Live stream: Nuggets 19, Rockets 15

The Denver Nuggets (43-19) play against the Houston Rockets (13-47) at Toyota Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 28, 2023
Denver Nuggets 19, Houston Rockets 15 (Q1 07:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray looks great. Still a bit ginger, but he’s playing with a ton of confidence. – 8:18 PM
Jamal Murray looks great. Still a bit ginger, but he’s playing with a ton of confidence. – 8:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Welcome back @Jalen Green!
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/VYdv8abxOo – 8:18 PM
Welcome back @Jalen Green!
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/VYdv8abxOo – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nuggets have made 7 of 8 shots to start. If they shoot 87.5 percent the rest of the way, I’m going to suggest the Rockets are in some trouble. But Rockets scoring well, too, so it is a three-point game. – 8:16 PM
Nuggets have made 7 of 8 shots to start. If they shoot 87.5 percent the rest of the way, I’m going to suggest the Rockets are in some trouble. But Rockets scoring well, too, so it is a three-point game. – 8:16 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Almost every instinct I’ve had about the Rockets on the court these past two and a half years, they’ve done the exact opposite. Lineups, rotations, minutes/usage distribution, schemes, floor spacing, etc…
It’s maddening to watch. – 8:14 PM
Almost every instinct I’ve had about the Rockets on the court these past two and a half years, they’ve done the exact opposite. Lineups, rotations, minutes/usage distribution, schemes, floor spacing, etc…
It’s maddening to watch. – 8:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon drives, absorbing a bump or two, and kicks out to Michael Porter Jr. for an open 3 that gets the Nuggets on the board. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes it 5-0 on Denver’s second possession in Houston. – 8:13 PM
Aaron Gordon drives, absorbing a bump or two, and kicks out to Michael Porter Jr. for an open 3 that gets the Nuggets on the board. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes it 5-0 on Denver’s second possession in Houston. – 8:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Good number of Nuggets fans in the visitors corner of Toyota Center. Nothing like Warriors, Celtics, Lakers, Spurs crowds but more than I remember Denver getting here. – 8:07 PM
Good number of Nuggets fans in the visitors corner of Toyota Center. Nothing like Warriors, Celtics, Lakers, Spurs crowds but more than I remember Denver getting here. – 8:07 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
back at the crib
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/6mcLPIpHof – 7:42 PM
back at the crib
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/6mcLPIpHof – 7:42 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Daishen Nix getting the start tonight.
PG – Daishen Nix
SG – Jalen Green
SF – KJ Martin
PF – Jabari Smith Jr
C – Alperen Sengun – 7:33 PM
Daishen Nix getting the start tonight.
PG – Daishen Nix
SG – Jalen Green
SF – KJ Martin
PF – Jabari Smith Jr
C – Alperen Sengun – 7:33 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters tonight versus Nuggets: Martin, Smith, Sengun, Nix, Green – 7:32 PM
#Rockets starters tonight versus Nuggets: Martin, Smith, Sengun, Nix, Green – 7:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Nix.
Nuggets starters: Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic, Caldwell-Pope, Murray. – 7:32 PM
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Nix.
Nuggets starters: Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic, Caldwell-Pope, Murray. – 7:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Live for Nuggets-Rockets pregame Lounge
youtube.com/watch?v=SBDXoo… – 7:31 PM
Live for Nuggets-Rockets pregame Lounge
youtube.com/watch?v=SBDXoo… – 7:31 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Live for a stat-padding edition of the pregame show. Come join.
✅ Jokic on the cusp of career triple-double 100
✅ But is he a shameless stat-padder?
✅ The most memorable triple-doubles of his career
youtube.com/live/SBDXoo_Wn… – 7:29 PM
Live for a stat-padding edition of the pregame show. Come join.
✅ Jokic on the cusp of career triple-double 100
✅ But is he a shameless stat-padder?
✅ The most memorable triple-doubles of his career
youtube.com/live/SBDXoo_Wn… – 7:29 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Giannis fans 2020: “He’s great, but sure some of the skepticism is fair. He’s gonna have to prove it in the playoffs.”
NBA media 2023: “Jokic is great and actually, if you think he’s got anything to prove, then YOU are the problem and you should say sorry to basketball” – 7:14 PM
Giannis fans 2020: “He’s great, but sure some of the skepticism is fair. He’s gonna have to prove it in the playoffs.”
