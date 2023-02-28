Damian Lillard on staying in Portland his whole NBA career: 'I'm willing to die on that hill'

At the practice facility, Damian Lillard’s eyes often watch his teammates, who are practicing on a nearby court. He can take them only so far, but he needs them to go further. And as he considers the words that he penned on that boat in Capri, about not wanting to join a super team, about trying to reach “the lonely hill” and join Antetokounmpo and Nowitzki atop it, Lillard seems to change, becoming more serious. He believes in the journey, as he says. He appreciates what he’s achieved. He knows there is more to do, and he makes eye contact, giving the sense that whatever he says next is something he believes down to the marrow of his bones. “To that point,” Lillard said, “I’m also willing to die on that hill.”
Source: Baxter Holmes @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Latest 'That's OD' as @Dave McMenamin and I react to news of LeBron being out for potentially several weeks during middle of recording this, what's next for the Lakers' playoff pursuit, Russ' first two games with Clippers, Kawhi's back and Dame on fire
StatMuse @statmuse
Players shooting 10+ threes per game this season:
LaMelo Ball
Damian Lillard
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
The first season in NBA history with 4+ players attempting that many threes per game.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Spida. Dame. ???
Could we see three 70+ point games in the same season? 🤔
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Including Damian Lillard’s 71 last night, six different players have had career-high scoring nights against the Rockets THIS SEASON
🔥 Dame — 71
🔥 Lauri Markkanen — 49
🔥 Tyler Herro — 41
🔥 Terance Mann — 31
🔥 Keegan Murray — 30
🔥 Tre Jones — 26 pic.twitter.com/4Lwgrxqu9f – 8:39 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard scores 71 points against Houston Rockets: Highlights, social media reaction
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Lillard has scored 748 total points over the past six weeks.
That’s 165 points more than any other player in the NBA.
Joel Embiid ranks second with 583 points. – 8:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the #Blazers last 20 games, Dame Lillard is averaging:
39.4 points,
7.4 assists,
4.9 rebounds,
5.1 made three-pointers,
While shooting 52% from the floor, 41% from downtown and 96% from the FT line.
Averaging.
That a quarter of a season. crazy – 7:53 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Lillard has scored 748 total points over the past six weeks.
That’s 165 points more than any other player in the NBA.
Joel Embiid ranks second with 583 points. – 5:53 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With Dame scoring 71 points last night, it brought me back to asking Kobe whether he thought someone in today’s (this was in 2016) NBA could match or surpass 81 points. He definitely thought it was possible…
Who will be the one to match or surpass 81 points? pic.twitter.com/iAmm5VmUtD – 4:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard is quietly becoming one of the greatest scorers in NBA history
By: @bradbotkincbs
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 4:42 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Damian Lillard scored a career high 71 points last night!
🏀 #Blazers legend @terryporter30 is amazed by what he’s seen from Lillard this season #RipCity
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 | @Dame_Lillard pic.twitter.com/T9O1njaDyU – 3:14 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Damian Lillard has scored 20+ points in 21 straight games, and he’s averaging 38.7 PPG over that span.
Damian Lillard has scored 20+ points in 21 straight games, and he's averaging 38.7 PPG over that span.
We're witnessing the most impressive stretch of @Damian Lillard's career, writes @NekiasNBA. Check out his in-depth breakdown of Lillard's dominance:
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Lastly, the sport’s talent pool is simply stronger and deeper than ever. Just take Lillard, for example. There has never been another player who can pull up from the mid-court logo without even altering his textbook form, as if he’s shooting a free throw – 2:22 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
After Mitchell dropped 71 points in January, Lillard submitted his 71-point masterpiece last night while Jokić simultaneously put up 40-17-10
What’s with all the wild individual stat lines this season? I outlined some reasons in this 🧵👇
Read more: sportico.com/leagues/basket… pic.twitter.com/IaZNOrU6fl – 2:22 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Lastly, the sport’s talent pool is simply stronger and deeper than ever. Just take Lillard, for example. There has never been another player who can pull up from the mid-court logo without even altering his textbook form, as if he’s shooting a free throw – 2:15 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
After Mitchell dropped 71 points in January, Lillard submitted his 71-point masterpiece last night while Jokić simultaneously put up 40-17-10
What’s with all the wild individual stat lines? I outlined some reasons in this @Sportico article and 🧵👇
sportico.com/leagues/basket… – 2:15 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
No matter how you feel about the inflated scoring numbers this season, what can’t be denied is Damian Lillard is doing what few thought he could do at age 32, coming back from a serious injury. That 71 is a testament to the work he did to return better & more efficient than ever. – 2:13 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Shortly after the Blazers-Rockets game went final late Sunday, Mitchell tweeted: "My mom calls me and says [Damian Lillard] tied your record… you gotta get 72 now."
