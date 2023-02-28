Chris Finch: Clippers are 'perfectly crafted roster' for Russell Westbrook

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/28
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
MIN
Jaden McDaniels
Kyle Anderson
Rudy Gobert
Anthony Edwards
Mike Conley – 9:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Teasing my notebook … some quotes coming from Chris Finch and Jordan McLaughlin related to McLaughlin’s return from injury, and how McLaughlin doesn’t feel like himself nor is fully confident trusting his movement. He and Finch had a chat about everything yesterday, Finch said. – 8:46 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Taurean Prince is available tonight. Said “we’ll see, I think so” when asked about Rudy Gobert’s availability. – 8:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chris Finch says that Clippers are “perfectly crafted roster” for Russell Westbrook – 8:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Which means new starting lineup:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook – 8:27 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Lowry to miss 10th game in a row with troublesome knee, with released Dragic now available. Insight on why Heat hasn’t pursued a point guard to this point, among Westbrook & others: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I also talked to Bones Hyland for this piece. Asked Bones about Reggie, and vice versa.
And asked both Hyland and Jackson about Russell Westbrook. Last night was full of intersections between the Clippers and the Nuggets, and the circumstances of the point guards in particular. – 2:47 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The 2x #NBA MVP led Denver against the Leonard-Westbrook-George trio
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:31 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said he’d kept Russell Westbrook out in the 4th and OT because he felt the team had caught a good rhythm and wanted to keep it rolling. He said he could have played Russ more. – 1:27 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My faith in the Clippers actually grew a bit stronger tonight, believe it or not.
Ty Lue didn’t play Russell Westbrook a single minute of the fourth quarter or overtime. After he played 39 minutes against the Kings, I didn’t know if he’d be willing to sit him when it mattered. – 1:01 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue went with Russell Westbrook to close his debut Friday, playing him the final seven minutes of the 4th plus OT. Tonight he’s gone for a different closing mix, Russ last playing late in the third quarter. – 12:50 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook rocks the baby and daps up Bones Hyland after RW’s layup brings the Clippers within 83-78. Clippers have shown some resilience in each half tonight after putting themselves in deep deficits. – 11:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Westbrook rocks the baby, Denver calls timeout.
First one to greet Westbrook with his own cradle: Bones Hyland.
Denver lead down to 83-78 with 4:34 left in 3rd quarter. Time for critical bench minutes. – 11:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Your rare Flagrant 1 4-point play by Michael Porter Jr. through Russell Westbrook. And Nuggets make it a 6-point possession after Murray middy over Westbrook. – 11:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook is given a flagrant foul for his foul closing out on MPJ. Four-point play for Denver. – 11:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ buries a 3-pointer and draws a foul on Westbrook. Gonna be reviewed for a flagrant. He was rotating his right foot/ankle, got up with a giant smile across his face. He knows everyone holds their breath when he goes down, but he’s fine. – 11:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyjustment has paid off to start second half. Batum is face-guarding Jokic and got a 3 to fall. Kawhi has scored. PG has an and-one. Westbrook has four steals. Morris grabbed his first rebound.
Denver lead down to 70-66 with 9:23 left in 3rd. It’ll get weirder I’m sure – 11:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This game probably ends with similar margin.
Encouraging sign for Clippers is that Paul George found some offense in 2nd after awful 1st. I’m really not worried about LAC offense in general. Maybe situationally.
Clippers got life as well from Westbrook/Batum steals in 2nd. – 11:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
1:58 left in first half. Starting lineup showed some life with 7-1 run, and Westbrook getting free throws after TV timeout.
Denver leads 62-51. Clippers likely closing half with Morris and Batum together. – 11:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook’s pull-up jumper early in the clock was the kind the team would prefer he avoids. Westbrook was very good about limiting those in his debut. Really, there’s no difference in the shot-selection choices they’re asking him to make vs. what was asked from John Wall. – 10:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s dammit time for the Clippers already:
– Jokic steals Plumlee
– Jokic float from Murray
– Morris miss corner 3
– KCP steals Westbrook
– Jokic fast break fortune
– Leonard miss turnaround
– Porter middy from Jokic
Timeout, 105 seconds in – 10:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Starters in Denver:
Russell Westbrook
Paul George
Kawhi
Marcus Morris Sr.
Mason Plumlee
Aaron Gordon is available and starting for Denver. – 9:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/26
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Mason Plumlee
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
DEN
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Jamal Murray – 9:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Jarred Vanderbilt is kind of a worse version of the entire Russell Westbrook trade package rolled into one player.
KCP’s defense, Kuzma’s rebounding, Trez’s energy and easy buckets.
Obviously he’s not the scorer Kuzma is but they got bits and pieces of all them in one dude. – 7:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook begins his pregame routine famously early. Three hours till tip in Denver, he’s working with Brian Shaw, Dahntay Jones and Beau Levesque. pic.twitter.com/LZlf4nNu3g – 7:02 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Rudy Gobert, Jaylen Nowell and Taurean Prince are all out tonight. Finch said Prince isn’t currently on the trip. – 6:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some matchup rankings headed into Clippers at Denver for Sunday night.
Not expecting many 2nd chance opportunities for either team. Last time LAC faced a team on 2nd game of b2b, they gave up 176 points. Reggie Jackson #RevengeGame. Bones Hyland return game. R. Westbrook vs 🔵🏹 pic.twitter.com/GJcVoVh3zN – 2:48 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
In his first game with the Clippers Russell Westbrook scored or assisted on 53 points. That’s called an impact. – 10:44 PM
