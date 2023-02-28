LeBron James sports walking boot on sidelines

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James just took a seat at the end of the Lakers bench. He is wearing a walking boot on his right leg.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
LeBron James just made his entrance in a boot late in the first quarter. Noticeable mix of boos and cheers from the Memphis crowd. pic.twitter.com/s5sddwmO2s – 7:58 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James just took a seat at the end of the Lakers bench. He is wearing a walking boot on his right leg. – 7:57 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
LeBron just emerged from the Lakers locker room to a chorus of boos. Or maybe people were talking about the walking boot he’s wearing. – 7:56 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Troy Brown Jr told us this morning he anticipated the starting nod for LeBron, he does get it. Another new starting lineup for the Lakers pic.twitter.com/ydjXWVp4fK – 7:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game at Memphis, while D’Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain) has been downgraded to out alongside LeBron James (right foot).
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
D’Angelo Russell is officially out tonight in Memphis. Darvin Ham said he has doubt that Russell will be ready to go at OKC tomorrow, but hasn’t ruled that out.
LAL will need Schöder and Reaves especially to pick up the playmaking with LeBron also out. – 6:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis this season:
With LeBron — Without LeBron —
25.1 PPG 27.8 PPG
11.3 RPG 15.9 RPG
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said it’s obviously a huge loss to miss LeBron for however long he’s out, but they have to proceed full steam ahead with their goals, and work to get into the playoff picture. – 6:07 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham: “The mission is still the same for us.” He says the team is waiting on LeBron James to go through the diagnostic process on his right foot, but says it’s “full steam ahead” without him. – 6:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said LeBron James is going through medical evaluation that’s ongoing, so there’s no update just yet. – 6:04 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Quin Snyder to Atlanta, Future of the Hawks (2:02)
🔘 LaMelo Ball injury (18:47)
🔘 LeBron James injury (25:22)
🔘 CBA negotiations (36:44)
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @The Vertical: On LeBron James, Father Time and raging against the dying of the light. sports.yahoo.com/lebron-james-r… – 6:01 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“You not the only one playing with a f***d up ankle, huh?”
LeBron had to let Patrick Mahomes know they have something in common 🤣
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🔊 @RealJayWilliams explains why his outlook for the #Lakers hasn’t changed since LeBron James’ injury #LakeShow
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles with @venicemase and @ramonashelburne (for a while!) from 1-3pm PT. Talking injuries to LeBron and Lux, AD needing to carry the Lakers, Dodgers, Rams, Tom Brady doing standup, Cocaine Bear, and more. Listen up! AK – 4:26 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
LeBron James is reportedly set to miss weeks with a foot injury
With the Lakers currently out of the playoffs, @Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine look at the mountain the Lakers will need to climb without LeBron in the lineup
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
It’s difficult to project how the Lakers will perform without LeBron considering their new group has only played twice w/o him.
It’s difficult to project how the Lakers will perform without LeBron considering their new group has only played twice w/o him.
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Also wrote on LeBron’s foot injury, which doesn’t necessarily torpedo the Lakers’ playoff chances, but does feels like another missed opportunity si.com/nba/2023/02/28… – 2:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
When LeBron was out, AD was incredible… and then got hurt.
When AD was out, LeBron was incredible… and then got hurt.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka turns 24 today and the Mavs play tonight vs the Indiana Pacers (730, BSSW). In games played before turning 24, Luka is 4th in points scored (behind LeBron, Durant, and Melo) with 8,682. Also,
56 triple-doubles (2nd)
874 3pters (1st)
2,524 assts (6th)
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers’ playoff push without LeBron James is a true test for Anthony Davis, via @SportingTrib
Lakers’ playoff push without LeBron James is a true test for Anthony Davis, via @SportingTrib
The Ringer @ringernba
With LeBron likely to miss multiple weeks after injuring his right foot, the Lakers’ faint optimistic hopes are gone as quickly as they arrived.
With LeBron likely to miss multiple weeks after injuring his right foot, the Lakers’ faint optimistic hopes are gone as quickly as they arrived.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James’ injury is a major blow for a team that seemed poised to make a run to reach the postseason.
Now, it’s going to be an uphill battle, to say the least.
LeBron James’ injury is a major blow for a team that seemed poised to make a run to reach the postseason.
