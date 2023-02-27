Maxi Kleber back on Tuesday?

Main Rumors

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Maxi Kleber knocked down a few 3-pointers in Mavs’ 5-on-5 portion, his second practice in four days running in the full scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/DnIATrSK2j2:00 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
There is optimism in Dallas that key defender Maxi Kleber, out since mid-December with a right hamstring tear, will make his much-anticipated return to the lineup Tuesday against Indiana, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substsack.com12:38 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on Maxi Kleber, who has been out since mid-December: “We’ll see. He was good today (at practice). He feels good. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. He’s going in the right direction and hopefully on this home stand, he gets to play.” – 3:01 PM

Brad Townsend: Maxi Kleber looking good, MFFLs. On track to return after All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/2EQOsOF2Ei -via Twitter @townbrad / February 15, 2023

