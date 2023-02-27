Shai Gilgeous-Alexander listed as out against Kings

Clemente Almanza: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness; abdominal strain) is listed as out for Tuesday’s game vs. Kings
Source: Twitter @CAlmanza1007
James Ham @James_HamNBA
A little late to the part on this due to radio duties, but De’Aaron Fox is questionable for tomorrow with a sore left wrist.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss another matchup against the Kings with right ankle soreness and an abdominal strain. – 7:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
As a reminder: the injury report updates hourly. 12:30 tomorrow, 4:30 tomorrow will be key check in points but as of now Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains OUT. – 6:43 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as out for tomorrow night, but that doesn’t rule him out. There’s a chance he could be upgraded tomorrow. – 6:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder list Ousmane Dieng (GL), Olivier Sarr (GL Two-way), Chet Holmgren (Foot), and Aleksej Pokusevski as OUT as well. The Kings tab De’Aron Fox as questionable. – 6:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder list Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Ankle. abdominal strain) as OUT for Tuesday’s game against the Kings. – 6:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox (left wrist soreness) is questionable vs. the Thunder on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander(ankle/abdominal strain) is out. – 6:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness; abdominal strain) is listed as out for Tuesday’s game vs. Kings – 6:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players in the top 10 for PTS and STL this season:
— Anthony Edwards
— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
They are both top 5 in those categories. pic.twitter.com/XADKXJLilf – 5:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by quarter this season:
1st — Doncic (11.7)
2nd — Dame (9.9)
3rd — Shai (10.3)
4th — Kyrie (9.5) pic.twitter.com/bdsjiO1H04 – 12:16 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
In this month’s SI: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-Star, All-NBA candidate and budding tennis player (huh?) is leading OKC out of the basketball wilderness. Subscribe: bit.ly/3Sv3Vox pic.twitter.com/jHFpSjtcQE – 11:30 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 27 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.4
2. Luka Dončić: 15.9
3. Joel Embiid: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.6
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.5
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.4
7. Jayson Tatum: 14.3
8. LeBron James: 13.4
9. Anthony Davis: 12.9
10. Stephen Curry: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/tJc0y7yHXF – 10:25 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
In the last four days alone, the NBA regular season has given us:
– SGA’s 39 outdueled by Lauri’s 43 in OT.
– Tatum’s OT tip vs. Indy.
– 176-175
– Embiid’s late full-court miracle vs. Boston
– Lakers overcome 27-point deficit vs. Mavs
– Dame’s 71
– This sick Kawhi-Jokic duel. – 12:37 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
In the last four days alone, the NBA regular season has given us:
– SGA’s 39 outdueled by Lauri’s 43 in OT.
– Tatum’s OT tip vs. Indy.
– 176-175
– Embiid’s late full-court miracle vs. Boston
– Lakers overcome 27-point deficit vs. Mavs
– This incredible Kawhi-Jokic duel. – 12:37 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Six players are averaging 30+ points per game this season, which would be the most in NBA history:
Joel Embiid = 33.1
Luka Doncic = 33.1
Damian Lillard = 32.3
Giannis Antetokounmpo = 31.3
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander = 31.0
Jayson Tatum = 30.4 – 11:45 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC plays tough without SGA vs the #3 seed Kings.
Some good performances from the young core in the loss.
Josh Giddey
18 PTS
8-10 FG
7 RBD
5 AST
Jalen Williams
15 PTS
7-12 FG
3 STL
Isaiah Joe
24 PTS
6-11 FG
4-8 from 3
Lindy Waters
12 PTS
3-5 from 3
7 RBD
2 STL – 9:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Last few years the roster would have been blitzed without Shai in this game, esp. after getting down 15. This team is getting there. They do not have their best player and highest pick (lone top 5 pick) of the rebuild. It is gonna be okay. – 9:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I know the Thunder are slipping in the standings, but these last two losses are to good teams, without Shai or Chet (the best two assets on the team), and they have been close in each game. That should show how much the roster itself is improving in this rebuild. – 9:14 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC in striking distance with the #3 seed in the West without SGA.
Jalen Williams at the half
8 PTS (team high)
2 RBD
2 AST
1 STL
4-5 shooting – 8:08 PM
More on this storyline
Joe Mussatto: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s injury designation has changed from hip flexor strain to abdominal strain. The Thunder specified the injury after taking a further look at SGA upon returning to OKC. SGA is out for tomorrow night with the abdominal strain and right ankle soreness. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / February 25, 2023
Joe Mussatto: To be clear, this is the same injury (just more specified) Mark Daigneault said SGA has been dealing with for a while, but it recently flared up. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / February 25, 2023
Brandon Rahbar: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT tonight. Second night of a road back to back and SGA took numerous hard falls and had his foot stepped on last night. Look for big doses of Giddey, JDub and Dort tonight. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / February 24, 2023