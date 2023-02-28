Bucks vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,193,392 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $4,656,434 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 28, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: YES

Away TV: Bally Sports WI

Home Radio: WFAN-FM

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande

@SeanGrandePBP

With “just” 32 points in his last two games, Jayson Tatum will now need to drop 40 Wednesday in his final game as a 24-year old to pass Giannis and end up 7th on this all-time list. 2:51 AM With “just” 32 points in his last two games, Jayson Tatum will now need to drop 40 Wednesday in his final game as a 24-year old to pass Giannis and end up 7th on this all-time list. pic.twitter.com/ONCiNvKHvi