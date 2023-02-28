Live stream: Bulls 34, Raptors 36

The Chicago Bulls (28-33) play against the Toronto Raptors (30-32) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 28, 2023
Chicago Bulls 34, Toronto Raptors 36 (Q2 05:19)
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
That was a great block out by Poeltl on Drummond to give Siakam the lane for that dunk. – 8:17 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Barton is getting set to check in. He’ll make his Raptors debut tonight, after all. – 8:14 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
It appears as though Will Barton is about to make his Raptors debut – 8:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Down 1 after 1Q.
Nikola Vucevic: 8 pts (3-5 FG) pic.twitter.com/K3GEFob92x – 8:13 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Pat Williams hosted Scottie Barnes on his recruiting trip at Florida State, wore his No.4 and that’s the respect he gets from his old friend? – 8:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Up 1 after 1Q.
Nikola Vucevic: 8 pts (3-5 FG) pic.twitter.com/slICa4RL2F – 8:04 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls did a lot of things poorly in the 1stQ, but come out of it trailing Toronto 24-23. So not bad, all things considered. Vucevic fumbled a couple nice passes into turnovers, but leads with 8 pts. – 8:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Three-kola 👌
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/iRekiTXwCQ – 8:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 24-23 after 1; been as expected, pretty good defensive game – 8:03 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan is getting absolutely smothered at the point of attack so far tonight. He only took one shot and didn’t get to the free throw line at all in the first quarter. – 8:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet-Barnes-Anunoby-Siakam-Poeltl
Trent-Boucher-Achiuwa (and Barton, once he gets up to speed)
Now that’s a rotation. – 7:55 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The latest on Lonzo Ball, as doctors in LA still try and pinpoint what exactly is wrong with the left knee. Career-threatening? What say you Billy Donovan? Plus, some Goran Dragic news.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/2… – 7:55 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal is getting whatever he wants, picking apart the Bulls defence – 7:49 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 11-6 at first timeout; not much in the game to this point – 7:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
SWAT TEAM.
@Alex Caruso |@NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/dRCeDqn6Y6 – 7:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ugly start for the Bulls, who coughed up three turnovers in the opening four minutes. – 7:45 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Not a lot of interest in guarding Alex Caruso from corner three right now. – 7:45 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Pascal posts up small Caruso and scores, takes small Beverly into the paint and kicks to OG for a 3
Siakam may be in for a big one – 7:44 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Mini No Dunks Classic tonight
#8 Hawks vs #10 Wizards
#9 Raptors vs #11 Bulls
Big play-in implications. Watch with us on @WatchPlayback.
playback.tv/nodunks – 7:43 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Wonder if Billy goes Zach on VanVleet, especially with how well PBev bites the ankles of bigger post players. Knows how to get under forwards and make life uncomfortable. – 7:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls bring out their small-ball lineup with Alex Caruso and Patrick Beverley starting for the third game in a row. Different type of test to see how that group can hold up against this lengthy Raptors team. – 7:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan gets a nice big cheer from the crowd in Toronto as the Bulls lineups are announced – 7:35 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
This will be an interesting game for Billy’s four-guard starting lineup. First real test size-wise. Toronto goes 7-1, 6-8, 6-8, 6-7 and then Fred VanVleet. – 7:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps have notable size advantage 2-4, but Bulls have Caruso and PatBev to pester an rickety halfcourt offence. – 7:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso turns 29 today. To celebrate, he’s going to try to take multiple charges, pursue several loose balls and spend more time on the floor than a ballperson’s mop. – 7:26 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Fun little number? The Bulls were 27-13 after the last game Lonzo Ball played in. Since then they entered the Raptors game 47-56. – 7:17 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have settled on VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby,Siakam, Poeltl as the starters for this evening against Chicago
Trent to juice a second unit offence has always made the most sense when everyone’s available – 7:16 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet, Anunoby, Poeltl, Siakam and Barnes start vs. Bulls. Trent Jr off the bench. – 7:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
As expected, Gary Trent Jr. will come off bench for Raptors in first game with all six “starters” available. VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Poeltl start. – 7:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
This is the first time the quartet of VanVleet-Anunoby-Siakam-Poeltl has shared the court since 2017-18 (those 4 were +4 in 19 minutes together that season). – 7:08 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With VanVleet back, the Raptors have their full rotation for the first time since the Poeltl trade. They’ll start Fred, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Jak vs Chicago. Trent off the bench. – 7:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our starting 5️⃣ tonight vs. the Raptors.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/sJZpP5YZ4Y – 7:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Bulls waive Goran Dragic, opening door for possible Heat reunion; Kyle Lowry remains out, with Yurtseven and Jovic off to G League. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
When ball is life @Patrick Beverley pic.twitter.com/9ZMoNZT7l3 – 6:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bogdanovic is probable tomorrow vs. the Bulls while Stewart and Duren are OUT. Livers is doubtful.
Looks like Ivey is good to go. – 6:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Dalen warming up in the Scarlet Harden Vol. 7 in Toronto.
@Dalen Terry | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/uHr59aqOJi – 6:28 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Interesting conversation with Billy Donovan on more Lonzo Ball talk. The focus for the point guard now that he’s shutdown for the season is to stay in LA and figure out what exactly is causing the continued setbacks. – 6:19 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
In pregame, Billy Donovan said he’s unsure if the FO plans to add a player to the roster spot opened by waiving Goran Dragić.
But he echoed that this was a “mutual” decision made in part to help Goran find a better spot as he fell down the PG depth chart behind Pat Bev, et al. – 6:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet is back in tonight. Nurse excited to have Barton as option for backcourt but nothing beyond that guaranteed – 5:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Lowry to miss 10th game in a row with troublesome knee, with released Dragic now available. Insight on why Heat hasn’t pursued a point guard to this point, among Westbrook & others: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:39 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bojan Bogdanovic (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) is probable for tomorrow’s game against the #Bulls.
Isaiah Livers (left ankle sprain) is doubtful.
Jalen Duren (bilateral ankle soreness) and Isaiah Stewart (right hip soreness) remain out.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Barton is in Toronto and expected to be active for Raptors-Bulls, though it would be a surprise if he played tonight, having just joined the team. He’ll practice with them tomorrow. – 5:30 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors make the Barton signing official, also waiving Hernangomez. – 4:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Raptors reportedly to sign Will Barton to add wing depth nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/28/rap… – 4:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls waive Goran Dragic, opening door for possible Heat reunion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:24 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
At this point, there’s no Heat pursuit of Goran Dragic, per source. Dragic was waived by Bulls today. It would be difficult to see minutes for him here, with Lowry expected back soon and Vincent having several good nights as a starter. Heat roster at 15. – 4:10 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Raptors to sign Will Barton, release Juan Hernangomez sportando.basketball/en/raptors-to-… – 4:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors had been searching for another rotation-caliber guard. Barton gives them an experienced player that can help them in their push to the playoffs. The opportunity to play and re-establish his value was a big reason he chose Toronto over other interested teams, I’m told. – 4:05 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Juancho Hernangomez becomes a free agent
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Juancho Hernangomez becomes a free agent
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Juancho Hernangomez becomes a free agent
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Toronto Raptors are waiving forward Juancho Hernangomez 😕 pic.twitter.com/ybcS845qGi – 4:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Re: Goran Dragic, the Heat could (COULD) waive a player and sign him to a minimum and still remain under the tax. If they do it before the end of the regular season, Dragic would be eligible for the playoffs. – 4:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Re: Goran Dragic, the Heat could (COULD) waive a player and sign him to a minimum and still remain under the tax. If they do it soon, Dragic would be eligible for the playoffs. – 3:57 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Commute to the arena ends with news Raptors add Will Barton and jettison Juancho Hernangomez in last-minute playoff eligible move
Barton, 32, last with Wizards may give Raptors wing offence deep i rotation. A nothing-ventured-nothing-gained move; Bo Cruz just never panned out – 3:56 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Raptors (H) Home Whites vs. Bulls (A) Traditional Road Reds
7.4/10 pic.twitter.com/PFcSdbU1nV – 3:55 PM
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Raptors (H) Home Whites vs. Bulls (A) Traditional Home Reds
7.4/10 pic.twitter.com/1bE3pMdN6T – 3:52 PM
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Dragic’s role was in question following the acquisition of Patrick Beverley, bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/28/vet… – 3:50 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Raptors are waiving Juancho Hernangomez, per @Shams Charania.
What’s next for Bo Cruz? pic.twitter.com/JYpLATmCc5 – 3:49 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
FWIW, Goran Dragic delivered quote of the season, in response to a question from @Darnell Mayberry, after Bulls allowed 150 points in Minnesota in December.
“We’re not playing for each other. It’s as simple as that.”
In short time covering him, you can see why he’s respected vet – 3:46 PM
FWIW, Goran Dragic delivered quote of the season, in response to a question from @Darnell Mayberry, after Bulls allowed 150 points in Minnesota in December.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Chicago Bulls have waived guard Goran Dragic, the team officially announced 👀 pic.twitter.com/DKLeSutfw1 – 3:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I’m walking down the street in downtown Charlotte looking to grab a quick lunch and what do I see?
Cameron Payne in a #Bulls uniform.
