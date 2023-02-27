Nerlens Noel and Pistons agree to buyout

Adrian Wojnarowski: Center Nerlens Noel and the Detroit Pistons have completed a contract buyout, his agent @George Langberg tells ESPN. Noel can join a team and become eligible for a playoff roster.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The buyout of Noel opens up another roster spot for the Pistons for the final 20-Ish game. – 6:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Center Nerlens Noel and the Detroit Pistons have completed a contract buyout, his agent @George Langberg tells ESPN. Noel can join a team and become eligible for a playoff roster. – 5:56 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
HORIZON AWARDS:
Player of Year: Antoine Davis, Detroit
Coach of Year: Jerrod Calhoun, Youngstown St
Freshman of Year: Brandon Noel, Wright St
Defensive Player of Year: Ahmad Rand, Milwaukee
All-League:
Tristan Enaruna, Cleveland State
Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
Jalen… – 4:36 PM
League sources say that Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel has not actively pursued a buyout to this point but would generate interest from various playoff-bound teams should he be waived by the Pistons by 11:59 PM ET on March 1. The Pistons were widely expected to trade Noel before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 16, 2023
Mike Curtis: #Pistons center Nerlens Noel is out for tonight’s game against the #Spurs. The injury report says he’s not with the team. -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / February 10, 2023
Along with Vanderbilt, the Sixers have expressed interest in former Sixer and current Pistons reserve center Nerlens Noel. Chicago Bulls reserve center Andre Drummond, another former Sixer, could also be an option if the asking price is right. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 8, 2023