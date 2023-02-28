Nuggets vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $3,752,061 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $10,547,957 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 28, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-SW

Away TV: Altitude

Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

Away Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM

