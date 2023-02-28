Bulls waive Goran Dragic

Bulls waive Goran Dragic

Bulls waive Goran Dragic

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
The Bulls have waived guard Goran Dragic.
Dragic hasn’t played since before the All-Star break – 3:31 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Called this possibility earlier. Dragic 11th on my buyout board. Wonder if Heat give him a look. theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0…3:30 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Rank: Nerlens, Bo Cruz, Dragic …. – 3:29 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Chicago Bulls have waived guard Goran Dragic, team says. – 3:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Bulls have waived Goran Dragic, making him playoff-eligible with his next team.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com3:28 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Bulls have waived Goran Dragic. – 3:27 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Goran Dragic has been waived by the Bulls. – 3:25 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Big game for Bulls-Wizards: Washington announces Kristaps Porzingis is OUT vs. Bulls with left knee soreness. Bulls: Dragic-Green-Out. ( knee) 2:15 pre Sunday@670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy app. – 5:48 PM

KC Johnson: Goran Dragic didn’t practice due to left knee soreness, per Donovan. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 25, 2023

