LeBron James to be reassessed in two weeks, timeline on return expected to be after that checkpoint

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: LeBron James’s right foot is expected to be reassessed in two weeks to see how much progress he’s made, but timeline on return expected to extend beyond that checkpoint. Where Lakers reside in standings by then could impact how soon it makes sense for him to return.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka turns 24 today and the Mavs play tonight vs the Indiana Pacers (730, BSSW). In games played before turning 24, Luka is 4th in points scored (behind LeBron, Durant, and Melo) with 8,682. Also,
56 triple-doubles (2nd)
874 3pters (1st)
2,524 assts (6th)
27.5 ppg (9th) – 2:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers’ playoff push without LeBron James is a true test for Anthony Davis, via @SportingTrib
https://t.co/Kw33uanioz pic.twitter.com/CxXGBlDnAr – 2:01 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
With LeBron likely to miss multiple weeks after injuring his right foot, the Lakers’ faint optimistic hopes are gone as quickly as they arrived.
@Zach Kram: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/28/… – 12:58 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James’ injury is a major blow for a team that seemed poised to make a run to reach the postseason.
Now, it’s going to be an uphill battle, to say the least.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 12:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly reading “trash talk” to Jokić, Durant, LeBron is brilliant nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/28/gia… – 12:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW — and, sadly, final — @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Clippers Hail Mary, Dallas’s latest struggles, Cavs ceiling and some (pre-LeBron injury) Lakers talk. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 12:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly reading “trash talk” to Jokić, Durant, LeBron is brillia nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/28/gia… – 12:19 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: LeBron James’s right foot is expected to be reassessed in two weeks to see how much progress he’s made, but timeline on return expected to extend beyond that checkpoint. Where Lakers reside in standings by then could impact how soon it makes sense for him to return. – 12:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! LeBron James may reportedly miss weeks w/a foot injury. Can Anthony Davis carry the Lakers into the playoff mix without him? What are the ramifications if he can’t? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rep… – 10:50 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
LeBron out as expected. Pelinka did a good job. The Lakers are deep enough to finish top-10. There are no excuses. – 10:21 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Let’s radio: LeBron’s injury woes, Lakers are toast, Bryce Young won’t throw, Wentz gone again, Dan Snyder news, @BMac_SportsTalk, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Sixers truth, Ted Lasso magic, more.
LISTEN live 10-noon ET:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@CBSSportsNBA
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:39 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
LeBron James is out with a foot injury, but for how long? nj.com/nets/2023/02/l… – 9:30 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis taking shots at Jokic, KD and LeBron 😂
pic.twitter.com/fUMzhBb5Pz – 9:27 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Lakers upcoming schedule while LeBron is out with a right foot injury
They have the easiest remaining schedule per ESPN analytics but it’s unclear when, OR IF, LeBron will return, per @Adrian Wojnarowski pic.twitter.com/86obXmpJiW – 9:25 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James may be out several weeks with foot injury eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:20 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers’ LeBron James expected to miss multiple weeks
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-lebr… – 2:24 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Latest ‘That’s OD’ as @Dave McMenamin and I react to news of LeBron being out for potentially several weeks during middle of recording this, what’s next for the Lakers’ playoff pursuit, Russ’ first two games with Clippers, Kawhi’s back and Dame on fire youtu.be/lbkjOcX6snM – 1:20 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LeBron James injury obviously has massive impact on play in and who makes it. Also jazz play 2 of final 4 games against the Lakers who could be out of it by the time those games arrive. – 10:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Latest injury news on LeBron James, De’Aaron Fox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephen Curry, Steven Adams, Zion Williamson, etc., and how it could impact the NBA’s Western Conference playoff race
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:30 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @DanWoikeSports has this news in @latimessports: LeBron James to miss Lakers’ game Tuesday and possibly more latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 9:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James will be out “definitely a couple of weeks,” as @Shams Charania first reported. Where do the Lakers go from here? I’ll break it down w/ @FredNBCLA & @RobParkerFS1 on @OddCoupleFSR. Tune into @FoxSportsRadio at 6:30 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 8:58 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Since LeBron arrived in LA, the Lakers have gone 36-62 when he’s been out. pic.twitter.com/X72K6mgXIe – 8:24 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James could be out multiple weeks with a foot injury.
The Lakers are 5-9 without him this season.
The team is currently No. 12 in the West and one game out of a play-in spot 😬 pic.twitter.com/wty0AAKZYh – 8:23 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Deflating news that Bron could be out multiple weeks
-Can the new look Lakers + AD still make the playoffs?
