Jayson Tatum on ejection vs. Knicks: 'All the great players get thrown out a few times in their career'

A frustrating night for Jayson Tatum ended early, as the Boston Celtics superstar was given a second technical foul and his first career ejection with 3 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of a 109-94 New York Knicks victory on Monday at a sold-out Madison Square Garden. “I don’t know,” Tatum said, when asked what led him to get ejected in this game, compared to past times he already had a technical foul. Then, he smiled. “But all the great players get thrown out a few times in their career,” he said. “So, it’s good for my rep.”
With "just" 32 points in his last two games, Jayson Tatum will now need to drop 40 Wednesday in his final game as a 24-year old to pass Giannis and end up 7th on this all-time list.
New on BSJ: Tatum comes up short, and his crown is starting to get heavy, after the loss to New York
"I just told (the ref) this was probably the best-officiated game I've been a part of. I tried to give him a compliment. Didn't go over so well."
Another bad shooting night left Jayson Tatum on edge. Before he could redeem himself, he got his 1st ejection
The Celtics missed their 3-pointers. They were frustrated by the officiating. Jayson Tatum got elected.
And for the first time since December, they’re back in second place in the East.
bostonglobe.com/2023/02/27/spo… – 1:00 AM
New ESPN story: A frustrating night for Jayson Tatum and the Celtics ended in 33 missed 3-pointers, a resounding and impressive Knicks victory — one that moved Milwaukee ahead of Boston for the NBA's best record — and Tatum's first career ejection.
BSJ Game Report: Knicks 109, Celtics 94 – Tatum tossed, shooting disappears in frustrating loss
Jayson Tatum ejected in frustrating night as Knicks win 6th straight, drop Celtics from top spot in NBA
What Celtics' Jayson Tatum said to get ejection in loss to Knicks
The push to the back that Tatum complained about the first time? That was a foul. If I was in charge those fouls would be treated like the landing spot fouls and called a flagrant 1. Pushing a guy in mid-air is dangerous. That one he has 100% beef with
Jayson Tatum: I ain't been home in two weeks. Miss my bed. Miss Deuce. Get a home cooked meal.
Tatum: "I ain't come in the locker room throwing Gatorade and shit…I literally came in, sat down, watched the last three minutes and put ice on my knees."
Jayson Tatum said his second technical was for telling the officials tonight, “This is the best refereed game I’ve been part of.”
He said he thought his first was for how he reacted after letting go of the rim. He believed he was fouled on the dunk. – 10:53 PM
Jayson Tatum: "All the great players get thrown out from time to time. So it's good for my rep."
Tatum said he told officials, that "This is best officiated game I've been a part of." He was tossed for that sarcasm. #Celtics #Knicks
Jayson Tatum on his ejection, tongue in cheek: "I just told (the ref) this is the best officiated game I've been a part of."
Jayson Tatum on working the refs before the ejection: "I told him this is the best officiated game I've been a part of. Tried to give him a compliment."
Tatum games with fewer than 20 points:
4 — February
4 — October, November, December, January combined
Celtics are 5-3 in those games. pic.twitter.com/AVaN6skE0j – 10:17 PM
New: Jayson Tatum's frustrations from another tough shooting night boil over with his first career ejection as Celtics fall to Knicks. More on the ejection and other takeaways from the loss
Celtics lose to the Knicks 109-94 as Jayson Tatum gets tossed. Frustrating night for the C's as they never found their rhythm. New York has the 2-1 season series lead on Boston now, though the teams meet later this week.
#Celtics lose 109-94 to the #Knicks in a game they just played poorly and then grew frustrated with officiating. Brogdon 22, Smart 19, Tatum 14 (ejected), White 13, Horford 13; Quickley 23, Randle 23, Brunson 17.

Teams meeting again Sunday in Boston.
Teams meeting again Sunday in Boston. – 10:03 PM
Jayson Tatum was ejected after his second technical foul at MSG.
Jayson Tatum was already upset about a lack of whistles. His persistent complaints after this one got him tossed.
Tatum gets ejected after his second technical foul, screams at ref.

