Bucks vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,193,392 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $4,656,434 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 28, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@SeanGrandePBP
With “just” 32 points in his last two games, Jayson Tatum will now need to drop 40 Wednesday in his final game as a 24-year old to pass Giannis and end up 7th on this all-time list. pic.twitter.com/ONCiNvKHvi – 2:51 AM
@BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a SAVAGE message to Kevin Durant 👀😅
pic.twitter.com/Zx3zs7voWS – 2:15 AM