Live stream: Kings 16, Thunder 6

The Sacramento Kings (35-25) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-32) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 28, 2023
Sacramento Kings 16, Oklahoma City Thunder 6 (Q1 08:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Zai cuts backdoor and rises above the rim! pic.twitter.com/7JI4H8hfGJ – 8:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis is attacking early. 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists 3 minutes into the game. – 8:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for Kings-Thunder live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @DannyLeroux app.link.nba.com/NateSACOKC pic.twitter.com/xawLAoY6QS – 8:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell triple. Big basket for the second year guard. 7-4 Kings. – 8:13 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Lu with the tough drive and drop off to JDub for the reverse finish at the rim! 💪 – 8:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis And-1 to get the Kings on the board. Misses the freebie. 2-2 – 8:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That was a beautiful pocket pass by Josh Giddey and a strong finish by Jaylin Williams, nice start for OKC. – 8:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, already out with an abdominal strain, has now been placed under NBA health and safety protocols. – 8:04 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tonight’s starting 5️⃣
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Kings-Thunder! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/ZTIdGLIe9n pic.twitter.com/07TsWHezts – 8:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Kings-Thunder with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/4WW2CBNn78 pic.twitter.com/r57h9eSSmJ – 8:00 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Key factor tonight: The Thunder is 5-1 on Tuesdays.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters:
Josh Giddey
Isaiah Joe
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Kings
Giddey
Joe
Dort
JDub
JWill
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
Davion Mitchell
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
last road 💧 before heading 🏠
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝You have to go in there and compete and play as hard as you can.❞
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
As we close out #BlackHistoryMonth, Coach Brown reflects on the camaraderie between Black coaches in the NBA and the importance of representation 👑 pic.twitter.com/LJ4ND984s7 – 7:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Are Kings the hunted or are they still hunters in the playoff chase? kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-hunted… – 7:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder broadcast shakeup tonight:
Nick Gallo is filling in for Chris Fisher (illness) on TV.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings Beat is partnering with @PrizePicks through the remainder of the season. Our picks are in for tonight’s games!
Make sure to use code KINGSBEAT to get your 1st deposit matched up to $100. #PrizePicksPartner #AD
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for Kings-Thunder live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux! Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/ZTIdGLIe9n pic.twitter.com/qDa22uyfYo – 7:00 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on how important it is for the Thunder that SGA makes an All-NBA team: pic.twitter.com/jqH94t5ivA – 6:57 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Kidd on Haliburton: “Rick has a young talented All-Star over there playing at a high level. That group reminds me of Oklahoma City. They can drive it. They can shoot it. They can put the ball in the basket.” – 6:52 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Eugene Omoruyi’s departure from the Thunder: pic.twitter.com/PlDD74NgfX – 6:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Pelicans just announced Jose Alvarado has a stress reaction in his right tibia. He will be reevaluated in three weeks. Zion Williamson (hamstring) is progressing; further updates will be provided next week following medical imaging. The Kings will play the Pelicans on Monday. – 6:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I asked Mark Daigneault if using Jaylin Williams as a high post playmaker as he did with Al Horford is a staple of what he wants to do or just maximizing his players and he said it’s more the latter and explained further: pic.twitter.com/KLMvwbJw1H – 6:41 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
In its second game hosting the Kings, the Thunder looks for a strong start and finish tonight, taking advantage of its defense and grit.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated story: De’Aaron Fox has only missed five games this season. The Kings are 1-4 without him. Can they get one tonight to wrap up a perfect road trip?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
D’Angelo Russell is officially out tonight in Memphis. Darvin Ham said he has doubt that Russell will be ready to go at OKC tomorrow, but hasn’t ruled that out.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said he thinks opponents are taking OKC more seriously: “We’ve got people’s attention more than we (previously) had… We welcome that. I think it’s part of the development of our team… If you wanna be a really good team, you gotta take team’s best punches.” – 6:36 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
A list of bigs who are available right now:
Nerlens Noel
Serge Ibaka
Hassan Whiteside
DeMarcus Cousins
LaMarcus Aldridge
Carmelo Anthony
Marquese Chriss
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
No De’Aaron Fox for the Kings tonight. Next man up. Still have to handle business. – 6:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 2/28:
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight due to left wrist soreness. – 6:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The wrist soreness will keep De’Aaron fox out tonight in OKC. – 6:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 2/28:
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on OKC’s play without SGA: “I think, offensively, we’ve been pretty good the last two games without him… I think that’s a testament to the system.” – 6:28 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says that it’s doubtful that D’Angelo Russell (ankle) will play on either of the final two games on this road trip in Memphis today or Oklahoma City tomorrow. – 6:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says D’Angelo Russell is out tonight in Memphis and is doubtful for tomorrow in OKC. – 6:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jordan Ford scored 25 points in a win for the G League Stockton Kings (16-6) today. Keon Ellis had 24 points, six rebounds, eight assists and a season-high three blocked shots. – 5:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Joe making sweet music with the net pregame. pic.twitter.com/GMaQK33HHL – 5:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Fascinating read for Thunder fans from @Brian Windhorst:
Windhorst says OKC had two missions on draft night:
Get Chet Holmgren
Get Jalen Williams
“The Thunder had tracked Williams for months, identifying him as a perfect player for the modern NBA.”
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is No. 2 in the NBA in scoring over the last seven games. Over that stretch, he’s averaging 34.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists while shooting 57.9% from the field.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guard Lindy Waters III from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. Per Thunder – 5:33 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call tonight for Kings-Thunder at 8 PM ET with @Nate Duncan! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/4WW2CBNn78 pic.twitter.com/dUehuqX1TD – 4:34 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New for @ESPNAusNZ: I got together with @Olgun Uluc to take a look at Sydney vs. New Zealand for the NBL23 title. I took the Breakers perspective, he took the Kings, but we ultimately made our series prediction. Spoiler: It should be fun.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call tonight for Kings-Thunder at 8 PM ET with @Danny Leroux! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/ZTIdGLIe9n pic.twitter.com/SXElBYglqU – 4:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams ranks among rookies in stat totals:
Points: #5
Rebounds: #9
Assists: #4
Steals: #1
Blocks: #8
TS%: #5
JDub is #1 in the NBA among all players in steals in 2023.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Coach Brown is setting expectations, and the squad is rising to the challenge 😤 pic.twitter.com/dVsJ5Dlc0T – 3:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lindy Waters III on what it was like when he found out he was being signed to a full-time NBA deal:
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lindy Waters III on being signed to a full-time NBA deal: “It was a big day for me and my family. I’m blessed and thankful for the opportunity that Sam (Presti) and the organization gave me.” – 3:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I asked Lindy Waters III what it was like to double dip his playing time Sunday pic.twitter.com/LiSCyHwEkx – 3:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III talks about being converted to a standard NBA deal pic.twitter.com/KXtChEqlrO – 2:59 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest for @SInow: Had a Q&A with Kings coach Mike Brown for this week’s Playmaker newsletter si.com/nba/2023/02/28… – 2:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kam Woods on Lindy Waters III being signed to a full-time deal: pic.twitter.com/cSHqgI9RZz – 2:31 PM