Josh Hart: "Three techs!"
Josh Hart: “Three techs!”
youtube.com/live/3nrY-CxZK… pic.twitter.com/PJqlaCoerU – 9:56 PM
jayson tatum looked VERY determined to get that second tech after the josh hart three
And with a long argument Jayson Tatum gets his second tech and is ejected with 3:46 left and the Knicks up 14. Looked like he was fouled but he was hanging on that tech for about 10 seconds before they pulled the trigger.
Jayson Tatum ejected for a second technical. Thought he was fouled on a 3 on the previous end. Picked up the first one for hanging on the rim on a dunk.
Jayson Tatum was upset with the officials for awhile, and just picked up a second technical and was ejected. He finishes with 14 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, but was 6-for-18 from the floor.

Knicks lead 105-91 with 3:46 left.
Knicks lead 105-91 with 3:46 left. – 9:53 PM
Tatum just got his second tech and was ejected.
6 for 18, 1 for 9 from 3 and 5 turnovers. Frustrating night for him. – 9:53 PM
Jayson Tatum just got thrown out. He was jawing to the ref for a while there.
Smart-Brogdon-Tatum-Rob-Al on the floor with 6 to go. #Celtics still searching for their go-to late lineup. Hard to not include Derrick White the way he's playing.
WHAT A DIME FROM TATUM 💰
This Celtics sequence is everything! pic.twitter.com/tUKppDS7ur – 9:34 PM
Tatum coming back in after just a 3-minute break. Assuming he closes it out it'll be a 41-minute night for him.
Knicks lead 88-75 after 3 here at MSG over the Celtics. Boston is 7-for-32 from 3-point range, while New York is 10-for-25, & the Knicks have a 16-8 edge in free throws made.
Long night for Jayson Tatum, who is 6-for-17 & was just called for a tech. Julius Randle has 22 for NYK. – 9:23 PM
Even during some shooting struggles this season, Jayson Tatum has often gotten to the FT line to help his numbers. Hasn't been the case the past couple games, and he has yet to shoot a FT tonight.
In fairness to the ref, the Hartenstein hand on Tatum's waist was on his blind side and could've been blocked. In fairness to Tatum, he literally just said, 'He pushed me,' and got T'd up.
This dunk from Tatum is fantastic
Believe that's 9 techs on Tatum this year. Reaching 16 triggers a suspension.
Knicks 88-75 after 3 quarters…hanging on like Tatum hanging on a rim after a dunk.
Tatum could dunked that from the free throw line, goodness gracious
Jayson Tatum comes down from hanging on the rim and immediately yells to the ref that he was pushed. Gets the tech right away. He's talking it out with the official now and not getting anywhere, of course
Tatum T'd up looking for the shove call and he's still motioning toward Derek Richardson.
Tatum just got a tech for hanging on the rim. That's really hard to do in the #NBA. #Celtics #Knicks
lol despite the struggles, Jayson Tatum is on a triple-double watch with 11 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.
Tatum's star pivot has been figuring out when he can't throw a pebble in the ocean (a lot lately) and going for the triple-double instead.
Jayson Tatum finally hits a 3 after missing his first six. Celtics now 5 for 28. Horford and Smart have the other four makes.
Tatum fights inside for 5 straight while Randle air balls a pair of 3s. Timeout #knicks
And of course, #Celtics miss a good look at a 3 to end the half. NYK 60, BOS 46. Smart 11, Brogdon 8, White 8, Tatum 6, RWilliams 6; Brunson 13, Randle 12, Quickley 10, Barrett 8, Hart 7, Robinson 6.