Now, it’s going to be an uphill battle, to say the least.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly reading “trash talk” to Jokić, Durant, LeBron is brilliant nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/28/gia… – 12:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW — and, sadly, final — @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Clippers Hail Mary, Dallas’s latest struggles, Cavs ceiling and some (pre-LeBron injury) Lakers talk. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 12:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly reading “trash talk” to Jokić, Durant, LeBron is brillia nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/28/gia… – 12:19 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! LeBron James may reportedly miss weeks w/a foot injury. Can Anthony Davis carry the Lakers into the playoff mix without him? What are the ramifications if he can’t? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! LeBron James may reportedly miss weeks w/a foot injury. Can Anthony Davis carry the Lakers into the playoff mix without him? What are the ramifications if he can’t? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
LeBron out as expected. Pelinka did a good job. The Lakers are deep enough to finish top-10. There are no excuses. – 10:21 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Let’s radio: LeBron’s injury woes, Lakers are toast, Bryce Young won’t throw, Wentz gone again, Dan Snyder news, @BMac_SportsTalk, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Sixers truth, Ted Lasso magic, more.
LISTEN live 10-noon ET:
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Now on @njdotcom
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis taking shots at Jokic, KD and LeBron 😂
Giannis taking shots at Jokic, KD and LeBron 😂
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Lakers upcoming schedule while LeBron is out with a right foot injury
The Lakers upcoming schedule while LeBron is out with a right foot injury
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James may be out several weeks with foot injury eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:20 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers’ LeBron James expected to miss multiple weeks
Lakers’ LeBron James expected to miss multiple weeks
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Latest ‘That’s OD’ as @Dave McMenamin and I react to news of LeBron being out for potentially several weeks during middle of recording this, what’s next for the Lakers’ playoff pursuit, Russ’ first two games with Clippers, Kawhi’s back and Dame on fire youtu.be/lbkjOcX6snM – 1:20 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LeBron James injury obviously has massive impact on play in and who makes it. Also jazz play 2 of final 4 games against the Lakers who could be out of it by the time those games arrive. – 10:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Latest injury news on LeBron James, De’Aaron Fox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephen Curry, Steven Adams, Zion Williamson, etc., and how it could impact the NBA’s Western Conference playoff race
Latest injury news on LeBron James, De’Aaron Fox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephen Curry, Steven Adams, Zion Williamson, etc., and how it could impact the NBA’s Western Conference playoff race
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @DanWoikeSports has this news in @latimessports: LeBron James to miss Lakers’ game Tuesday and possibly more latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 9:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James will be out “definitely a couple of weeks,” as @Shams Charania first reported. Where do the Lakers go from here? I’ll break it down w/ @FredNBCLA & @RobParkerFS1 on @OddCoupleFSR. Tune into @FoxSportsRadio at 6:30 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 8:58 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Since LeBron arrived in LA, the Lakers have gone 36-62 when he’s been out. pic.twitter.com/X72K6mgXIe – 8:24 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James could be out multiple weeks with a foot injury.
The Lakers are 5-9 without him this season.
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Deflating news that Bron could be out multiple weeks
-Can the new look Lakers + AD still make the playoffs?
-Games this week…Memphis, OKC, Minn & GSW
Guest: @BA_Turner from the @latimessports
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Deflating news that Bron could be out multiple weeks
-Can the new look Lakers + AD still make the playoffs?
-Games this week…Memphis, OKC, Minn & GSW
Guest: @BA_Turner from the @latimessports
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The LeBron James injury news is such a tough break for a Lakers team that was just getting rolling, winning three games in a row, including storming back from a 27-point deficit against the Mavericks. It was looking like this team could make a real playoff push. – 8:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: There is fear that LeBron James could miss several weeks with a right foot injury, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski. James will undergo further testing and evaluations on the injury in the meantime es.pn/3SAYa8z – 8:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The Lakers fear that LeBron James could miss several weeks with a right foot injury, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski. James is undergoing further testing and evaluations in the meantime es.pn/3SAYa8z – 8:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: LeBron James could miss “extended time” with foot injury nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/27/rep… – 8:05 PM
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham said LeBron James is going through an ongoing medical evaluation. “We’ll see what our people come back with,” Ham said. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / February 28, 2023
Chris Haynes: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (foot) will be re-evaluated after a few weeks and at that time, the hope is to gather a better understanding of what direction to go in which would keep him sidelined additional time, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 28, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: LeBron James’s right foot is expected to be reassessed in two weeks to see how much progress he’s made, but timeline on return expected to extend beyond that checkpoint. Where Lakers reside in standings by then could impact how soon it makes sense for him to return. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 28, 2023