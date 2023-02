Jayson Tatum on ejection vs. Knicks: 'All the great players get thrown out a few times in their career'

“It’s tough,” Tatum said. “The first one, no call. If you look, it was clearly a foul. And those are the ones that’s tough. You get a tech for something that you probably was right about. [On the] second one, I just told him this was probably the best-officiated game I’ve been a part of. “I tried to give him a compliment. Didn’t go over so well.” Asked again about that line, Tatum said, “I said it was the best-officiated game I’ve been a part of. I meant it.” -via ESPN / February 28, 2023