Sean Highkin @highkin
I genuinely thought we were past this when Dame won a power struggle with the former general manager and then signed a $60m a year extension, but I guess not. – 1:23 PM
I genuinely thought we were past this when Dame won a power struggle with the former general manager and then signed a $60m a year extension, but I guess not. – 1:23 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard scores 71 points: Logo Lillard makes 400-plus feet worth of buckets, plus 10 jaw-dropping stats
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by quarter this season:
1st — Doncic (11.7)
2nd — Dame (9.9)
3rd — Shai (10.3)
4th — Kyrie (9.5) pic.twitter.com/bdsjiO1H04 – 12:16 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Damian Lillard became the second NBA player in the first two months of 2023 to score at least 70 points in a game. We all remember Kobe Bryant's 81-point game but one of my favorite games is the night Kobe refused to score 70 points just one month earlier.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard gets drug tested following 71-point performance vs. Rockets
cbssports.com/nba/news/trail… – 11:15 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
After Damian Lillard tied #Cavs Donovan Mitchell with 71 points last night, Mitchell got a phone call — and challenge — from mom:
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 11:10 AM
Baxter Holmes @Baxter
New ESPN Feature: On Damian Lillard, loyalty, legacy, and the lonely hill that he’s willing to die on.
“Other than a championship, what more can I give?” Lillard asked.
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 11:10 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick
On the night Damian Lillard dropped 71 in Portland:
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Damian Lillard was a trending topic after dropping 71-points last night 🔥
DAME TIME⌚️ pic.twitter.com/rzKkCdpWPn – 10:56 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 27 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.4
2. Luka Dončić: 15.9
3. Joel Embiid: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.6
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.5
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.4
7. Jayson Tatum: 14.3
8. LeBron James: 13.4
9. Anthony Davis: 12.9
10. Stephen Curry: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/tJc0y7yHXF – 10:25 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
It's been Dame Time for his last 13 games 😳
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
A pod, really, with everything.
Standings perspective, live reaction to Dame, coaches/buyouts intel, storytime and, to wrap it, @Chris Haynes calling Chauncey Billups on his drive home after Portland’s coach watched his star score 71 points.
To listen: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 10:08 AM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Houston allowed 12 threes to Klay on Friday and 13 to Dame Sunday in its ninth straight loss. – 9:41 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA world reacts to Damian Lillard going off for 71 points
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Houston’s starters scored a combined 67 points to Damian Lillard’s 71. – 9:38 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Back on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Even Bears can’t screw this one up, Quin Snyder gets a job, shame on Bama basketball, @Theismann7, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Dame goes off, Lakers comeback, MLB’s pitch clock, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:27 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Damian Lillard tested positive for awesome.
Damian Lillard tested positive for awesome.
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Damian Lillard is averaging 40 PPG in February on .502/.417/.962 shooting.
PPG by month:
Oct/Nov: 26.3
Dec ……… 29.2
Jan ………. 34.5
Feb ……… 40.0 – 8:59 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Damian Lillard was 🔥 last night:
✅ 71 PTS
✅ 22-38 FG
✅ 13-22 3P
✅ 14-14 FT
His TS% was 80.4%, the highest such figure in NBA history in a 70-point game.
He’s the first player in NBA history to record a 70-point game without missing a FT.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:55 AM
Mike Tokito @mtokito
Mention of Dame's 71 points on both CNN and NY Times The Morning newsletter this am.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
This the first season in NBA history where two players had a 70-point game.
Wilt had three by himself in 1961-62 and 1962-63.
But Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell are the first duo to have 70-pieces (71-pieces, actually) in the same season. – 7:56 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
New URBONUS w/ @Ryxa41 & @augis04
-The last expected signings before the EuroLeague deadline
-Reaction to Argentina’s failure
-Could Campazzo push Zvezda to playoffs
-Jasikevicius’ future
-Where PAO should start its rebuild from
-Lillard’s 71-point game
basketnews.com/news-185932-do… – 7:46 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
After Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard delivered another 71-point #NBA game
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:41 AM
More on this storyline
Lillard considers the uncertainty from both angles, the good and the bad. “Then you look at Phoenix,” he said. “They lose a championship [2021], come back next year, have another great season, then they don’t make it out of the playoffs. Now, they’re struggling. They’re in the same boat as us. Boston lost last year, then they come out on fire, what if they come up short? What if somebody knocks them off in the first round or the second round after this great season? We’re struggling right now, but what if we hit our stride at the right time?” -via ESPN / February 28, 2023
Other GMs offer differing views on Portland and Lillard’s role. “It’s easy to be loyal when they’re giving you that much money,” one said. Another made a similar remark while adding that if Portland aims to become a contender with its current roster, considerable development and perhaps unrealistic patience would be required from Lillard, whose own career is closer to the end than the beginning. “If he can be supportive of that development,” the second GM said, “then he’ll be the only one his age that can do it.” -via ESPN / February 28, 2023
“It’s not about money,” he said. “It’s not about being popular. It’s not about those things. But because I had the right people around me — I had people encouraging me to do the right things — they gave me a chance to be successful. The reason that I’m here is because I want to encourage all you guys.” He preaches his ideals. “It doesn’t matter how many people know you. It doesn’t matter how many points you score on this court or on the field. None of that matters. It’s the small things.” -via ESPN / February 28, 2023
