleans Pelicans podcast, Joe Cardosi, Jim Eichenhofer, and David Wesley discuss the game against the Knicks along with the position of our current role players. Click the link below to listen!
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 3:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“We have to start games better, and we will,”
CJ on:
🏀 #Pelicans sense of urgency
🏀 Where the team can improve
🏀 CBA talks
🏀 Dame’s 71-point game
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/CvP9hikqij – 2:44 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Asked about a right thumb injury he’s playing through, CJ McCollum said “it’s not ideal.”
“I’m playing. I have to be better, and I will be better. I understand what’s at stake for us. What’s at stake for our seeding. And how these next few games are going to define our season.” – 2:27 PM
