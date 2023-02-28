Jose Alvarado suffers stress reaction in tibia

Jason Anderson: The Pelicans just announced Jose Alvarado has a stress reaction in his right tibia. He will be reevaluated in three weeks. Zion Williamson (hamstring) is progressing; further updates will be provided next week following medical imaging. The Kings will play the Pelicans on Monday.
Josh Richardson (right quad contusion) and Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) are both listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Portland.
Jose Alvarado, Zion Williamson and Larry Nance Jr. are all out. – 7:15 PM
Three #Pelicans added to this afternoon’s injury list, with Jose Alvarado out for Wednesday game at Portland, while Josh Richardson, Jonas Valanciunas are questionable to play vs. Trail Blazers. Full New Orleans injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: on.nba.com/41w7ZJ3 pic.twitter.com/oG4qJ4dql9 – 7:07 PM
Re: Jose Alvarado: A stress reaction is a precursor to a stress fracture. Halting stress and allowing the body’s natural remodeling to catch back up can prevent a fracture from developing. However, any underlying causes must also be addressed. – 7:00 PM
Injury updates:
Zion Williamson will get imaging this week on his hamstring.
Jose Alvarado has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right tibia. He’ll be re-evaluated in three weeks.
Larry Nance Jr. will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he recovers from an ankle sprain. – 6:51 PM
Jose Alvarado has a stress reaction in his right tibia and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
Larry Nance Jr. will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Left ankle sprain.
Zion is scheduled to have MRI on his hamstring next week. – 6:51 PM
The Pelicans just announced Jose Alvarado has a stress reaction in his right tibia. He will be reevaluated in three weeks. Zion Williamson (hamstring) is progressing; further updates will be provided next week following medical imaging. The Kings will play the Pelicans on Monday. – 6:49 PM
Pelicans say Zion Williamson continues to make progress, will update next week when imaging occurs.
Jose Alvarado has a stress reaction in his right tibia. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks. Timeline to return updated later.
Larry Nance will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 6:48 PM
Jose Alvarado was just recognized in the Smoothie King Center for winning the Rising Stars MVP Award. pic.twitter.com/wPs5z2KWwl – 9:05 PM
Christian Clark: Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) and Josh Richardson (right quad contusion) listed as questionable tomorrow against Portland. Already no Zion, Larry or Jose. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / February 28, 2023
Friday night, inside Christ the King’s gymnasium for his jersey retirement ceremony, Jose Alvarado was the center of attention, with the aura of a budding NBA star. Spectators posed with his Jordan Rising Stars MVP trophy. Pelicans teammates joined him on the court. He trekked through the bleachers for hugs and photos. -via New York Post / February 25, 2023
The school presented Alvarado with a framed high-school jersey, a No. 10 that won’t be worn again in the program. They also framed his No. 15 from the Pelicans. “There’s a lot of people that wear the No. 10 and it’s special,” Alvarado said, “and for me to have the last chance with that, it’s an honor. It’s an honor.” -via New York Post / February 25, 2023