NBA media 2023: “Jokic is great and actually, if you think he’s got anything to prove, then YOU are the problem and you should say sorry to basketball” – 7:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon are all available tonight against the Rockets. – 7:13 PM
Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon are all available tonight against the Rockets. – 7:13 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Doing our check-in with the Houston Rockets now. What in the world is going on with that team following Damian Lillard’s 71-point outing?
youtube.com/live/8GPoUt4cL… – 7:13 PM
Doing our check-in with the Houston Rockets now. What in the world is going on with that team following Damian Lillard’s 71-point outing?
youtube.com/live/8GPoUt4cL… – 7:13 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
AG, MPJ, and Jamal Murray are all available tonight against Houston. – 7:11 PM
AG, MPJ, and Jamal Murray are all available tonight against Houston. – 7:11 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. are available for tonight’s game. Zeke Nnaji is out.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/qo8gUYuDQw – 7:09 PM
Injury Update: Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. are available for tonight’s game. Zeke Nnaji is out.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/qo8gUYuDQw – 7:09 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Coach before tonight’s game against the Rockets 🎙 pic.twitter.com/e85TtGck1p – 7:02 PM
Coach before tonight’s game against the Rockets 🎙 pic.twitter.com/e85TtGck1p – 7:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Looking forward to seeing how the Grizzlies attack the Anthony Davis challenge. Not too many teams have defended Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic better. I’m expecting a lot of Xavier Tillman Sr. with Jaren Jackson Jr. operating as that lurking help defender. – 6:52 PM
Looking forward to seeing how the Grizzlies attack the Anthony Davis challenge. Not too many teams have defended Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokic better. I’m expecting a lot of Xavier Tillman Sr. with Jaren Jackson Jr. operating as that lurking help defender. – 6:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners, Ep. 21: @msinger joins me to discuss the Denver Nuggets, aka the most disrespected No. 1 seed in NBA history youtu.be/U4ma7ETjxoY – 6:46 PM
Howdy Partners, Ep. 21: @msinger joins me to discuss the Denver Nuggets, aka the most disrespected No. 1 seed in NBA history youtu.be/U4ma7ETjxoY – 6:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jamal Murray is a game-time decision to play for the Nuggets vs. Rockets tonight. – 6:38 PM
Jamal Murray is a game-time decision to play for the Nuggets vs. Rockets tonight. – 6:38 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Who’s fit you rockin’ with the most?⬇️
#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/GF0gqUloDb – 6:36 PM
Who’s fit you rockin’ with the most?⬇️
#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/GF0gqUloDb – 6:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. is out for the Rockets tonight. Stephen Silas said the Rockets are confident he will return tomorrow. – 6:20 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. is out for the Rockets tonight. Stephen Silas said the Rockets are confident he will return tomorrow. – 6:20 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
At some point here soon, @MG_Schindler and I will be podcasting! We’re diving deep into the Knicks and Bucks win streaks, a Rockets; check-in following the Dame explosion, Quin Snyder to ATL, and Dereck Lively!
youtube.com/live/8GPoUt4cL… – 6:06 PM
At some point here soon, @MG_Schindler and I will be podcasting! We’re diving deep into the Knicks and Bucks win streaks, a Rockets; check-in following the Dame explosion, Quin Snyder to ATL, and Dereck Lively!
youtube.com/live/8GPoUt4cL… – 6:06 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
I’ve got 4 #Rockets tickets for tonight’s game against the Nuggets. You want ‘em? – just retweet this & have the AXS app so I can transfer the tickets to you. Will pick a winner at 5:20p. pic.twitter.com/9bfGDc372s – 5:59 PM
I’ve got 4 #Rockets tickets for tonight’s game against the Nuggets. You want ‘em? – just retweet this & have the AXS app so I can transfer the tickets to you. Will pick a winner at 5:20p. pic.twitter.com/9bfGDc372s – 5:59 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Tonight’s #Rockets First Shot for Charity will be taken by #Texans safety @JalenPitre1 before Nuggets-Rockets. I could be wrong but I believe, Texans are 0-2 FT this season (Stingley Jr, Tunsil). 🙂 – 5:16 PM
Tonight’s #Rockets First Shot for Charity will be taken by #Texans safety @JalenPitre1 before Nuggets-Rockets. I could be wrong but I believe, Texans are 0-2 FT this season (Stingley Jr, Tunsil). 🙂 – 5:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Texans safety Jalen Pitre to take the “First Shot” before Rockets-Nuggets tonight. – 5:13 PM
Texans safety Jalen Pitre to take the “First Shot” before Rockets-Nuggets tonight. – 5:13 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What’s the final going to look like?
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/pSBCDv64XV – 5:05 PM
What’s the final going to look like?
