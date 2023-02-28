Kevin Durant to make Suns debut on Wednesday vs. Hornets

Chris Haynes: Kevin Durant plans to make his return to action and his debut for the Phoenix Suns against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“How I can inject myself.”
Kevin Durant on what he was thinking while watching #Suns games from the bench.
Will make Suns debut tomorrow at Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/QZ8CtvXd0Z – 2:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Kevin Durant’s offensive fit in Phoenix, tweaks Monty Williams can make to amplify the Suns’ strengths and cover up weaknesses, and other elements of KD’s scoring and playmaking: bit.ly/3xYwWPV pic.twitter.com/jCISOUEMxB – 2:09 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka turns 24 today and the Mavs play tonight vs the Indiana Pacers (730, BSSW). In games played before turning 24, Luka is 4th in points scored (behind LeBron, Durant, and Melo) with 8,682. Also,
56 triple-doubles (2nd)
874 3pters (1st)
2,524 assts (6th)
27.5 ppg (9th) – 2:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Durant in his first game…
As a Sonic —
18 PTS | 5 REB | 3 STL | 1 BLK
As a Warrior —
27 PTS | 10 REB | 2 STL | 2 BLK
As a Net —
22 PTS | 5 REB | 3 STL | 1 BLK
How many for KD in his Suns debut? pic.twitter.com/TIkDvf5RKj – 2:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant said he hasn’t felt pain in his knee in “a couple of weeks.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/z0MTcXeW80 – 1:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I feel great.”
Kevin Durant as he’ll make his #Suns debut Wednesday at Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/R3rXtTigLw – 1:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant making his Suns debut tomorrow, huh? pic.twitter.com/zv8DU0mTKk – 1:45 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Kevin Durant plans to make his return to action and his debut for the Phoenix Suns against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. – 1:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant is expected to make Suns debut tomorrow at Charlotte, team officials said after Tuesday’s practice. #Suns – 1:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly reading “trash talk” to Jokić, Durant, LeBron is brilliant nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/28/gia… – 12:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Giannis Antetokounmpo offers to teach Kevin Durant how to ‘carry’ his own NBA team on ‘The Daily Show’ (w/Comedy Central video of segment) #Suns #Bucks #Nets #Warriors #Thunder #NBA azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly reading “trash talk” to Jokić, Durant, LeBron is brillia nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/28/gia… – 12:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Some of this can just be summarized as “KD is really good at almost everything,” but if you enjoy the minutiae of the Suns offense and/or the aesthetic beauty of Durant’s game, this should be a fun one – 11:27 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The delivery could have been a bit better, but the message from Giannis to Jokic, Luka, and KD is STRONG!!! 😂🤣😂
pic.twitter.com/BVU5O6Jn51 – 11:20 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Golden board: Olympic champions Durant, Bird, Azzi, Barnes, Augustus helping lead USA Basketball (from @AP) apnews.com/article/59a929… – 10:14 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
I love Charles Barkley. Asking Kevin Durant to win the title as a leader when he’s got Chris Paul and Devin Booker on his team makes as much sense as him playing “who he play for?” I used to write and break stories. I can’t give Pulitzer prize parameters having never won one. 🤫 – 9:40 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis taking shots at Jokic, KD and LeBron 😂
pic.twitter.com/fUMzhBb5Pz – 9:27 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant is an all-time prolific scorer and in many ways, a seamless fit with the Suns. For @PHNX_Suns, here’s a dive into how he’ll amplify and expand a high-powered offense: https://t.co/JgI894uXe5 pic.twitter.com/C0cZ2bAnoN – 9:03 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a SAVAGE message to Kevin Durant 👀😅
pic.twitter.com/Zx3zs7voWS – 2:15 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
That Giannis/KD video going to do a great job of spotlighting the people you should have had muted already. – 1:17 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The LA Clippers pick swap is the most interesting watch for Houston down the stretch. 14 teams are separated by 3 losses, from pick #21 to pick #8.
What would help the #Rockets is teams getting healthy. PHX (KD), GSW (Curry), MIN (KAT) and NOP (Zion) are all missing key players. pic.twitter.com/Q773uRNb6x – 4:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m sure Kev is coming back soon so we can see what that looks like.”
“We feel more anxious than the fans.”
“We’ll have to see.”
Kevin Durant expected to make Phoenix Suns debut Wednesday at Charlotte (w/videos) #Suns https://t.co/F0igtae6tD pic.twitter.com/8HwtmAj6Gx – 3:30 PM
Erik Slater: Kevin Durant speaks on his relationship with Kyrie Irving following his surprise trade request: “I’m disappointed that we didn’t finish the season, but I also know that we’re all our separate entities, we all move and do the things that we wanna do for our careers. I can’t fault somebody for doing that even though it might have been at our expense as a team… I don’t wanna act like I wasn’t upset that we didn’t finish the season because I love playing with Kai, I wanted to see where we can go with that because we were both playing at a high level… We haven’t had a conversation but eventually we will.” -via Twitter @erikslater_ / February 28, 2023
Erik Slater: Kevin Durant: “It impacted what we did on the floor, no doubt about that, not tryna undercut that. That hurt, not finishing out the season. But I can separate what we do on the floor and who we are as human beings. I know you got your own situation that’s got nothing to do with what we doing. You gotta move how you gotta move for the betterment of you. So, I get that part of it… I can still be upset that we didn’t finish the job, but like (you’re) cool with me.” -via Twitter @erikslater_ / February 28, 2023
Clutch Points: “You keep joining superteams to win an NBA title. How about we workout together sometime so I can teach you how to carry your own team.” Giannis to Kevin Durant 💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/UlkYJSVjFs -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 28, 2023