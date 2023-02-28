Live stream: Bucks 29, Nets 35

The Milwaukee Bucks (43-17) play against the Brooklyn Nets (34-26) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 28, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 29, Brooklyn Nets 35 (Q2 10:20)
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons is in the midst of his third extended absence of the season due to a knee ailment.
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
