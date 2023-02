Kevin Durant to make Suns debut on Wednesday vs. Hornets

Erik Slater: Kevin Durant speaks on his relationship with Kyrie Irving following his surprise trade request: “I’m disappointed that we didn’t finish the season, but I also know that we’re all our separate entities, we all move and do the things that we wanna do for our careers. I can’t fault somebody for doing that even though it might have been at our expense as a team… I don’t wanna act like I wasn’t upset that we didn’t finish the season because I love playing with Kai, I wanted to see where we can go with that because we were both playing at a high level… We haven’t had a conversation but eventually we will.” -via Twitter @erikslater_ / February 28, 2023