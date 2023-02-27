Live stream: Pistons 46, Hornets 65

The Detroit Pistons (15-46) play against the Charlotte Hornets (19-43) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 27, 2023

Detroit Pistons 46, Charlotte Hornets 65 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Hornets 65, Pistons 46. Detroit’s down to just eight healthy players after Livers’ ankle sprain. No firepower tonight. Charlotte’s shooting 56.1% overall and 9-15 from 3.

Wiseman: 16 points, 4 rebounds

Wiseman: 16 points, 4 rebounds

Burks: 13 points

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Legitimate question, is Mark Williams too good for the 2023 Summer League?

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HALFTIME: Hornets 65, Pistons 46.

HALFTIME: Hornets 65, Pistons 46.

Very-shorthanded Detroit is led by James Wiseman, who has 16 points and 4 rebounds.

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Wowwwwww Mark Williams with one of the sickest blocks of the season.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Wiseman is the lone bright spot for Detroit tonight. He has a game-high 16 points and 4 rebounds on 7-9 from the field.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Wiseman is the lone bright spot for Detroit tonight. He has a game-high 16 points and 4 rebounds on 7-9 from the field.

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

The former Golden State draft pick notched his first double-double with the Pistons on Saturday.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons got close to generating some momentum there. Burks went 3-3 at the line, and then Wiseman had the most energetic play of the night for Detroit with a dunk. But Hornets respond with a 3 from Ball and short jumper from Rozier. Back down 20

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Wiseman just threw down a big dunk and Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III were the first players off the bench to stand up and cheer.

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Mark Williams has x3 of those push shots from just below the free throw line. Showing some nice touch, a nice offensive skill to have which keeps the restricted area free for others to drive into

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Coast-to-coast Wiseman??

Coast-to-coast Wiseman??

He's really the only Piston doing anything on offense right now.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Livers won’t return due to an ankle sprain, per team. He turned it blocking an alley-oop attempt.

Livers won't return due to an ankle sprain, per team. He turned it blocking an alley-oop attempt.

Very-Shorthanded Pistons lose another player.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Isaiah Livers (left ankle sprain) will not return, Pistons say. They were already shorthanded, that's tough

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

dennis smith jr just with a poster on that missed dunk, good freaking grief

Rod Boone @rodboone

Dennis Smith Jr. out here trying to posterize cats again. He just went for a facial on Marvin Bagley III, but got fouled and missed.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Hornets 41, Pistons 21.

Charlotte: 7-7 from 3

Detroit: 1-8 from 3

END OF 1Q: Hornets 41, Pistons 21.

Charlotte: 7-7 from 3

Detroit: 1-8 from 3

Pistons also losing the glass battle 15-4 (because one team is making shots and one isn't).

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Hornets 41, Pistons 21. Disastrous start, to say the least. Charlotte closed the quarter with a 34-8 run and shot 14-19 overall and 7-7 from 3.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

End of the 1st quarter:

Wiseman: 6 pts, 1 reb

Burks: 6 pts

McGruder: 3 pts

End of the 1st quarter:

Wiseman: 6 pts, 1 reb

Burks: 6 pts

McGruder: 3 pts

LaMelo Ball: 12 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts (4-4 from 3)

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

CoJo’s free throws stops a 17-0 Hornets run.

CoJo's free throws stops a 17-0 Hornets run.

Charlotte still hasn't missed a 3, and all but one was nicely contested.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

That poster might've been the dagger if it went down. Pistons look disorganized, and the Hornets can't miss

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Cory Joseph just dodged a mean poster.

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Can you imagine Bryce McGowens with a beard? No, me neither.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Hornets are on a 27-6 run after those 3's from Rozier. They're 13-16 from the floor and 6-6 from 3.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Looks like Livers might have rolled his ankle after swatting away the Hornets’ alley-top attempt.

Looks like Livers might have rolled his ankle after swatting away the Hornets' alley-top attempt.

Came down on someone's foot it looks like.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Isaiah Livers is limping after getting tangled up with Richards. Looks like he turned his left ankle.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Hamidou Diallo is set to check in at the next whistle.

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Kai Jones.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

LaMelo went from handing the Pistons the ball to making them get the ball out of the net in the blink of an eye.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

LaMelo Ball has 12 points. All 3s.

LaMelo Ball has 12 points. All 3s.

Dwane Casey takes a timeout as the Pistons trail 18-13 with 7:22 left in the first quarter.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Nice start for Wiseman. Just euro'd in transition for a layup

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

LaMelo Ball got a shooter's bounce on that long 3.

James Plowright @British_Buzz

I felt my previous quote from Clifford on JT Thor was missing context and being used unfairly, below is the full video and quote from Clifford.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Killian Hayes, Alec Burks, Rodney McGruder, Isaiah Livers and James Wiseman will start tonight

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

This what Andre, Blake and RJax got Detroit = Knight, Henson and seconds.

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Nerlens Noel agrees to buyout with Pistons before March 1 deadline, per report

Nerlens Noel agrees to buyout with Pistons before March 1 deadline, per report

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Injury Report vs DET

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

PJ Washington (R Foot Strain) is out.

Injury Report vs DET

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

PJ Washington (R Foot Strain) is out.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Can confirm @wojespn's report that the Pistons have bought out Nerlens Noel. They now have an open roster spot.

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington has been downgraded to out tonight vs. Detroit. He does appear to be feeling better, though, as he shed the walking boot and didn't have a noticeable limp leaving the arena this morning after shootaround.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

The buyout of Noel opens up another roster spot for the Pistons for the final 20-Ish game.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Center Nerlens Noel and the Detroit Pistons have completed a contract buyout, his agent @George Langberg tells ESPN. Noel can join a team and become eligible for a playoff roster.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

With Jaden Ivey out tonight, RJ Hampton could see an increased role. He's getting some pregame work in with #Pistons development coach Jordan Brink.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Casey on opportunities for others with Bogey and Ivey out: "A ton for Livers. A ton for Rodney McGruder. A ton for RJ Hampton. We'll probably be smaller than normal. But that's what this rebuild is for, to find out who guys are and what they can do. It's an opportunity for them."

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Dwane Casey says Isaiah Stewart (right hip soreness) is out tonight, so he'll likely stagger Wiseman and Bagley.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Casey says Stewart is out tonight, so he'll probably stagger Wiseman and Bagley.

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Clifford on JT Thor "There are a lot of guys in this league who put up points and rebounds and they're not very good… He's the opposite of that"

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Clifford on PJ Washington's injury "I don't know what the timeline is but he felt a lot better today"

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Clifford "We have really struggled to finish possessions (Rebound) against them (Detroit)"

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

The Detroit Pistons signed RJ Hampton to a two-year deal, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. The deal is fully guaranteed for the rest of this season and is non-guaranteed for the 2023-24 season.

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

HORIZON AWARDS:

Player of Year: Antoine Davis, Detroit

Coach of Year: Jerrod Calhoun, Youngstown St

Freshman of Year: Brandon Noel, Wright St

Defensive Player of Year: Ahmad Rand, Milwaukee

All-League:

Tristan Enaruna, Cleveland State

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

HORIZON AWARDS:

Player of Year: Antoine Davis, Detroit

Coach of Year: Jerrod Calhoun, Youngstown St

Freshman of Year: Brandon Noel, Wright St

Defensive Player of Year: Ahmad Rand, Milwaukee

All-League:

Tristan Enaruna, Cleveland State

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Look out for tonight's @hornetsfanshop Item of the Game presented by @Ally! @2GZandCountin's custom threads are a must to add to your Hornets collection.

Is there weather in salt lake? Cause my flight from Hartford just got kaput for some reason….it goes, or it went, through Detroit – Is there weather in salt lake? Cause my flight from Hartford just got kaput for some reason….it goes, or it went, through Detroit – 3:49 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Lengthy injury report for the Pistons. Jalen Duren will miss his second straight game with ankle soreness. Jaden Ivey (personal reasons) is also out.

Lengthy injury report for the Pistons. Jalen Duren will miss his second straight game with ankle soreness. Jaden Ivey (personal reasons) is also out.

Bojan Bogdanocic (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) and Isaiah Stewart (right hip soreness) are questionable.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I’m sure Kev is coming back soon so we can see what that looks like.”

“We feel more anxious than the fans.”

“We’ll have to see.”

Kevin Durant expected to make Phoenix Suns debut Wednesday at Charlotte

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