Huh? #Suns pic.twitter.com/ga7wz9Qt2g – 3:40 PM
I’m walking down the street in downtown Charlotte looking to grab a quick lunch and what do I see?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Bulls and Goran Dragic parting ways was a mutual decision, per sources, and has been in works since the addition of Patrick Beverley. This allows Dragic the chance to sign with another team and be playoff-eligible. Bulls now have an open roster spot, also also close to tax. – 3:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Wishing @Goran Dragic the very best life has to offer. In the short period of time he spent in Chicago, he brought professionalism, kindness and dedication to the @Chicago Bulls nightly. Blessings to you and your family and your journey in life. – 3:38 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Barton is 32 and while he didn’t have a great year in Washington, has been a consistent producer prior. Last 5yrs in Denver scored 14 ppg on solid efficiency (Jokic probably helps😂). Has playoff experience and can shoot it. Not a bad pickup for Toronto: basketball-reference.com/players/b/bart… – 3:38 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Goran Dragic joins the list of available vets, as the Bulls waived him today. – 3:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Wishing @Goran Dragic the very best life had to offer. In the short period of time he spent in Chicago, he brought professionalism, kindness and dedication to the @Chicago Bulls nightly. Blessings to you and your family and your journey in life. – 3:37 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
From Pat Bev Podcast: “Having Caruso has made my job extremely easy. Just another guy who knows how to play basketball and who defends it and sacrifices his body.” #Bulls – 3:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
In waiving Juancho Hernangomez and signing Will Barton, Raptors let go of someone who has competed defensively but struggled shooting (25.4% from 3) for someone who struggles defensively but has shot 36.5% from 3 in 4 straight years. A reasonable gamble in low-leverage spot. – 3:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has waived guard Goran Dragič. – 3:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Wow. Raptors do some business in the buyout market. Per @Adrian Wojnarowski Toronto has waived Juancho Hernangomez and signed Will Barton. – 3:32 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
The Bulls have waived guard Goran Dragic.
Dragic hasn’t played since before the All-Star break – 3:31 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
LEAGUE SOURCES: Former Toronto Raptors forward Juancho Hernangomez played the role of “Bo Cruz” in the Adam Sandler Netflix vehicle Hustle. – 3:30 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ergin Ataman: “Turkey won’t be able to participate in the World Cup because of FIBA’s Windows bulls–t”
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1468… – 3:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent G/F Will Barton is finalizing a deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:30 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Free agent G Will Barton is signing with the Toronto Raptors. After completing buyout with Wizards, Barton will join Toronto and be eligible for a playoff roster. He’s played in 29 career postseason games with Nuggets and Blazers. – 3:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Called this possibility earlier. Dragic 11th on my buyout board. Wonder if Heat give him a look. theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0… – 3:30 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
That first month from Dragić — and that whole secondary unit — was really something and helped keep the Bulls afloat while the starting group struggled to gel.
But he hasn’t been shooting well for over two months, limiting the Bulls bench as it already struggled with injuries. – 3:29 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Thank you & best of luck, @Goran Dragic! pic.twitter.com/jiqgrPqFAM – 3:29 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Toronto Raptors are waiving forward Juancho Hernangomez, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Bulls have waived Goran Dragic, making him playoff-eligible with his next team.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Inbox: The Bulls have waived Goran Dragić.
This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise given the necessary shift of minutes after Patrick Beverley was signed.
Dragić has not played since before the All-Star break and didn’t travel with the team to Toronto. – 3:27 PM
Inbox: The Bulls have waived Goran Dragić.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls have waived Goran Dragić, the team announced.
Dragić appeared in 51 games for Chicago this season and averaged 6.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 15.4 minutes per game. – 3:26 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Other than meeting him at a few @Chicago Bulls games throughout the years , I don’t know Patrick Kane. What I do know….he is the greatest American born hockey player-ever and a statue awaits him one day @UnitedCenter . Wishing him the best in NYC. What a career! – 3:20 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs point guard Darius Garland has been kidded by his teammates for his dunk against Toronto. He joked he might enter the Slam Dunk Contest next year. – 2:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
When Devin Booker came back from groin injury, he played at Brooklyn, but didn’t play next game at Atlanta. Injury management.
Monty Williams said he didn’t know if #Suns will follow same strategy with Kevin Durant, who’ll make debut tomorrow at Hornets.
Suns at Bulls Friday. pic.twitter.com/wH6Thkb9R0 – 2:49 PM
When Devin Booker came back from groin injury, he played at Brooklyn, but didn’t play next game at Atlanta. Injury management.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Last time #Bulls saw center Jakob Poeltl (with the Spurs), Nikola Vucevic (22 & 12) and Andre Drummond (21 & 15) both had double-doubles. Will Toronto give him more help tonight? – 2:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have recalled all 3 as expected but Banton doubtful with a thumb and Koloko questionable with an ankle.
Must have been a war at 905 practice – 1:34 PM