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/pSBCDv64XV – 5:05 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What’s the final going to look like
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/j8dhOrEnRa – 5:05 PM
What’s the final going to look like
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/j8dhOrEnRa – 5:05 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The Rockets will grab 32 defensive rebounds tonight.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:56 PM
The Rockets will grab 32 defensive rebounds tonight.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:56 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
(But I also don’t think Sasser is even the best defender on Houston so like…IDK, this whole thing seems bad. Just like, have someone call me and ask “does this list make sense?”) – 4:32 PM
(But I also don’t think Sasser is even the best defender on Houston so like…IDK, this whole thing seems bad. Just like, have someone call me and ask “does this list make sense?”) – 4:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — In return from injury, Rockets’ Jalen Green in a good spot — in more ways than one ift.tt/1OFiMoa – 4:18 PM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — In return from injury, Rockets’ Jalen Green in a good spot — in more ways than one ift.tt/1OFiMoa – 4:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Back at home tonight 🤘
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/oxD1efqxVR – 4:00 PM
Back at home tonight 🤘
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/oxD1efqxVR – 4:00 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Barton is 32 and while he didn’t have a great year in Washington, has been a consistent producer prior. Last 5yrs in Denver scored 14 ppg on solid efficiency (Jokic probably helps😂). Has playoff experience and can shoot it. Not a bad pickup for Toronto: basketball-reference.com/players/b/bart… – 3:38 PM
Barton is 32 and while he didn’t have a great year in Washington, has been a consistent producer prior. Last 5yrs in Denver scored 14 ppg on solid efficiency (Jokic probably helps😂). Has playoff experience and can shoot it. Not a bad pickup for Toronto: basketball-reference.com/players/b/bart… – 3:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
New #Nuggets podcast coming soon: What 🌶️ questions do you guys have? – 3:36 PM
New #Nuggets podcast coming soon: What 🌶️ questions do you guys have? – 3:36 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Free agent G Will Barton is signing with the Toronto Raptors. After completing buyout with Wizards, Barton will join Toronto and be eligible for a playoff roster. He’s played in 29 career postseason games with Nuggets and Blazers. – 3:30 PM
ESPN Sources: Free agent G Will Barton is signing with the Toronto Raptors. After completing buyout with Wizards, Barton will join Toronto and be eligible for a playoff roster. He’s played in 29 career postseason games with Nuggets and Blazers. – 3:30 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
PRAY FOR VICTOR #Rockets
https://t.co/A3CM4K3bbC pic.twitter.com/5KCQpUfJKY – 3:14 PM
PRAY FOR VICTOR #Rockets
https://t.co/A3CM4K3bbC pic.twitter.com/5KCQpUfJKY – 3:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
In return from injury, Rockets’ Jalen Green in a good spot — in more ways than one houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:07 PM
In return from injury, Rockets’ Jalen Green in a good spot — in more ways than one houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Looking ahead to tonight, it wouldn’t surprise me if Murray didn’t travel with the team.
If not, I expect Bruce Brown starts at PG and Reggie Jackson comes in for him at around the 6-minute mark in the first quarter. Then, Brown or KCP stagger.
If Murray plays, 10-man rotation. – 2:30 PM
Looking ahead to tonight, it wouldn’t surprise me if Murray didn’t travel with the team.
If not, I expect Bruce Brown starts at PG and Reggie Jackson comes in for him at around the 6-minute mark in the first quarter. Then, Brown or KCP stagger.
If Murray plays, 10-man rotation. – 2:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, back to actual basketball.
The Nuggets Magic Number to claim a Top 4 seed is down to 10.
The Nuggets Magic Number to have HCA in the West is 17.
The Nuggets Magic Number to have HCA throughout the playoffs is 23 (only 20 Nuggets games left so they need help there). pic.twitter.com/seGNxl0lCF – 2:26 PM
Alright, back to actual basketball.
The Nuggets Magic Number to claim a Top 4 seed is down to 10.
The Nuggets Magic Number to have HCA in the West is 17.
The Nuggets Magic Number to have HCA throughout the playoffs is 23 (only 20 Nuggets games left so they need help there). pic.twitter.com/seGNxl0lCF – 2:26 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh batch of Marlins notes from @CraigMish and me, including Marlins’ key addition now dealing with injury; personnel nuggets (bullpen, backup 1B). And former announcer Glenn Geffner lashes out at team in surprising bridge burning: miamiherald.com/sports/mlb/mia… – 2:01 PM
NEW: A fresh batch of Marlins notes from @CraigMish and me, including Marlins’ key addition now dealing with injury; personnel nuggets (bullpen, backup 1B). And former announcer Glenn Geffner lashes out at team in surprising bridge burning: miamiherald.com/sports/mlb/mia… – 2:01 PM