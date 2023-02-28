LeBron James undergoing further testing to learn full extent of injury

LeBron James is feared to be out several weeks with a right foot injury, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. James is undergoing further testing and conversations to learn the full extent of the injury, which he suffered in the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory at the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The Lakers previously announced James will miss Tuesday night’s game at the Memphis Grizzlies with a sore right foot.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James may be out several weeks with foot injury eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:20 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers’ LeBron James expected to miss multiple weeks
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Latest ‘That’s OD’ as @Dave McMenamin and I react to news of LeBron being out for potentially several weeks during middle of recording this, what’s next for the Lakers’ playoff pursuit, Russ’ first two games with Clippers, Kawhi’s back and Dame on fire youtu.be/lbkjOcX6snM – 1:20 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LeBron James injury obviously has massive impact on play in and who makes it. Also jazz play 2 of final 4 games against the Lakers who could be out of it by the time those games arrive. – 10:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Latest injury news on LeBron James, De’Aaron Fox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephen Curry, Steven Adams, Zion Williamson, etc., and how it could impact the NBA’s Western Conference playoff race
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @DanWoikeSports has this news in @latimessports: LeBron James to miss Lakers’ game Tuesday and possibly more latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 9:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James will be out “definitely a couple of weeks,” as @Shams Charania first reported. Where do the Lakers go from here? I’ll break it down w/ @FredNBCLA & @RobParkerFS1 on @OddCoupleFSR. Tune into @FoxSportsRadio at 6:30 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 8:58 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Since LeBron arrived in LA, the Lakers have gone 36-62 when he’s been out. pic.twitter.com/X72K6mgXIe – 8:24 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James could be out multiple weeks with a foot injury.
The Lakers are 5-9 without him this season.
The team is currently No. 12 in the West and one game out of a play-in spot 😬 pic.twitter.com/wty0AAKZYh – 8:23 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Deflating news that Bron could be out multiple weeks
-Can the new look Lakers + AD still make the playoffs?
-Games this week…Memphis, OKC, Minn & GSW
Guest: @BA_Turner from the @latimessports
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:18 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The LeBron James injury news is such a tough break for a Lakers team that was just getting rolling, winning three games in a row, including storming back from a 27-point deficit against the Mavericks. It was looking like this team could make a real playoff push. – 8:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: There is fear that LeBron James could miss several weeks with a right foot injury, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski. James will undergo further testing and evaluations on the injury in the meantime es.pn/3SAYa8z – 8:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The Lakers fear that LeBron James could miss several weeks with a right foot injury, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski. James is undergoing further testing and evaluations in the meantime es.pn/3SAYa8z – 8:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: LeBron James could miss “extended time” with foot injury nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/27/rep… – 8:05 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
In addition to LeBron out tomorrow in Memphis, the Lakers have listed D’Angelo Russell as doubtful. First end of a back-to-back, hopefully one or both plays Wednesday against the Thunder. AK – 7:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Story at @TheAthletic on what is expected to be an extended absence for Lakers superstar LeBron James due to a right foot injury suffered on Sunday: theathletic.com/4258816/2023/0… – 7:40 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The parting of the Red Sea and LeBron playing on a foot that requires multiple opinions.
Proof that the lord is real. – 7:31 PM
The parting of the Red Sea and LeBron playing on a foot that requires multiple opinions.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: There’s fear Lakers star LeBron James is likely to miss an extended period of time with his right foot injury. James suffered the injury in Sunday’s win over Dallas, played through it, and belief is he will be sidelined an indefinite amount. – 7:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star out Tuesday vs. Grizzlies after hurting foot vs. Mavericks
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers injury status: LeBron James is out for Memphis game with right foot soreness, Anthony DAVIS (Right Foot Stress Injury) PROBABLE and D’Angelo Russell doubtful with right ankle sprain – 6:50 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron OUT for tomorrow…D’Angelo doubtful
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
That foot injury must be serious for LBJ to sit out a game as significant as tomorrow’s showdown against Memphis. – 6:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron is OUT for tomorrow’s game, D’Angelo is DOUBTFUL pic.twitter.com/3MKvuSIaUe – 6:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out tomorrow in Memphis.
Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out tomorrow in Memphis.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James is out for Tuesday’s game at Memphis.
The Lakers say LeBron James is out for Tuesday’s game at Memphis.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron is out tomorrow in Memphis with the right foot injury he sustained in Dallas. D’Angelo Russell remains doubtful against the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/q0eypcmwsH – 6:16 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James will not play Tuesday in Memphis because of right foot soreness, according to Lakers’ injury report.
LeBron James will not play Tuesday in Memphis because of right foot soreness, according to Lakers’ injury report.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out Tuesday against the Grizzlies, per the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. – 6:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out tomorrow in Memphis.
Lakers say LeBron James (right foot soreness) is out tomorrow in Memphis.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers say LeBron James (right foot) is listed out Tuesday vs. Grizzlies. – 6:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers injury update for Tuesday in Memphis:
Davis: probable
LeBron: out (right foot soreness)
Lakers injury update for Tuesday in Memphis:
Davis: probable
LeBron: out (right foot soreness)
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“If [the Lakers] have a healthy LeBron, and they have a healthy AD, they’re capable of beating anybody.”
“If [the Lakers] have a healthy LeBron, and they have a healthy AD, they’re capable of beating anybody.”
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James makes the list on the odds for the next NBA player to score 70+ points, via @betonline_ag – Who do you think will be next?? pic.twitter.com/I2xreHSgbh – 1:20 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
#RufflesPartner How’s Charles going to finally make the Ruffles team and then not choose my chip flavor??? 😒🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/vxappZPeQI – 12:59 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 27 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.4
2. Luka Dončić: 15.9
3. Joel Embiid: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.6
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.5
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.4
7. Jayson Tatum: 14.3
8. LeBron James: 13.4
9. Anthony Davis: 12.9
Feb. 27 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.4
2. Luka Dončić: 15.9
3. Joel Embiid: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.6
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.5
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.4
7. Jayson Tatum: 14.3
8. LeBron James: 13.4
9. Anthony Davis: 12.9
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ LeBron James says he’ll ‘monitor’ foot injury after on-court ‘I heard it pop’ comment in win over Mavs
Lakers’ LeBron James says he’ll ‘monitor’ foot injury after on-court ‘I heard it pop’ comment in win over Mavs
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down the Lakers’ odds-shattering win over Dallas, with huge performances from LeBron, AD, Schröder, and Vanderbilt. Galvanizing event for the season? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 9:45 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Luka Doncic on LeBron James: “It’s unbelievable what he’s doing at 38. 20 seasons in the NBA is just unbelievable. He’s the scoring leader, he has accomplished almost everything that you can accomplish in basketball, so it’s pretty amazing to play against a guy like him.” pic.twitter.com/4fC6mXuQjC – 9:00 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Now on @ForbesSports
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Found myself watching LeBron, Luka, Kyrie and Trae last night and thinking the ability to go from start-stop-start is maybe the most underrated skill to create space.
Found myself watching LeBron, Luka, Kyrie and Trae last night and thinking the ability to go from start-stop-start is maybe the most underrated skill to create space.
More on this storyline
StatMuse: Lakers are 5-9 without LeBron this season. 36-62 without him since he moved to LA. pic.twitter.com/ijLn7JSYOS -via Twitter @statmuse / February 27, 2023
StatMuse: LeBron career missed games First 15 seasons: 71 Last 5 seasons: 98 pic.twitter.com/NAUJoOHY4A -via Twitter @statmuse / February 27, 2023
James miraculously played through the injury that is now expected to require multiple opinions, sources said, and the Lakers are bracing for his absence to be multiple weeks. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 27, 2023