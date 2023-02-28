LaMelo Ball likely done for the season

The Vertical: The Charlotte Hornets announce LaMelo Ball suffered a fractured right ankle in tonight’s win over Detroit. The injury likely ends Ball’s season. pic.twitter.com/wan8X6E5zl
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball suffered a fractured right ankle
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LaMelo Ball fractures ankle, likely out for remainder of season nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/27/lam… – 11:29 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
A lost season took another brutal turn with LaMelo fracturing his ankle in the #Hornets win over Detroit.
“Injuries are the worst part about the game,” Gordon Hayward said. “I know that all too well. … It sucks and I feel for him.”
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:39 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Tough, tough news for LaMelo Ball. Right ankle fracture. That will end his season. He and Nikola Jokic were the only two players averaging at least 23.4 ppg, 8.5 apg and 6.4 rpg. Will come back stronger next year. – 9:53 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo Ball fractured his ankle. The #Hornets rash of bad luck in a lost season continues.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 9:34 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: LaMelo Ball: Given the video and the fact that it was a non-contact injury, I’m curious if this is an avulsion fracture where a ligament or tendon pulls away a piece of the bone. – 9:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players shooting 10+ threes per game this season:
LaMelo Ball
Damian Lillard
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
The first season in NBA history with 4+ players attempting that many threes per game. pic.twitter.com/zh4dC82bdJ – 9:32 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Charlotte Hornets announce LaMelo Ball suffered a fractured right ankle in tonight’s win over Detroit.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say LaMelo Ball suffered a fracture in his right ankle in tonight’s game vs. Detroit. – 9:28 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball suffered a fracture in his right ankle. – 9:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Charlotte Hornets announced LaMelo Ball suffered a right ankle fracture in tonight’s win over the Pistons. – 9:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaMelo tonight:
18 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
6-7 3P
21 MIN
The first player under 25 years old to attempt 10+ 3s per game in a season. pic.twitter.com/UbF4d27DZv – 9:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
LaMelo might be the MVP based on what I’m seeing from Charlotte since he went down. – 8:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
It’s been a different game since LaMelo exited in the third quarter. Pistons have outscored Charlotte 9-0 in the 4th so far – 8:54 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball is out for the remainder of tonight’s game against Detroit after sustaining a right ankle injury.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:44 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LaMelo Ball headed back to the locker room after awkwardly falling on this play. pic.twitter.com/wirzYaHCZN – 8:36 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I’m no expert on injuries but the first thing I thought of when I saw the LaMelo injury was his plantar fascia. His description of a “Pop”reminds me of Al Jefferson’s injury in the 2014 playoffs which he described in the same way. more details ⬇️
https://t.co/NKbGtVbDSw pic.twitter.com/m7IJ5VF5Jr – 8:36 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
All of a sudden all that seemingly matters is the growth of Charlotte’s star LaMelo Ball. The fanbase is holding its breath, let’s hope he’s avoided a major injury – 8:30 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
All of a sudden all that seemingly matters is the growth of Charlotte’s star LaMelo Ball. The fanbase is holding its breath, let’s hope he’s avoided any major injury – 8:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo Ball leaves the game with a right foot issue, he seemingly didn’t twist his ankle.
What is he saying here? pic.twitter.com/AwqX2nYbMl – 8:26 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Hornets 41, #Pistons 21.
Wiseman: 6 pts, 1 reb
Burks: 6 pts
McGruder: 3 pts
LaMelo Ball: 12 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts (4-4 from 3) – 7:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
LaMelo went from handing the Pistons the ball to making them get the ball out of the net in the blink of an eye. – 7:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
LaMelo Ball has 12 points. All 3s.
Dwane Casey takes a timeout as the #Pistons trail 18-13 with 7:22 left in the first quarter. – 7:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LaMelo Ball X Amazon = where else can I find this pic.twitter.com/lmzvccArfX – 2:54 PM