-Games this week…Memphis, OKC, Minn & GSW
Guest: @BA_Turner from the @latimessports
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:18 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The LeBron James injury news is such a tough break for a Lakers team that was just getting rolling, winning three games in a row, including storming back from a 27-point deficit against the Mavericks. It was looking like this team could make a real playoff push. – 8:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: There is fear that LeBron James could miss several weeks with a right foot injury, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski. James will undergo further testing and evaluations on the injury in the meantime es.pn/3SAYa8z – 8:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The Lakers fear that LeBron James could miss several weeks with a right foot injury, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski. James is undergoing further testing and evaluations in the meantime es.pn/3SAYa8z – 8:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: LeBron James could miss “extended time” with foot injury nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/27/rep… – 8:05 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
In addition to LeBron out tomorrow in Memphis, the Lakers have listed D’Angelo Russell as doubtful. First end of a back-to-back, hopefully one or both plays Wednesday against the Thunder. AK – 7:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Story at @TheAthletic on what is expected to be an extended absence for Lakers superstar LeBron James due to a right foot injury suffered on Sunday: theathletic.com/4258816/2023/0… – 7:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers are 5-9 without LeBron this season.
36-62 without him since he moved to LA. pic.twitter.com/ijLn7JSYOS – 7:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron career missed games
First 15 seasons: 71
Last 5 seasons: 98 pic.twitter.com/NAUJoOHY4A – 7:32 PM
LeBron career missed games
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The parting of the Red Sea and LeBron playing on a foot that requires multiple opinions.
Proof that the lord is real. – 7:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: There’s fear Lakers star LeBron James is likely to miss an extended period of time with his right foot injury. James suffered the injury in Sunday’s win over Dallas, played through it, and belief is he will be sidelined an indefinite amount. – 7:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star out Tuesday vs. Grizzlies after hurting foot vs. Mavericks
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 7:02 PM
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star out Tuesday vs. Grizzlies after hurting foot vs. Mavericks
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers injury status: LeBron James is out for Memphis game with right foot soreness, Anthony DAVIS (Right Foot Stress Injury) PROBABLE and D’Angelo Russell doubtful with right ankle sprain – 6:50 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron OUT for tomorrow…D’Angelo doubtful
Hopefully both can go Wednesday vs the Thunder – 6:23 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
That foot injury must be serious for LBJ to sit out a game as significant as tomorrow’s showdown against Memphis. – 6:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron is OUT for tomorrow’s game, D’Angelo is DOUBTFUL pic.twitter.com/3MKvuSIaUe – 6:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out tomorrow in Memphis.
D’Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Anthony Davis is probable. – 6:17 PM
Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out tomorrow in Memphis.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James is out for Tuesday’s game at Memphis.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/AsVvAiLlbA – 6:17 PM
The Lakers say LeBron James is out for Tuesday’s game at Memphis.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron is out tomorrow in Memphis with the right foot injury he sustained in Dallas. D’Angelo Russell remains doubtful against the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/q0eypcmwsH – 6:16 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James will not play Tuesday in Memphis because of right foot soreness, according to Lakers’ injury report.
D’Angelo Russell will be doubtful again because of a sprained ankle. – 6:16 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out Tuesday against the Grizzlies, per the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. – 6:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out tomorrow in Memphis.
D’Angelo Russ (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Anthony Davis is probable. – 6:16 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers say LeBron James (right foot) is listed out Tuesday vs. Grizzlies. – 6:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers injury update for Tuesday in Memphis:
Davis: probable
LeBron: out (right foot soreness)
Russell: doubtful (right ankle sprain) – 6:15 PM
Lakers injury update for Tuesday in Memphis:
Davis: probable
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“If [the Lakers] have a healthy LeBron, and they have a healthy AD, they’re capable of beating anybody.”
👀 @MarcJSpears pic.twitter.com/8mkt5IUGo5 – 4:22 PM
“If [the Lakers] have a healthy LeBron, and they have a healthy AD, they’re capable of beating anybody.”
Chris Haynes: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (foot) will be re-evaluated after a few weeks and at that time, the hope is to gather a better understanding of what direction to go in which would keep him sidelined additional time, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 28, 2023
FanDuel TV: “LeBron James is expected to miss an indefinite amount of time… I’m told likely at least 2 or 3 weeks” @ShamsCharania with the latest on LeBron’s foot injury 🤕 -via Twitter / February 28, 2023
Father Time hasn’t caught up to James from a performance perspective — incredibly he’s a top-10 player in his 20th season — but time arguably has caught up to him from an availability perspective. James has missed at least 15 games in each season (including the game he’s going to miss Tuesday in Memphis), and will almost certainly have missed 20-plus games in four of five seasons. And it’s understandable. He’s 38 and has logged nearly the most minutes in NBA history. -via The Athletic / February 28, 2023