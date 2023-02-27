Spencer Dinwiddie says Nets not getting calls because team has no superstars anymore

The Nets are 1-4 since trading Kevin Durant. And while Dinwiddie says he, Cam Thomas, Mikal Brides or any of a number of Nets can hit a clutch shot, he readily admits they’re not going to get the benefit of star treatment in those key fourth-quarter minutes that set up any such last-second finale. Like Dinwiddie dunking on Onyeka Okongwu with 9:13 left, getting fouled but getting hit with a technical for saying “and one.” Or Young making nine free throws, including several on his same rip-through move. Or Dinwiddie being afraid to challenge the Hawks star with force on his game-winner at the buzzer.
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spencer Dinwiddie blames lack of #Nets superstars for referee treatment nypost.com/2023/02/27/spe… via @nypostsports – 12:30 AM
Spencer Dinwiddie blames lack of #Nets superstars for referee treatment nypost.com/2023/02/27/spe… via @nypostsports – 12:30 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie: Refs fouled up defense on Trae Young newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 11:32 PM
Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie: Refs fouled up defense on Trae Young newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 11:32 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Back to back 3s from Spencer Dinwiddie and Cam Johnson force the Hawks to take timeout with 3:26 left in the game. The Hawks have a 118-115 lead. – 5:15 PM
Back to back 3s from Spencer Dinwiddie and Cam Johnson force the Hawks to take timeout with 3:26 left in the game. The Hawks have a 118-115 lead. – 5:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets trail 114-109 with 4:44 left. That last foul on Spencer Dinwiddie was stupid to me. He was underneath him and Collins came into his space. Not much he can do there. Wonder if Vaughn puts Royce back in given he accounts for nearly half the Nets 3s today. – 5:12 PM
Nets trail 114-109 with 4:44 left. That last foul on Spencer Dinwiddie was stupid to me. He was underneath him and Collins came into his space. Not much he can do there. Wonder if Vaughn puts Royce back in given he accounts for nearly half the Nets 3s today. – 5:12 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Spencer Dinwiddie gets T’d up after a YAM and doing the “too small” gesture to Onyeka Okongwu and yelling “AND-1” at the officials. – 4:59 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie gets T’d up after a YAM and doing the “too small” gesture to Onyeka Okongwu and yelling “AND-1” at the officials. – 4:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Spencer Dinwiddie with a nasty dunk over Onyeka Okongwu, but is immediately T’ed up after. Has been complaining to the refs all game. – 4:59 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie with a nasty dunk over Onyeka Okongwu, but is immediately T’ed up after. Has been complaining to the refs all game. – 4:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie is playing really aggressive and effective ball to start the fourth after a rough first three quarters. – 4:57 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie is playing really aggressive and effective ball to start the fourth after a rough first three quarters. – 4:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spencer Dinwiddie: “We’re still pros and we have a job to do. You can’t make excuses. You got to go out there and play the game. I don’t care if we just met yesterday, 40 points is unacceptable. It’s as simple as that.” #nets nypost.com/2023/02/24/net… via @nypostsports – 12:08 AM
Spencer Dinwiddie: “We’re still pros and we have a job to do. You can’t make excuses. You got to go out there and play the game. I don’t care if we just met yesterday, 40 points is unacceptable. It’s as simple as that.” #nets nypost.com/2023/02/24/net… via @nypostsports – 12:08 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie
Cam Thomas
Royce O’Neale
Mikal Bridges
Day’Ron Sharpe
Imagine telling a Nets fan at the start of last season that this would be a lineup in 2022-23. – 8:35 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie
Cam Thomas
Royce O’Neale
Mikal Bridges
Day’Ron Sharpe
Imagine telling a Nets fan at the start of last season that this would be a lineup in 2022-23. – 8:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spencer Dinwiddie believes #Nets have players who can close nypost.com/2023/02/24/spe… via @nypostsports – 11:05 AM
Spencer Dinwiddie believes #Nets have players who can close nypost.com/2023/02/24/spe… via @nypostsports – 11:05 AM
More on this storyline
“I have a lot of last-second shots or game-winners, but it’s the lead up that’s the tough part without superstars. That’s what people miss,” said Dinwiddie. “If [someone] tries to climb KD’s back, they’re going to call it. If KD says and-one, they’re not giving him a tech. All these things change the flow of the game. [Stars] can cuss them out, they can do whatever, and they’ll let all that s–t slide. -via New York Post / February 27, 2023
“That’s where you miss the superstars, especially in the fourth quarter. The stretch from six minutes to 30 [seconds] left, that’s really where you miss it. If you get fouled, if you get touched, you’re going to get the call. Every time me and Trae Young did the same move, he gets free throws. On my end, they’re like ‘Are you really shooting it?’ Well, what else was I doing? They’re like ‘I don’t know. It’s bang-bang.’ Remember that happened to me four times; that’s eight free throws. The game isn’t close. We lose by two; I had eight free throws. Trae Young got it every time.” -via New York Post / February 27, 2023
Kristian Winfield: Spencer Dinwiddie on closing games for the #Nets: “If we’re talking about just hitting game winners, like the actual shot itself? Oh, I’ve got the most in the league. Aye, most in the league, so you tee me up, it’s a bucket.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / February 23, 2023