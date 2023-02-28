Draymond Green will play against Portland

Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr expects Draymond Green to play tonight. Draymond went through walkthrough and still has to do his warmups. “If he’s playing, he’s starting.”
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green is back
Warriors starters vs. the Blazers
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney – 9:39 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Portland
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:38 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
GOOD NEWS: Warriors forward Draymond Green has been formally upgraded to available for tonight’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. #DubNation – 9:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Blazers
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:33 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond warmed up with some extra padding on his right knee. pic.twitter.com/2fUKzvUxDV – 9:24 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond out here warming up pregame. The expectation is that he will play tonight according to Steve Kerr. Unless there is a setback during warmups. pic.twitter.com/hdCVGLO9DW – 9:16 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr says Draymond is probable, expected to play vs Blazers.
Steph is “able to do more” lately and an update will come via Warriors PR soon.
Wiggins still out for personal reasons. – 8:17 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green went through the team’s walkthrough today and Steve Kerr expects him to play. – 8:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green got through walkthrough OK and Steve Kerr expects him to play tonight against Portland. Will start if healthy enough to play. – 8:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr expects Draymond Green to play tonight. Draymond went through walkthrough and still has to do his warmups.
“If he’s playing, he’s starting.” – 8:16 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green went to the walkthrough, and Steve Kerr expects him to play tonight. – 8:15 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The Warriors latest injury report:
Draymond Green – probable, MRI of knee came back positive
Steph Curry – OUT, left shin
Andrew Wiggins – OUT, personal reasons
Gary Payton II – OUT, adductor soreness
Andre Iguodala – OUT, hip soreness
Ryan Rollins – OUT, foot surgery
#DubNation – 7:46 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Wrote this six years ago about Draymond Green. @uograd66 said it first. matthewsteinmetz.com/2017/02/27/is-… – 1:56 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday due to a knee injury. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/26/war… – 10:00 AM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Every week we’re doing the pod live @onamp before it goes out everywhere else. 8am PST tomorrow! Tap In!
live.onamp.com/draymondgreen – 1:07 AM
More on this storyline
Golden State: Draymond Green (right knee contusion) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game against Portland. -via HoopsHype / February 27, 2023
Madeline Kenney: Draymond Green’s MRI came back clear, according to Steve Kerr. He went through practice today and is questionable for tomorrow’s game. -via Twitter @madkenney / February 27, 2023
Green was a late scratch Friday against the Houston Rockets because of the contusion, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he didn’t anticipate Green missing much more time. However, Green’s knee unexpectedly flared up Sunday afternoon, something Kerr categorized as a “setback.” Green was going to undergo further testing Sunday, Kerr said, possibly including an MRI. -via ESPN / February 27, 2023