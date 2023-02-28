Live stream: Pacers 84, Mavericks 84

The Indiana Pacers (27-35) play against the Dallas Mavericks (32-30) at American Airlines Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 28, 2023
Indiana Pacers 84, Dallas Mavericks 84 (Q3 04:57)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner knocks one down from beyond the arc. pic.twitter.com/TT6WcySGG0 – 10:14 PM
Myles Turner knocks one down from beyond the arc. pic.twitter.com/TT6WcySGG0 – 10:14 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
I don’t imagine I’m the first person to ever say this, but it really hits when you watch him up close. Luka Doncic has Peak Old Man Game. He’s the guy at the Y who just backs everybody down and it doesn’t matter at all that you can run circles around him. – 10:14 PM
I don’t imagine I’m the first person to ever say this, but it really hits when you watch him up close. Luka Doncic has Peak Old Man Game. He’s the guy at the Y who just backs everybody down and it doesn’t matter at all that you can run circles around him. – 10:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
With Mavs on a 20-7 run, Luka Doncic just turned to Rick Carlisle and motioned for him to take a timeout. – 10:13 PM
With Mavs on a 20-7 run, Luka Doncic just turned to Rick Carlisle and motioned for him to take a timeout. – 10:13 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
after assisting a reggie bullock 3, luka looks at rick carlisle, nods his head, and calls timeout 😂 pic.twitter.com/9oeDIG1Yq0 – 10:13 PM
after assisting a reggie bullock 3, luka looks at rick carlisle, nods his head, and calls timeout 😂 pic.twitter.com/9oeDIG1Yq0 – 10:13 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic just looked toward Rick Carlisle and suggested he call a timeout. Carlisle took his advice. – 10:12 PM
Luka Doncic just looked toward Rick Carlisle and suggested he call a timeout. Carlisle took his advice. – 10:12 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Doncic finds Bullock for 3 in the corner, than turns to his old coach Rick Carlisle and suggests now would be a good time for him to call a timeout. Which he does. Mavs up 79-78. – 10:12 PM
Doncic finds Bullock for 3 in the corner, than turns to his old coach Rick Carlisle and suggests now would be a good time for him to call a timeout. Which he does. Mavs up 79-78. – 10:12 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Myles Turner with a big quieting 3, though. Pacers up 78-74. – 10:10 PM
Myles Turner with a big quieting 3, though. Pacers up 78-74. – 10:10 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Maxi Kleber turns that extra possession into a 3 and it’s 75-71 Pacers. – 10:09 PM
Maxi Kleber turns that extra possession into a 3 and it’s 75-71 Pacers. – 10:09 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
They just overturned that charge call and hung a fourth foul on Aaron Nesmith. Jordan Nwora checks in. – 10:09 PM
They just overturned that charge call and hung a fourth foul on Aaron Nesmith. Jordan Nwora checks in. – 10:09 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
totally normal double team here by the pacers pic.twitter.com/7YvfIluY3Z – 10:09 PM
totally normal double team here by the pacers pic.twitter.com/7YvfIluY3Z – 10:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Maxi Kleber started the second half at center, in place of Dwight Powell.
Part of Jason Kidd’s in-game approach to experiment with lineup combinations with so many new pieces in the mix just before the playoffs. – 10:08 PM
Maxi Kleber started the second half at center, in place of Dwight Powell.
Part of Jason Kidd’s in-game approach to experiment with lineup combinations with so many new pieces in the mix just before the playoffs. – 10:08 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers haven’t been thrilled with some of the whistles, but the Mavs have been called for 16 and they’ve only been called for 12. Free throw disparity is working out in their favor. But Luka has got some superstar calls that they aren’t thrilled with. – 10:07 PM
Pacers haven’t been thrilled with some of the whistles, but the Mavs have been called for 16 and they’ve only been called for 12. Free throw disparity is working out in their favor. But Luka has got some superstar calls that they aren’t thrilled with. – 10:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks challenging an offensive foul with 8:49 left in the third quarter. – 10:07 PM
Mavericks challenging an offensive foul with 8:49 left in the third quarter. – 10:07 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton a floater. Getting some really nice matchups as there are some guys on the Mavs that cannot guard him. – 10:05 PM
Haliburton a floater. Getting some really nice matchups as there are some guys on the Mavs that cannot guard him. – 10:05 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Aaron Nesmith gets called for a foul on Luka and can’t believe it and shows his displeasure and gets called for a T. Nesmith has, for probably months now, been pretty annoyed about ticky tack fouls. – 10:04 PM
Aaron Nesmith gets called for a foul on Luka and can’t believe it and shows his displeasure and gets called for a T. Nesmith has, for probably months now, been pretty annoyed about ticky tack fouls. – 10:04 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton recognizing the matchup is the @nerdwallet Smart Decision of the Game.😮💨
#sponsored pic.twitter.com/RxACKnrFH2 – 10:03 PM
Tyrese Haliburton recognizing the matchup is the @nerdwallet Smart Decision of the Game.😮💨
#sponsored pic.twitter.com/RxACKnrFH2 – 10:03 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tyrese Haliburton got his hand on a pass from Luka and it still got to Hardaway for a 3. But Haliburton banks in a floater on the other end Pacers up 73-62. – 10:02 PM
Tyrese Haliburton got his hand on a pass from Luka and it still got to Hardaway for a 3. But Haliburton banks in a floater on the other end Pacers up 73-62. – 10:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Apparently, one of Haliburton’s three-pointers was reviewed and deemed to be a two-pointer. So 69-59 was the halftime score. Sorry for the discrepancy. – 10:01 PM
Apparently, one of Haliburton’s three-pointers was reviewed and deemed to be a two-pointer. So 69-59 was the halftime score. Sorry for the discrepancy. – 10:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Officials have overturned Tyrese Haliburton’s last 3-pointer in Q2 to a 2-pointer, trimming the Mavs’ halftime deficit to 69-59.
Just 10 more subtractions like that, and we’ll have a tie ballgame, baby! – 9:59 PM
Officials have overturned Tyrese Haliburton’s last 3-pointer in Q2 to a 2-pointer, trimming the Mavs’ halftime deficit to 69-59.
Just 10 more subtractions like that, and we’ll have a tie ballgame, baby! – 9:59 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Just realized Buddy Hield doesn’t have a field goal attempt yet but he’s 7 of 9 at the line. – 9:57 PM
Just realized Buddy Hield doesn’t have a field goal attempt yet but he’s 7 of 9 at the line. – 9:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka at half:
20 PTS
8-13 FG
Ties Dame for the most 20-point halves this season. pic.twitter.com/a3CpJXLHsF – 9:55 PM
Luka at half:
20 PTS
8-13 FG
Ties Dame for the most 20-point halves this season. pic.twitter.com/a3CpJXLHsF – 9:55 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs in big trouble down 70-59 to IND at half. Pacers 20-8 run to end the half over the last 4:31. Haliburton (9) Nesmith (8) combine for 17 of those 20. Luka w/20 (18 in 1st). Mavs not helping themselves w/poor FT shooting (10-20) vs IND 21-26. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:53 PM
Mavs in big trouble down 70-59 to IND at half. Pacers 20-8 run to end the half over the last 4:31. Haliburton (9) Nesmith (8) combine for 17 of those 20. Luka w/20 (18 in 1st). Mavs not helping themselves w/poor FT shooting (10-20) vs IND 21-26. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:53 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers end the half up 70-59. Pretty impressive performance on both ends in the second quarter. Pacers 21 of 41 from the field, 7 of 18 from 3, 21 of 26 at the line. Mavs 23 of 45, 3 of 14, 10 of 20 at the line. – 9:45 PM
Pacers end the half up 70-59. Pretty impressive performance on both ends in the second quarter. Pacers 21 of 41 from the field, 7 of 18 from 3, 21 of 26 at the line. Mavs 23 of 45, 3 of 14, 10 of 20 at the line. – 9:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks got some work to do in the second half. Their finish to the second quarter was frustrating, to say the least. They are down 70-59 at halftime. Haliburton came alive and has 16 at the break. Luka with 20. – 9:45 PM
Mavericks got some work to do in the second half. Their finish to the second quarter was frustrating, to say the least. They are down 70-59 at halftime. Haliburton came alive and has 16 at the break. Luka with 20. – 9:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks have been terrible from the free-throw line (10-of-20). And they Pacers have gotten to the stripe 26 times (making 21). Pacers are up 65-57 with a minute-Plus left in the half. – 9:43 PM
The Mavericks have been terrible from the free-throw line (10-of-20). And they Pacers have gotten to the stripe 26 times (making 21). Pacers are up 65-57 with a minute-Plus left in the half. – 9:43 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Spectacular move by Haliburton to split two guys, hang in the air and finish of the glass there. Pacers up 62-54. – 9:41 PM
Spectacular move by Haliburton to split two guys, hang in the air and finish of the glass there. Pacers up 62-54. – 9:41 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
great pass by Myles Turner.
great finish by Aaron Nesmith. pic.twitter.com/DXMPBqgnM0 – 9:39 PM
great pass by Myles Turner.
great finish by Aaron Nesmith. pic.twitter.com/DXMPBqgnM0 – 9:39 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The refs just gave Luka Doncic his 13th technical foul of the season for a birthday present. – 9:37 PM
The refs just gave Luka Doncic his 13th technical foul of the season for a birthday present. – 9:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
After he went to the second ref to voice his displeasure with a non-call on his drive to the rim, Luka picks up the technical with 3:30 left in the half. Pacers up 58-51 with a free throw to come. – 9:36 PM
After he went to the second ref to voice his displeasure with a non-call on his drive to the rim, Luka picks up the technical with 3:30 left in the half. Pacers up 58-51 with a free throw to come. – 9:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just earned his first technical foul as a 24-year-old. – 9:36 PM
Luka Doncic just earned his first technical foul as a 24-year-old. – 9:36 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Aaron Nesmith for 3. Pacers up 58-51. Pacers 7 of 14 this quarter. Outscoring the Mavs 27-18. – 9:36 PM
Aaron Nesmith for 3. Pacers up 58-51. Pacers 7 of 14 this quarter. Outscoring the Mavs 27-18. – 9:36 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers have been a little choppy on offense, but they’re getting some hustle buckets. Nesmith tracks down a not great bounce pass and gets it up just in time to turn it into a 3-oint play. Pacers up 55-51. – 9:35 PM
Pacers have been a little choppy on offense, but they’re getting some hustle buckets. Nesmith tracks down a not great bounce pass and gets it up just in time to turn it into a 3-oint play. Pacers up 55-51. – 9:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Pacers have been wearing out a path to the free throw line. Seems like they’ve been in the penalty the whole second quarter. They lead the Mavericks 52-51 with 4:10 to go in the half. – 9:34 PM
Pacers have been wearing out a path to the free throw line. Seems like they’ve been in the penalty the whole second quarter. They lead the Mavericks 52-51 with 4:10 to go in the half. – 9:34 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Luka gets the bucket and the foul and neither Rick Carlisle nor Buddy Hield nor Aaron Nesmith think that was a foul. – 9:32 PM
Luka gets the bucket and the foul and neither Rick Carlisle nor Buddy Hield nor Aaron Nesmith think that was a foul. – 9:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jalen Smith gets us started in the second with a three.🎯 pic.twitter.com/lULrLiwUe3 – 9:24 PM
Jalen Smith gets us started in the second with a three.🎯 pic.twitter.com/lULrLiwUe3 – 9:24 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tim Hardaway Jr. 3 ties the game up at 44 and the Paces call timeout. – 9:24 PM
Tim Hardaway Jr. 3 ties the game up at 44 and the Paces call timeout. – 9:24 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Drive and dish by Duarte to JalenSmith. Really strong performance by Smith so far. – 9:22 PM
Drive and dish by Duarte to JalenSmith. Really strong performance by Smith so far. – 9:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
how about that buzzer-beater by Tyrese Haliburton? pic.twitter.com/SDcisEt7VA – 9:19 PM
how about that buzzer-beater by Tyrese Haliburton? pic.twitter.com/SDcisEt7VA – 9:19 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers 14 of 16 at the line so far. Not making a bunch of shots but drawing contact and making the most of it. – 9:18 PM
Pacers 14 of 16 at the line so far. Not making a bunch of shots but drawing contact and making the most of it. – 9:18 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Pacers on an 11-0 run since the final second of the first quarter. They are up 40-35 as Josh Green’s breakaway stops the bleeding. – 9:17 PM
Pacers on an 11-0 run since the final second of the first quarter. They are up 40-35 as Josh Green’s breakaway stops the bleeding. – 9:17 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers got out to a 40-33 lead there but Dallas answers with a fast-break bucket. – 9:17 PM
Pacers got out to a 40-33 lead there but Dallas answers with a fast-break bucket. – 9:17 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Josh Green running the floor and scoring in transition like that in front of Rick Carlisle must feel some type of way. – 9:17 PM
Josh Green running the floor and scoring in transition like that in front of Rick Carlisle must feel some type of way. – 9:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
end of the first.
@caresource | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/BSJ7kr2rIp – 9:12 PM
end of the first.
@caresource | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/BSJ7kr2rIp – 9:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Sabonis at half:
17 PTS
7 REB
7 AST
Joins Jokic, Giannis and Luka as the only players to reach those numbers in a half this season. pic.twitter.com/cyFrA99Rx4 – 9:11 PM
Sabonis at half:
17 PTS
7 REB
7 AST
Joins Jokic, Giannis and Luka as the only players to reach those numbers in a half this season. pic.twitter.com/cyFrA99Rx4 – 9:11 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton gets all the way to the rim and spins in a left-hander. Pacers cut the Mavs’ lead to 33-31 at the end of the first. Pacers 9 of 20 from the floor, 3 of 9 from 3, 10 of 12 at the line. Mavs 13 of 22, 1 of 5, 6 of 11. Doncic 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting. – 9:11 PM
Haliburton gets all the way to the rim and spins in a left-hander. Pacers cut the Mavs’ lead to 33-31 at the end of the first. Pacers 9 of 20 from the floor, 3 of 9 from 3, 10 of 12 at the line. Mavs 13 of 22, 1 of 5, 6 of 11. Doncic 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting. – 9:11 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic has 18 points after a quarter and the Mavericks are up 33-31. Tyrese Haliburton had seven for the Pacers, including a coast-to-coast layup in the final four seconds that tightened the score. – 9:10 PM
Luka Doncic has 18 points after a quarter and the Mavericks are up 33-31. Tyrese Haliburton had seven for the Pacers, including a coast-to-coast layup in the final four seconds that tightened the score. – 9:10 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
McConnell tries to front Luka. That doesn’t work either. He’s got 16 and there’s not much the Pacers can do to slow him down. – 9:07 PM
McConnell tries to front Luka. That doesn’t work either. He’s got 16 and there’s not much the Pacers can do to slow him down. – 9:07 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
T.J. McConnell and Chris Duarte check in. Haliburton hasn’t come off the floor yet. – 9:07 PM
T.J. McConnell and Chris Duarte check in. Haliburton hasn’t come off the floor yet. – 9:07 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jordan Nwora for 3 to make it a four-point game. Keeps proving he can score. – 9:05 PM
Jordan Nwora for 3 to make it a four-point game. Keeps proving he can score. – 9:05 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Mavericks 10 of 16, Pacers 5 of 13. Obviously not a good trend. Pacers have missed their last five shots. – 9:04 PM
Mavericks 10 of 16, Pacers 5 of 13. Obviously not a good trend. Pacers have missed their last five shots. – 9:04 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Maxi checks in for the first time since 12.12.22 ☎️ pic.twitter.com/CC7peMuQyr – 8:57 PM
Maxi checks in for the first time since 12.12.22 ☎️ pic.twitter.com/CC7peMuQyr – 8:57 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Luka has 11 points already. Really tough to stop him from doing what he wants to do. Nwoara is covering him right now. – 8:57 PM
Luka has 11 points already. Really tough to stop him from doing what he wants to do. Nwoara is covering him right now. – 8:57 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jalen Smith and Bennedict Mathurin check in. Jalen Smith getting work in back to back games. Been a minute since we could say that. – 8:54 PM
Jalen Smith and Bennedict Mathurin check in. Jalen Smith getting work in back to back games. Been a minute since we could say that. – 8:54 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Maxi Kleber returns to a huge ovation and a high-five and smile from Luka Doncic with 6:53 left in Q1, the first big off the bench.
Pour one out for the Mavs’ medical staff, who got him back in 2.5 months from an injury/surgery they’d never before treated. – 8:52 PM
Maxi Kleber returns to a huge ovation and a high-five and smile from Luka Doncic with 6:53 left in Q1, the first big off the bench.
Pour one out for the Mavs’ medical staff, who got him back in 2.5 months from an injury/surgery they’d never before treated. – 8:52 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers 5 of 8 from the floor. Mavs 5 of 10. Myles Turner with eight points already. – 8:50 PM
Pacers 5 of 8 from the floor. Mavs 5 of 10. Myles Turner with eight points already. – 8:50 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner with an early slam.💪
Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/oTcw7Sv6st pic.twitter.com/qDZoOMJjdQ – 8:49 PM
Myles Turner with an early slam.💪
Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/oTcw7Sv6st pic.twitter.com/qDZoOMJjdQ – 8:49 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton adds a spin pass to the repertoire. Hits Nesmith for 3. Pacers up 13-9. – 8:47 PM
Haliburton adds a spin pass to the repertoire. Hits Nesmith for 3. Pacers up 13-9. – 8:47 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pretty pass by Nembhard to find Haliburton cutting baseline for the dunk. Pacers up 10-7. – 8:46 PM
Pretty pass by Nembhard to find Haliburton cutting baseline for the dunk. Pacers up 10-7. – 8:46 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
you know they had to get the birthday boy for today’s pregame huddle.🤣 pic.twitter.com/WlEaCxTcdV – 8:45 PM
you know they had to get the birthday boy for today’s pregame huddle.🤣 pic.twitter.com/WlEaCxTcdV – 8:45 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Myles Turner with a turn around jumper and it’s 2-2. Nembhard has the Irving assignment. Nesmith on Luka. – 8:41 PM
Myles Turner with a turn around jumper and it’s 2-2. Nembhard has the Irving assignment. Nesmith on Luka. – 8:41 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
It’s Tyrese Haliburton’s birthday, so he’s the guy who gets pounded on after intros. Did a pretty good job of avoiding it for a while but they got him. – 8:37 PM
It’s Tyrese Haliburton’s birthday, so he’s the guy who gets pounded on after intros. Did a pretty good job of avoiding it for a while but they got him. – 8:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Good to see Maxi Kleber back in the pregame layup line. He’s missed 35 games since that nasty hamstring tear and will be on a pitch count tonight, coach Jason Kidd said. – 8:31 PM
Good to see Maxi Kleber back in the pregame layup line. He’s missed 35 games since that nasty hamstring tear and will be on a pitch count tonight, coach Jason Kidd said. – 8:31 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
They got us pretty close up in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/JPbHx2cEmD – 8:29 PM
They got us pretty close up in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/JPbHx2cEmD – 8:29 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Chris Duarte finishes his warmup with a halfcourt shot and dunk.💪 pic.twitter.com/Xk9pkAapBo – 8:11 PM
Chris Duarte finishes his warmup with a halfcourt shot and dunk.💪 pic.twitter.com/Xk9pkAapBo – 8:11 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs vs Pacers tonight, Maxi Kleber returns for the Mavericks after missing the last 35 games with a right hamstring tear. Jason Kidd said he’s on a minutes restriction although what that is he declined to say. Tipoff coming up at 7:40 CST on BSSW. – 8:10 PM
For Mavs vs Pacers tonight, Maxi Kleber returns for the Mavericks after missing the last 35 games with a right hamstring tear. Jason Kidd said he’s on a minutes restriction although what that is he declined to say. Tipoff coming up at 7:40 CST on BSSW. – 8:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first five in Dallas.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/cdNayuMXrr – 8:06 PM
first five in Dallas.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/cdNayuMXrr – 8:06 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Holiday, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
IND starters: Hield, Nesmith, Turner, Nembhard, Haliburton
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:06 PM
Mavs starters: Holiday, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
IND starters: Hield, Nesmith, Turner, Nembhard, Haliburton
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:06 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA // #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/BdaeBvNoax – 8:03 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA // #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/BdaeBvNoax – 8:03 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Dallas:
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
@OrthoIndy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/uZRxhBUpVL – 8:02 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Dallas:
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
@OrthoIndy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/uZRxhBUpVL – 8:02 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Birthday bucket from half court 🥳
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/iMNKkKs1qw – 8:02 PM
Birthday bucket from half court 🥳
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/iMNKkKs1qw – 8:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Rick Carlisle on the Mavericks: “Nobody’s going to want to play these guys. Nobody. Dallas has a way of getting things worked out in the second half of the season. They did it last year and went on a big run. I expect them to do the same now.” – 7:58 PM
Rick Carlisle on the Mavericks: “Nobody’s going to want to play these guys. Nobody. Dallas has a way of getting things worked out in the second half of the season. They did it last year and went on a big run. I expect them to do the same now.” – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Bucks 20-11 with 5:32 left in the first quarter. We’ve talked about how the shooting variance can determine a lot w/out KD and Kyrie and it’s showing. Nets started 4-for-6 from 3, Cam Johnson has hit his first two. Good sign. – 7:56 PM
Nets lead the Bucks 20-11 with 5:32 left in the first quarter. We’ve talked about how the shooting variance can determine a lot w/out KD and Kyrie and it’s showing. Nets started 4-for-6 from 3, Cam Johnson has hit his first two. Good sign. – 7:56 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Rick Carlisle’s birthday gift to Luka Doncic: “I bought him Haliburton.”
Big night (and non-leap year) for All-Star point guards.
Carlisle, continued: “Somebody was mentioning that, and I actually remember Luka’s [21st] birthday three years ago in Miami. That was epic.” – 7:48 PM
Rick Carlisle’s birthday gift to Luka Doncic: “I bought him Haliburton.”
Big night (and non-leap year) for All-Star point guards.
Carlisle, continued: “Somebody was mentioning that, and I actually remember Luka’s [21st] birthday three years ago in Miami. That was epic.” – 7:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Spencer Dinwiddie’s first 3-pointer of the game is the 439th of his Nets career, moving him past Kyrie Irving (438) into seventh place in franchise history.
Next up: Deron Williams (485). – 7:43 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: Spencer Dinwiddie’s first 3-pointer of the game is the 439th of his Nets career, moving him past Kyrie Irving (438) into seventh place in franchise history.
Next up: Deron Williams (485). – 7:43 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Tuesday night drip drop 💧
@TISSOT // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/D309sOtrSk – 7:28 PM
Tuesday night drip drop 💧
@TISSOT // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/D309sOtrSk – 7:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
back in Texas.🤠
@nerdwallet | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/RxcIQIqyJk – 7:25 PM
back in Texas.🤠
@nerdwallet | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/RxcIQIqyJk – 7:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton’s birthday fit.😎
@nerdwallet | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/JGkK7rO88o – 7:17 PM
Tyrese Haliburton’s birthday fit.😎
@nerdwallet | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/JGkK7rO88o – 7:17 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Rick Carlisle on the Luka Doncic/Kyrie Irving combo: “Nobody’s going to want to play these guys. Nobody.” – 7:12 PM
Rick Carlisle on the Luka Doncic/Kyrie Irving combo: “Nobody’s going to want to play these guys. Nobody.” – 7:12 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle on Irving and Doncic playing together: “Nobody’s gonna want to play these guys. Nobody.” – 7:11 PM
Carlisle on Irving and Doncic playing together: “Nobody’s gonna want to play these guys. Nobody.” – 7:11 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Rick Carlisle tells the story of how they ended up doing shootaround today at Buddy Hield. Said he and Lloyd Pierce came up with the idea and didn’t tell anybody but Buddy and an equipment guy. – 7:10 PM
Rick Carlisle tells the story of how they ended up doing shootaround today at Buddy Hield. Said he and Lloyd Pierce came up with the idea and didn’t tell anybody but Buddy and an equipment guy. – 7:10 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Detroit’s Cade Cunningham and Indiana’s Kendall Brown have both opted for surgery this season for stress-related injuries to the tibia. – 7:00 PM
Detroit’s Cade Cunningham and Indiana’s Kendall Brown have both opted for surgery this season for stress-related injuries to the tibia. – 7:00 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Kidd on Haliburton: “Rick has a young talented All-Star over there playing at a high level. That group reminds me of Oklahoma City. They can drive it. They can shoot it. They can put the ball in the basket.” – 6:52 PM
Kidd on Haliburton: “Rick has a young talented All-Star over there playing at a high level. That group reminds me of Oklahoma City. They can drive it. They can shoot it. They can put the ball in the basket.” – 6:52 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
In Dallas for the Pacers game tonight. Jason Kidd up in pre-game. Says Davis Bertans is out and Maxi Kleber will be available after an extended absence. Doesn’t know how much he’ll play. – 6:50 PM
In Dallas for the Pacers game tonight. Jason Kidd up in pre-game. Says Davis Bertans is out and Maxi Kleber will be available after an extended absence. Doesn’t know how much he’ll play. – 6:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Maxi Kleber will play vs. Pacers tonight after missing last 2 1/2 months. He’ll be on a minutes restriction, but Jason Kidd declined to be specific. – 6:50 PM
Maxi Kleber will play vs. Pacers tonight after missing last 2 1/2 months. He’ll be on a minutes restriction, but Jason Kidd declined to be specific. – 6:50 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Maxi Kleber returns tonight after being out 35 games with a torn hamstring. He’s on a minutes limit though Kidd would not say how many – 6:50 PM
Per JKidd: Maxi Kleber returns tonight after being out 35 games with a torn hamstring. He’s on a minutes limit though Kidd would not say how many – 6:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd makes it official: Maxi Kleber will play tonight vs. Pacers. First game since tearing his right hamstring tendon Dec. 13, surgery Dec. 20.
Mavs will script his minutes and still monitor how he feels tomorrow. – 6:50 PM
Jason Kidd makes it official: Maxi Kleber will play tonight vs. Pacers. First game since tearing his right hamstring tendon Dec. 13, surgery Dec. 20.
Mavs will script his minutes and still monitor how he feels tomorrow. – 6:50 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Call ya friends and family: MAXI’S BACK ☎️
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/9IfjniXH5l – 6:49 PM
Call ya friends and family: MAXI’S BACK ☎️
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/9IfjniXH5l – 6:49 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) will be available for tonight’s game against the Pacers.
Dāvis Bertāns (left calf strain) will remain out. – 6:47 PM
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) will be available for tonight’s game against the Pacers.
Dāvis Bertāns (left calf strain) will remain out. – 6:47 PM
JaVale McGee @JaValeMcGee
gofundme.com/f/support-past…
Good friend of mines mom was in a really bad car crash…. