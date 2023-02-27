Pistons vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Detroit Pistons are spending $8,579,723 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $6,567,693 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 27, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!