Pistons vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Detroit Pistons are spending $8,579,723 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $6,567,693 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 27, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Away TV: Bally Sports DET

Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!