Bulls waive Goran Dragic

Michael Scotto: The Chicago Bulls have waived guard Goran Dragic, team says.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
The Bulls have waived guard Goran Dragic.
Dragic hasn’t played since before the All-Star break – 3:31 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Called this possibility earlier. Dragic 11th on my buyout board. Wonder if Heat give him a look. theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0… – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Bulls have waived Goran Dragic, making him playoff-eligible with his next team.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:28 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Big game for Bulls-Wizards: Washington announces Kristaps Porzingis is OUT vs. Bulls with left knee soreness. Bulls: Dragic-Green-Out. ( knee) 2:15 pre Sunday@670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy app. – 5:48 PM
KC Johnson: Goran Dragic and Javonte Green won’t travel on Bulls’ two-game trip, per Donovan. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 27, 2023
KC Johnson: Goran Dragic didn’t practice due to left knee soreness, per Donovan. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 25, 2023