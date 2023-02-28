Heat not expected to pursue Goran Dragic

February 28, 2023- by

By |

Barry Jackson: At this point, there’s no Heat pursuit of Goran Dragic, per source. Dragic was waived by Bulls today. It would be difficult to see minutes for him here, with Lowry expected back soon and Vincent having several good nights as a starter. Heat roster at 15.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Bulls waive Goran Dragic, opening door for possible Heat reunion; Kyle Lowry remains out, with Yurtseven and Jovic off to G League. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…6:37 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Lowry to miss 10th game in a row with troublesome knee, with released Dragic now available. Insight on why Heat hasn’t pursued a point guard to this point, among Westbrook & others: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…5:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls waive Goran Dragic, opening door for possible Heat reunion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…4:24 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
At this point, there’s no Heat pursuit of Goran Dragic, per source. Dragic was waived by Bulls today. It would be difficult to see minutes for him here, with Lowry expected back soon and Vincent having several good nights as a starter. Heat roster at 15. – 4:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Re: Goran Dragic, the Heat could (COULD) waive a player and sign him to a minimum and still remain under the tax. If they do it before the end of the regular season, Dragic would be eligible for the playoffs. – 4:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Re: Goran Dragic, the Heat could (COULD) waive a player and sign him to a minimum and still remain under the tax. If they do it soon, Dragic would be eligible for the playoffs. – 3:57 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
FWIW, Goran Dragic delivered quote of the season, in response to a question from @Darnell Mayberry, after Bulls allowed 150 points in Minnesota in December.
“We’re not playing for each other. It’s as simple as that.”
In short time covering him, you can see why he’s respected vet – 3:46 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Chicago Bulls have waived guard Goran Dragic, the team officially announced 👀 pic.twitter.com/DKLeSutfw13:42 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Goran Dragic joins the list of available vets, as the Bulls waived him today. – 3:37 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
The Bulls have waived guard Goran Dragic.
Dragic hasn’t played since before the All-Star break – 3:31 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Called this possibility earlier. Dragic 11th on my buyout board. Wonder if Heat give him a look. theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0…3:30 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Rank: Nerlens, Bo Cruz, Dragic …. – 3:29 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Bulls have waived Goran Dragic, making him playoff-eligible with his next team.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com3:28 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Bulls have waived Goran Dragic. – 3:27 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Goran Dragic has been waived by the Bulls. – 3:25 PM

