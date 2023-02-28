Bulls vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Chicago Bulls play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Chicago Bulls are spending $5,413,814 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $5,017,753 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 28, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: TSN
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050
Away Radio: 670 The Score