BOS: 2-19 3pt

NYK: 6-14.
BOS: 2-19 3pt
NYK: 6-14. – 8:39 PM
Oh I'm glad Tatum took a frantic off-balance 3 on a frigid cold night so the Celtics could get another possession.
Mitchell Robinson's block on Tatum looked familiar 👀
Thibodeau pleading for Grimes to keep his arms high while Tatum steps by him for a score. #Celtics starters locking up defensively and cut the lead in half.
Jayson Tatum was 1-for-6 in the first quarter — he may wind up with 55, but this is not the All-Star Game.
Brutal start for the Celtics, down 27-15 against the Knicks after the 1st quarter. C's shot 1-12 on 3s, Tatum was ineffective and the Knicks finished the quarter on a 12-2 run.
Knicks 27, Celtics 15 after one. Randle with 12, Tatum with two points on 1-for-6 shooting in a miserable start. – 8:09 PM
Tatum has started this game the same way he played in Philadelphia for the first 42 minutes. #Celtics #Knicks – 8:05 PM
Another slow start for Tatum. Big block by Robinson on help side erased the advantage Tatum had on Quickley. pic.twitter.com/b611oZnrip – 8:03 PM
Tough start for Jayson Tatum, who’s 1-6 from the field and 0-3 from 3. Got stuffed by Mitchell Robinson then turned it over the next possession. C’s down 17-13 because the Knicks are shooting 38.9%. C’s are at 35.3% tho. – 8:00 PM
Third slow start in a row for Tatum. He’s 1 for 6 and on the last two possessions was rejected by Robinson and had the ball stolen by him. – 7:58 PM
And next time down Robinson jumped and blocked a Tatum pass for a steal. (Robinson is not guarding Tatum – just help. It was Grimes to start and now Hart) – 7:58 PM
Mitchell Robinson just smothered a dunk attempt by Jayson Tatum. – 7:57 PM
Never mind — a large contingent countering with loud cheers for Jayson Tatum. Unless they are NY fans who just admire greatness…ah, come on. Has to be Celtics fans in here. NY fans would not do that. – 7:38 PM
Celtics at Knicks – Madison Square Garden – February 27, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
New York – Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson
OUT: Boston: Brown, Gallinari New York: None pic.twitter.com/sWiFIgoDZN – 7:18 PM
Joe Mazzulla said he loves the Smart-Brown-Tatum-Horford-Rob group and expects great things from them as the playoffs approach. – 6:09 PM
.@RealTristan13’s top candidates for NBA MVP:
1. Jayson Tatum
2. Joel Embiid
3. Nikola Jokić pic.twitter.com/0DhyyefBHH – 3:49 PM
Tatum in NYC rocking the Pink Lemonade JT 1s pic.twitter.com/De85x7i0fo – 1:01 PM
Jayson Tatum enters the game at MSG tonight still leading the league in scoring. Julius Randle has moved in to the top five.
Tatum has two more games (tonight, Wed vs. Cleveland) before his 25th birthday. He needs 54 points to pass Giannis for 7th on that all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/p6AGFSIKMR – 12:53 PM
ICYMI – Joe Mazzulla called the perfect final play leading the #Celtics over the #76ers. His final lineup proved less successful. Smart-Brown-Tatum-Grant-Horford posted a -58.8 net rating on Saturday.
Brogdon-White? +66.8 over 18 mins. On tough calls: clnsmedia.com/perfect-joe-ma… – 12:10 PM
Feb. 27 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.4
2. Luka Dončić: 15.9
3. Joel Embiid: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.6
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.5
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.4
7. Jayson Tatum: 14.3
8. LeBron James: 13.4
9. Anthony Davis: 12.9
10. Stephen Curry: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/tJc0y7yHXF – 10:25 AM
The Celtics were 2-11 in games when Jayson Tatum was a negative in +/- before the All-Star break.
They’ve doubled that win total in first two games post break.
bit.ly/3ECHyHS – 10:02 AM
“It’s tough,” Tatum said. “The first one, no call. If you look, it was clearly a foul. And those are the ones that’s tough. You get a tech for something that you probably was right about. [On the] second one, I just told him this was probably the best-officiated game I’ve been a part of. “I tried to give him a compliment. Didn’t go over so well.” Asked again about that line, Tatum said, “I said it was the best-officiated game I’ve been a part of. I meant it.” -via ESPN / February 28, 2023
Jared Weiss: Tatum: “I ain’t come in the locker room throwing Gatorade and shit… I literally came in, sat down, watched the last three minutes and put ice on my knees.” -via Twitter / February 28, 2023
Clutch Points: Josh Hart tells Jayson Tatum, ‘You’re Outta Here!’ after he was ejected from Knicks-Celtics 🤣 pic.twitter.com/A3t2EfPE2p -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 28, 2023
