Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: 'Zero' discussions of shutdown for season

Nick Friedell: Vaughn says Ben Simmons remains out tonight and will miss Wednesday’s game against the Knicks as well. Vaughn says there have been “zero” discussions about shutting Simmons down for the season.
Jacque Vaughn reiterated that there have been “zero” discussions about shutting Ben Simmons down this season. pic.twitter.com/NIGCvic0Pe – 5:59 PM
The Brooklyn Nets have had “zero” discussions of shutting down Ben Simmons for the rest of the season, coach Jacque Vaughn says. Simmons will miss tonight’s game and Wednesday against the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/ZjMQ9ggu4q – 5:56 PM
Jacque Vaughn said the Nets are attempting to trim the rotation from 10 to 9 in the near future. – 5:56 PM
Jacque Vaughn wouldn’t give details of what Ben Simmons is doing or what his next step or benchmark is. Says there has still been “zero” talk of shutting him down for the rest of the season. #Nets – 5:53 PM
Vaughn says Ben Simmons remains out tonight and will miss Wednesday’s game against the Knicks as well. Vaughn says there have been “zero” discussions about shutting Simmons down for the season. – 5:51 PM
Jacque Vaughn said there’s “zero” discussion on shutting Ben Simmons down for the year. – 5:51 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons will not play tonight or tomorrow.
Said the Nets want to get to a point where they have no swelling or reoccurrence of issues in the knee. – 5:49 PM
Jacque Vaughn rules out Ben Simmons through tomorrow’s game against the Knicks. – 5:48 PM
Kyle Anderson has taken 43% of his shots this season from 4-14 feet. The only player in the league who has taken shots from there more frequently this season is Bam Adebayo (47%).
Next most frequent: Ben Simmons (43%), Deandre Ayton (41%), Jalen Brunson (41%), Jakob Poeltl (40%) – 12:03 PM
Nets say Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is OUT tomorrow vs. Milwaukee. – 4:46 PM
As expected, Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is out tomorrow for the #Nets vs. the #Bucks. #NBA – 4:37 PM
Nets say Ben Simmons is out for tomorrows game against the Bucks due to left knee soreness. – 4:36 PM
Nets may need Thomas’ offensive punch from the start
Thomas’ defense hasn’t caught up with his offense, which is why Jacque Vaughn has hesitated to start him. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 3:57 PM
reporting this story in the days after the trade deadline—sitting down with nic, sean marks, jacque vaughn, etc.—was pretty interesting! theringer.com/nba/2023/2/27/… – 9:43 AM
Jacque Vaughn said Bridges, Johnson, Dinwiddie, and Finney-Smith are getting used to Nets’ defensive terminology on switches.
Said there are growing pains on that end just as there will be on offense. Brooklyn has given up 30+ points in 7 of last 8 quarters. – 6:01 PM
Jacque Vaughn: “I thought we solved some problems tonight.” – 5:52 PM
Jacque Vaughn tips his hat to Trae Young. Put some shell coverage out there with Bridges guarding him. Dinwiddie was able to come over and contest from behind. – 5:39 PM
Refs forcing Jacque Vaughn to waste a challenge in the 1st half because of a terrible call on a DFS putback.
That’s awful. – 4:06 PM
Refs forcing Jacque Vaughn to waste a challenge in the 1st half because of a terrible call on a DFS putback.
Terrible. – 4:06 PM
Jacque Vaughn challenging the basket inference call on Dorian Finney-Smith’s putback dunk. – 4:05 PM
Jacque Vaughn described Friday’s loss in Chicago as “a scrimmage with referees.” We found it funny. – 1:38 PM
The #Nets got 34 points out of their starting five vs the #Bulls. But Jacque Vaughn said the lineup will stay the same today at the #Hawks. Says Cam Thomas is best suited in his current punch-off-the-bench role. – 1:37 PM
Jacque Vaughn: ‘True test’ for #Nets is ahead following abysmal loss nypost.com/2023/02/25/jac… via @nypostsports – 9:58 PM
More on this storyline
Thomas has come off the bench in all but three appearances all season, and Jacque Vaughn hasn’t given any signs of that changing. “I haven’t had any discussions,” Thomas said. “I’m just going as the game goes and will take it game by game. Whatever I’m needed for in that game, that’s what I’ll give. You have to look at who’s playing and what kind of role you’ll be in. I just take it game by game.” -via New York Post / February 27, 2023
South Sudan, with Nets assistant Royal Ivey as head coach, has qualified for the FIBA World Cup this summer in Southeast Asia. They’re the world’s youngest nation, and were the first African team to qualify in their initial try. “And even better news is our assistant coach Royal Ivey, South Sudan. Are you kidding me? Qualified. He put in the work, great team behind him,” Vaughn said. “So excited for him. I’m going to have to make my way, wherever region he’s in, and go take a look at him as a head coach.” -via New York Post / February 26, 2023
Erik Slater: Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons practiced the last two days and reported some knee soreness after. JV said Simmons is going to undergo a “strengthening period” to try to ensure this isn’t a reoccurrence moving forward. -via Twitter @erikslater_ / February 24, 2023
Alex Schiffer: Ben Simmons listed out for the Nets tomorrow against the Bucks. He said Friday he would be re-evaluated in a week. I’m not expecting him to play against the Knicks or Celtics, either. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / February 27, 2023
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons missed Friday night’s 131-87 loss to the Chicago Bulls and has been ruled out for at least one more game due to left knee soreness. And Simmons said he could miss even more time. “We’re going to reevaluate it in about a week and see where I’m at,” Simmons said, according to the New York Post. “There’s some targets I need to hit and get to.” -via ESPN / February 25, 2023
Brooklyn will visit the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday before hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and playing the Knicks in New York on Wednesday. “It’s frustrating,” Simmons said. “But it’s something that’s an injury I’ve never dealt with before. So it’s something I’m learning about, that we’re learning about. “I didn’t have a normal All-Star [break]. I was rehabbing the whole time still, after the PRP. So my break was just rehabbing and it was trying to get back out there. And then obviously, we played 5-on-5 three days ago, four days ago, which was good. But [I] wasn’t moving, I didn’t move and didn’t have that strength.” -via ESPN / February 25, 2023