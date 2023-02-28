Live stream: Blazers 65, Warriors 48

The Portland Trail Blazers (29-31) play against the Golden State Warriors (31-30) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 28, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers 65, Golden State Warriors 48 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The Warriors finish the first half with 11 turnovers and 13 fouls. If they clean that up and attack the basket more they could get right back in this. #dubnation – 11:14 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors with 26 points in the paint, 22 points outside it. – 11:12 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors trail POR 65-48
-40pct FG, 31.3pct 3p
-11 turnovers, for 16 Blazers points
-Klay/JP: 6-22 FG
-Gave up 41 in the first quarter
-Once again needing a comeback – 11:12 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors committed 11 turnovers in the first half, with Klay Thompson accounting for four of them.
They’re down 65-48 at the half. Jordan Poole has 12 points, Donte DiVincenzo has 10. – 11:12 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The Blazers have very little rim protection – Jordan Poole’s gotta take it to the rack every possession. #dubnation – 11:12 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 65, Warriors 48: halftime. 19 points, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 14 points, 3 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 6 points, 4 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe. 7 points for @Nassir Little. 5 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists for @Drew Eubanks. – 11:11 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors trail the Trail Blazers 65-48 at halftime. Golden State committed 11 turnovers for 16 points — Klay Thompson was responsible for four of them.
On the other end, they’re allowing Portland to shoot 50% FG, 42.1% from 3. Damian Lillard has 19 points. – 11:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 65-48 to the Blazers at halftime
A win could propel them to the No. 6 seed. They’re down by 17 – 11:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame at half:
19 PTS
5 AST
2-4 3P
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Trail Blazers lead Golden State by 17 points at halftime.
In other news, Stephen Curry has increased workload ahead of Wednesday’s re-evaluation.
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/wyiOMLz5ee – 11:10 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors have 5 field goals and 7 turnovers in the second quarter – 11:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors: 10 turnovers, 16 points allowed off turnovers
Warriors: 3 made free throws, Blazers 13 made free throws – 11:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Mavericks just lost to the Pacers in Dallas, meaning the Warriors would somehow creep into the #6 seed at 32-30 if they win tonight. But they’re currently down 20 in the second quarter at home to the Blazers. The middle of the West is a forgiving place. – 11:03 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Reddish’s second three of the night give Portland their largest lead thus far at 59-38 with 3:40 to play in the first half. – 11:00 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors were trying to force feed Kuminga in the post with Lillard on him. Kuminga’s handle is a problem in that matchup and the Warriors are having more success just driving – 10:58 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green is back on the court with 5:20 left in the half. Blazers up 54-36. – 10:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is now back on the bench. Looked like he gave Kenny Atkinson a thumbs up as he walked back into the mix. – 10:55 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors shooting 37.1 percent with seven turnovers in 18 minutes against the 27th ranked defense in the NBA. Down 18 – 10:55 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Midway through the 2nd Klay Thompson is a team worst by far -18. He has 3pts, 1reb, 1ast, 3 TO while shooting 1/7 from the floor. No surprise the Warriors are down, in Steph’s absence Klay has been critical to the team’s success. #dubnation – 10:54 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here’s the play that has Draymond Green currently getting his left wrist/hand checked out in the locker room via @NBCSWarriors pic.twitter.com/aEe2jGd6Bj – 10:53 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
NO NOT DRAYMOND GOING TO THE LOCKER ROOM DUE TO HIS WRIST 😭😭😭 #DubNation – 10:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green to the locker room for what appears to be a left hand/wrist issue. Tough night for the already beat-up Warriors – 10:51 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green is heading back to the lockerrom during the timeout. It looked like he banged his left wrist earlier on. Was bugging him for a bit. – 10:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is going to the locker room to get his left wrist/hand checked out. Was clearly bothering him. Had an extended conversation with Drew Yoder and they decided to send him to back. – 10:49 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond looks to still be fidgeting with his left wrist, even after making two free throws – 10:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Jelly fam assemble 🫡
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Oh no… the Warriors just got Draymond Green back, not his wrist now… #dubnation – 10:46 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond is hurting. Looks like his left hand or his left wrist. He didn’t come out though. Still fidgeting with it – 10:45 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard scored 15 points to lead the Blazers to a 41-27 lead. Portland shot 60% from the field and produced 10 assists on 15 made field goals. Trendon Watford had four assists. – 10:40 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors allow their third 40pt first quarter of the season, trail 41-27 going into the second.
-14th first quarter in which GSW has allowed at least 35 points
-Only once since Feb 4 have Warriors led after the first – 10:39 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
season-high in first quarter scoring 🫡
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Trail Blazers lead the Warriors 41-27 after one quarter. In addition to the defensive issues, Golden State is also shooting just 42.3% with four turnovers.
Damian Lillard has 15 points. – 10:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 41, Warriors 27: end of first quarter. 15 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 7 points for @Nassir Little. 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal for @Trendon Watford. POR shooting 60 percent, GSW 42 percent. – 10:38 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 41-27 to the Blazers after the first quarter
Awful defense from the Warriors in that first quarter. Blazers shot 60% (15-for-25) from the field and 50% (6-for-12) from deep – 10:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame in the 1st quarter:
15 PTS
5-8 FG
2-3 3P
102 points in his last 6 quarters. pic.twitter.com/whPGVUu3iF – 10:37 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Another dreadful start for Warriors.
Trailing Blazers 39-22 and 1:35 left in the first quarter, Steve Kerr wants a timeout – 10:33 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andre Iguodala scrimmaged with two-way guys and backups this morning as well.
Iguodala hasn’t played since Jan. 13 as he’s dealt with lingering hip soreness. – 10:33 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Another team getting easy layups and open 3s to start a game. Portland up 17 – 10:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole, with a slight limp, is at the scorer’s table now – 10:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
14 in the 1st for Dame 👁️👁️
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Poole returns to the bench, wincing and with his right ankle covered in a heating pad. Also has a heating pad on his left knee. – 10:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
That’s eight points in a row for Damian Lillard, who has a game-high 13 points with three minutes left in the first quarter. – 10:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Strange sequence. Blazers players went falling into the Warriors bench on a closeout and ran into Jordan Poole, who was seated on the bench. Might’ve stepped on him. But Poole limped away to the Warriors tunnel in some pain and just went back to the locker room. – 10:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole just limped off to the side and down the tunnel. He’s going to the locker room – 10:28 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
💪 Draymond Green 💪
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
There’s 5:33 left in the first quarter and Portland has already made five 3-pointers. Its last make from the right corner couldn’t have been more open.
Blazers lead the Warriors 21-15. Timeout on the floor. – 10:24 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nassir Little has been shooting the hell out of the three post-All-Star break. – 10:23 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
As much as it’s possible, all early indications are the Blazers should take all their attempts from the corners tonight – 10:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Faked a shot
made a SPLASH.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
B2B 3’s FOR ‘TISSE
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/PqyE0Sd7GY – 10:14 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Thybulle already halfway to the number of threes he hit in his Blazers debut. – 10:14 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The former Golden State draft pick notched his first double-double with the Pistons on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/25/pis… – 10:00 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The Warriors are 7th in the West right now just 1.5 games ahead of the 11th place Trail Blazers. The Warriors are also just 1 game back of the 5th place Clippers who they face tomorrow. There is no room for error – pulling out two wins without Steph would be huge. #DubNation – 9:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Back in action.
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The Warriors are 7th in the West right now just 1.5 games ahead of the Trail Blazers who are in 11th. The Warriors are also just 1 game back of the 5th place Clippers who they face tomorrow. There is no room for error right now. #DubNation – 9:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka at half:
20 PTS
8-13 FG
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The Warriors lost by 3 to the Trail Blazers 3 weeks ago, one day before trading Portland for Gary Payton II who Golden State later found out wasn’t healthy enough to play, possibly for the rest of the season. Me thinks they may have a score to settle in this one… #DubNation – 9:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
When the Warriors lost to the Blazers in Portland on Feb. 8
Rebounds: Warriors 32, Blazers 47
Points in the Paint: Warriors 42, Blazers 66
Fouls: Warriors 24, Blazers 16
Free throws: Warriors 10, Blazers 32 – 9:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Thunder tomorrow
Wolves Friday
Warriors Sunday
This loss was tough but predictable. The next three, against teams the Lakers are competing with, are going to determine how far up the standings they can go.
3-0 and 2-1? There’s a shot at 8.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Thunder tomorrow
Wolves Friday
Warriors Sunday
This loss was tough but predictable. The next three, against teams the Lakers need to pass, are going to determine how far up the standings this team can go.
3-0 and 2-1? There’s a shot at 8.
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/edm7sT27ir – 9:40 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green is back
Warriors starters vs. the Blazers
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney – 9:39 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Portland
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:38 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
GOOD NEWS: Warriors forward Draymond Green has been formally upgraded to available for tonight’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. #DubNation – 9:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Blazers
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:33 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond warmed up with some extra padding on his right knee. pic.twitter.com/2fUKzvUxDV – 9:24 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond out here warming up pregame. The expectation is that he will play tonight according to Steve Kerr. Unless there is a setback during warmups. pic.twitter.com/hdCVGLO9DW – 9:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
All part of the routine
Golden State Warriors @warriors
S O O N ✈️
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That Josh Giddey whip pass to a cutting Aaron Wiggins might be the best pass I’ve seen in person. The timing and precision that takes it unreal. – 8:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
flick of the wrist
Golden State Warriors @warriors
GOT A GAME TODAY.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Buckle up. Jamal Murray with 16 points in eight minutes. Lillard had 16 in the first quarter on Sunday. Nuggets up 34-20, making 77.8 % of their shots. – 8:27 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray is taking notes from Damian Lillard early vs Houston…..16 first quarter points – 8:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams is a wizard passing the ball. I am so glad Tre Mann swung that and Wiggins cashed it in for the Hockey assist for J-Will. – 8:23 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr says Draymond is probable, expected to play vs Blazers.
Steph is “able to do more” lately and an update will come via Warriors PR soon.
Wiggins still out for personal reasons. – 8:17 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry has upped his workload in recent days, according to Kerr. Official update expected at some point this week. – 8:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green went through the team’s walkthrough today and Steve Kerr expects him to play. – 8:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green got through walkthrough OK and Steve Kerr expects him to play tonight against Portland. Will start if healthy enough to play. – 8:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr expects Draymond Green to play tonight. Draymond went through walkthrough and still has to do his warmups.
“If he’s playing, he’s starting.” – 8:16 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green went to the walkthrough, and Steve Kerr expects him to play tonight. – 8:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@stephenasmith has Dame high on his list 💯
(via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/pSbkpa8Bhp – 8:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Good number of Nuggets fans in the visitors corner of Toyota Center. Nothing like Warriors, Celtics, Lakers, Spurs crowds but more than I remember Denver getting here. – 8:07 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The Warriors latest injury report:
Draymond Green – probable, MRI of knee came back positive
Steph Curry – OUT, left shin
Andrew Wiggins – OUT, personal reasons
Gary Payton II – OUT, adductor soreness
Andre Iguodala – OUT, hip soreness
Ryan Rollins – OUT, foot surgery
#DubNation – 7:46 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Shoutout to @RomiTheWriter and all the Blazers Balcony listeners out there pic.twitter.com/FObIInDTfk – 7:37 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) and Josh Richardson (right quad contusion) listed as questionable tomorrow against Portland.
Already no Zion, Larry or Jose. – 7:20 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Josh Richardson (right quad contusion) and Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) are both listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Portland.
Jose Alvarado, Zion Williamson and Larry Nance Jr. are all out. – 7:15 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Doing our check-in with the Houston Rockets now. What in the world is going on with that team following Damian Lillard’s 71-point outing?
youtube.com/live/8GPoUt4cL… – 7:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Josh Richardson and Jonas Valanciunas are questionable for Wednesday’s game in Portland
#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Updated Pelicans injury report for tomorrow’s game against Portland:
Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) and Josh Richardson (right quad contusion) are questionable.
Alvarado, Nance, Zion are out as team announced earlier. – 7:11 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Three #Pelicans added to this afternoon’s injury list, with Jose Alvarado out for Wednesday game at Portland, while Josh Richardson, Jonas Valanciunas are questionable to play vs. Trail Blazers. Full New Orleans injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: on.nba.com/41w7ZJ3 pic.twitter.com/oG4qJ4dql9 – 7:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“I’m just happy to be out there.”
Stephen Curry was the featured interview on the first episode of NBA Rewind with Ahmad Rashad, which debuted on the NBA App Tuesday.
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/Fjc8PD6oBS – 7:00 PM
Jusuf Nurkic @bosnianbeast27
Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇦
Happy March 1 🇧🇦 Independence Day
Sretan 1. mart
Dan nezavisnosti❤️
Bosne i Hercegovine 🇧🇦
#hadžomoj #mojaBiH pic.twitter.com/4Gysj0Cj2u – 6:44 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
However, Anthony Lamb has 4 NBA games remaining & Ty Jerome has 11 games, the Warriors have 21 left on the schedule. If they were going to convert one of them it’s more likely they’d make the decision before April 9th so that player can finish out the regular season. – 6:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#BlackHistoryMonth goes far beyond the 28 days in February.
@Chase || #Beyond28 pic.twitter.com/wrt4ZSC4Fh – 6:15 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
#Dubnation important NBA dates coming up:
March 1st – last day a player can be bought out & still be eligible for postseason.
April 9th – last day a two-way contract can be converted to standard, meaning the Warriors have another 5+ weeks to decide on Anthony Lamb & Ty Jerome. – 6:12 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
At some point here soon, @MG_Schindler and I will be podcasting! We’re diving deep into the Knicks and Bucks win streaks, a Rockets; check-in following the Dame explosion, Quin Snyder to ATL, and Dereck Lively!
youtube.com/live/8GPoUt4cL… – 6:06 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/2Zz6ph0OxX – 5:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
(Both of those one-game breaks for Booker and Johnson included a back-to-back. Suns’ next back-to-back is March 13/14 against the Warriors and Bucks.) – 5:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Everybody gather around @brookeolzendam on the final day of her Brooke Hearts Your Heart campaign.
You can help push donations to @AHAOregon over $20,000!
♥️: https://t.co/eWyYiqqlrF pic.twitter.com/thrzpqEuiH – 5:15 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before the Warriors host the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, here’s everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 4:45 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
“Tampering” time, at @AthleticNBAShow, with @Anthony Slater
* News of the week: Quin in Atlanta; Dame’s 71; CBA deal nearing
* Handicapping the home stretch: Who’s gonna be in/out?)
Athletic link – theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-…
Apple – podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 4:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame this month:
40.0 PPG
6.0 RPG
7.0 APG
50/42/96%
The first player to average 40+ PPG in a February since Kobe Bryant in 2003. pic.twitter.com/vWLaBbtRK0 – 4:09 PM
