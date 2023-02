Damian Lillard on staying in Portland his whole NBA career: 'I'm willing to die on that hill'

At the practice facility, Damian Lillard’s eyes often watch his teammates, who are practicing on a nearby court. He can take them only so far, but he needs them to go further. And as he considers the words that he penned on that boat in Capri, about not wanting to join a super team, about trying to reach “the lonely hill” and join Antetokounmpo and Nowitzki atop it, Lillard seems to change, becoming more serious. He believes in the journey, as he says. He appreciates what he’s achieved. He knows there is more to do, and he makes eye contact, giving the sense that whatever he says next is something he believes down to the marrow of his bones. “To that point,” Lillard said, “I’m also willing to die on that hill.” Source: Baxter Holmes @ ESPN