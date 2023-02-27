Magic vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

February 27, 2023

The Orlando Magic play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Orlando Magic are spending $5,016,191 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,945,266 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 27, 2023

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

