Knicks to sign Duane Washington Jr on a two-way deal

February 28, 2023

By |

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Knicks are planning to sign guard Duane Washington Jr., on a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. Washington averaged 7.9 points in nearly 13 minutes for Suns this season.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce Trevor Keels assigned to Westchester…And according to @Adrian Wojnarowski they are planning to sign guard Duane Washington Jr., on a two-way contract, who was averaging 7.9 points for Suns this season before being released. – 10:23 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks are signing Duane Washington Jr to a two-way contract, per Woj.
He is the nephew of former Knicks coach Derek Fisher. – 10:09 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Knicks are planning to sign guard Duane Washington Jr., on a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. Washington averaged 7.9 points in nearly 13 minutes for Suns this season. – 9:59 AM

No one should be expecting a guy averaging 7.8 points and 1.8 assists in 11.9 minutes per game to be the savior. He’s still a young player on a two-way contract shooting below 40 percent on the season. The struggles are evident, like the Suns’ recent loss to the Miami Heat when Paul missed the second half with his latest injury and Washington struggled to fill the void, shooting 5-for-16 with three turnovers. “I just gotta be better,” Washington observed. “I’m gonna be better. I’m gonna go watch this, soak in and learn from it. I know what I need to do and I know what I’m capable of. The opportunity’s presented itself now, and tonight I felt like I kind of just wasn’t what I want it to be.” -via gophnx.com / January 11, 2023

