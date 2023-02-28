Kevin Durant: I feel great, haven't felt pain in knee in weeks

Duane Rankin: “I feel great.” Kevin Durant as he’ll make his #Suns debut Wednesday at Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/R3rXtTigLw
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets are set to begin life without LaMelo for the rest of the season.
“Nobody can make up for what he does,” Terry Rozier told me.
Dispatch from today’s practice leading up to them welcoming Kevin Durant and the Suns into town.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 3:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Is it official?”
Yeah, it’s official.
“OK good.”
Devin Booker on Kevin Durant making his #Suns debut tomorrow at Charlotte.
“It’s exciting. It’s what we’ve all been waiting on.” pic.twitter.com/bEpx48pUq4 – 3:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That’s the only way you can learn is actually being out there and thrown in the fire together.”
Devin Booker as Kevin Durant will make his Suns debut tomorrow. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SRHzfwDCqp – 3:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s one of the few players I’ve been around who likes to practice.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/t0kS8A0tXV – 2:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
When Devin Booker came back from groin injury, he played at Brooklyn, but didn’t play next game at Atlanta. Injury management.
Monty Williams said he didn’t know if #Suns will follow same strategy with Kevin Durant, who’ll make debut tomorrow at Hornets.
Suns at Bulls Friday. pic.twitter.com/wH6Thkb9R0 – 2:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“When I talk to him, it’s about experiences we’ve both had, about a game that I’ve watched him play and I asked him about a certain situation. Something that we do that he may not be clear on.”
Monty Williams on conversations with Kevin Durant leading up to his #Suns debut. pic.twitter.com/ugNHJDpwTb – 2:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Broadway to the Valley’: Kevin Durant will make Phoenix #Suns debut Wednesday at Charlotte Hornets
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:31 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Durant to make his Phoenix Suns debut tomorrow against the Charlotte Hornets sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 2:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns announce Durant expected to make debut Wednesday vs. Hornets nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/28/sun… – 2:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
A major question has been who will be the fifth starter with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.
Who is the last one leaving the court?
Josh Okogie.
Monty Williams has said Okogie or Torrey Craig will get the start partly based on matchups. #Suns pic.twitter.com/NDBuE9GBZq – 2:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Kevin Durant’s offensive fit in Phoenix, tweaks Monty Williams can make to amplify the Suns’ strengths and cover up weaknesses, and other elements of KD’s scoring and playmaking: bit.ly/3xYwWPV pic.twitter.com/jCISOUEMxB – 2:09 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka turns 24 today and the Mavs play tonight vs the Indiana Pacers (730, BSSW). In games played before turning 24, Luka is 4th in points scored (behind LeBron, Durant, and Melo) with 8,682. Also,
56 triple-doubles (2nd)
874 3pters (1st)
2,524 assts (6th)
27.5 ppg (9th) – 2:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Durant in his first game…
As a Sonic —
18 PTS | 5 REB | 3 STL | 1 BLK
As a Warrior —
27 PTS | 10 REB | 2 STL | 2 BLK
As a Net —
22 PTS | 5 REB | 3 STL | 1 BLK
How many for KD in his Suns debut? pic.twitter.com/TIkDvf5RKj – 2:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I feel great.”
Kevin Durant as he’ll make his #Suns debut Wednesday at Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/R3rXtTigLw – 1:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant making his Suns debut tomorrow, huh? pic.twitter.com/zv8DU0mTKk – 1:45 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Kevin Durant plans to make his return to action and his debut for the Phoenix Suns against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. – 1:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant is expected to make Suns debut tomorrow at Charlotte, team officials said after Tuesday’s practice. #Suns – 1:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD speaks on his relationship with Kyrie following his surprise trade request:
“I’m disappointed that we didn’t finish the season, but I also know that we’re all our separate entities, we all move and do the things that we wanna do for our careers. I can’t fault somebody for… pic.twitter.com/aQtW0SYLvz – 12:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly reading “trash talk” to Jokić, Durant, LeBron is brilliant nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/28/gia… – 12:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Giannis Antetokounmpo offers to teach Kevin Durant how to ‘carry’ his own NBA team on ‘The Daily Show’ (w/Comedy Central video of segment) #Suns #Bucks #Nets #Warriors #Thunder #NBA azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly reading “trash talk” to Jokić, Durant, LeBron is brillia nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/28/gia… – 12:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Some of this can just be summarized as “KD is really good at almost everything,” but if you enjoy the minutiae of the Suns offense and/or the aesthetic beauty of Durant’s game, this should be a fun one – 11:27 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The delivery could have been a bit better, but the message from Giannis to Jokic, Luka, and KD is STRONG!!! 😂🤣😂
pic.twitter.com/BVU5O6Jn51 – 11:20 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Golden board: Olympic champions Durant, Bird, Azzi, Barnes, Augustus helping lead USA Basketball (from @AP) apnews.com/article/59a929… – 10:14 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
I love Charles Barkley. Asking Kevin Durant to win the title as a leader when he’s got Chris Paul and Devin Booker on his team makes as much sense as him playing “who he play for?” I used to write and break stories. I can’t give Pulitzer prize parameters having never won one. 🤫 – 9:40 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis taking shots at Jokic, KD and LeBron 😂
pic.twitter.com/fUMzhBb5Pz – 9:27 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant is an all-time prolific scorer and in many ways, a seamless fit with the Suns. For @PHNX_Suns, here’s a dive into how he’ll amplify and expand a high-powered offense: https://t.co/JgI894uXe5 pic.twitter.com/C0cZ2bAnoN – 9:03 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a SAVAGE message to Kevin Durant 👀😅
pic.twitter.com/Zx3zs7voWS – 2:15 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
That Giannis/KD video going to do a great job of spotlighting the people you should have had muted already. – 1:17 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The LA Clippers pick swap is the most interesting watch for Houston down the stretch. 14 teams are separated by 3 losses, from pick #21 to pick #8.
What would help the #Rockets is teams getting healthy. PHX (KD), GSW (Curry), MIN (KAT) and NOP (Zion) are all missing key players. pic.twitter.com/Q773uRNb6x – 4:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m sure Kev is coming back soon so we can see what that looks like.”
“We feel more anxious than the fans.”
“We’ll have to see.”
Kevin Durant expected to make Phoenix Suns debut Wednesday at Charlotte (w/videos) #Suns https://t.co/F0igtae6tD pic.twitter.com/8HwtmAj6Gx – 3:30 PM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: Kevin Durant said he hasn’t felt pain in his knee in “a couple of weeks.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/z0MTcXeW80 -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 28, 2023
Duane Rankin: “How I can inject myself.” Kevin Durant on what he was thinking while watching #Suns games from the bench. Will make Suns debut tomorrow at Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/QZ8CtvXd0Z -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 28, 2023
Duane Rankin: “We just talk about situations a ton.” Monty Williams on talks with Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/IwVCWDdnir -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 28, 2023