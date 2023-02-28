Knicks to sign Duane Washington Jr on a two-way deal

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Knicks are planning to sign guard Duane Washington Jr., on a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. Washington averaged 7.9 points in nearly 13 minutes for Suns this season.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce Trevor Keels assigned to Westchester…And according to @Adrian Wojnarowski they are planning to sign guard Duane Washington Jr., on a two-way contract, who was averaging 7.9 points for Suns this season before being released. – 10:23 AM
Knicks announce Trevor Keels assigned to Westchester…And according to @Adrian Wojnarowski they are planning to sign guard Duane Washington Jr., on a two-way contract, who was averaging 7.9 points for Suns this season before being released. – 10:23 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks are signing Duane Washington Jr to a two-way contract, per Woj.
He is the nephew of former Knicks coach Derek Fisher. – 10:09 AM
The Knicks are signing Duane Washington Jr to a two-way contract, per Woj.
He is the nephew of former Knicks coach Derek Fisher. – 10:09 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Knicks are planning to sign guard Duane Washington Jr., on a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. Washington averaged 7.9 points in nearly 13 minutes for Suns this season. – 9:59 AM
The Knicks are planning to sign guard Duane Washington Jr., on a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. Washington averaged 7.9 points in nearly 13 minutes for Suns this season. – 9:59 AM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: Monty Williams said there were some “financial implications” in regards to the decisions to sign Saben Lee to a two-way and waive Duane Washington Jr., who was on a two-way. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 1, 2023
Shams Charania: The Phoenix Suns are signing guard Saben Lee to a two-way NBA deal and waiving Duane Washington Jr., sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lee earns deal with Suns after strong stint on 10-days. Washington has scoring ability, averaging 8 points in 13 minutes per game this season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 1, 2023
No one should be expecting a guy averaging 7.8 points and 1.8 assists in 11.9 minutes per game to be the savior. He’s still a young player on a two-way contract shooting below 40 percent on the season. The struggles are evident, like the Suns’ recent loss to the Miami Heat when Paul missed the second half with his latest injury and Washington struggled to fill the void, shooting 5-for-16 with three turnovers. “I just gotta be better,” Washington observed. “I’m gonna be better. I’m gonna go watch this, soak in and learn from it. I know what I need to do and I know what I’m capable of. The opportunity’s presented itself now, and tonight I felt like I kind of just wasn’t what I want it to be.” -via gophnx.com / January 11, 2023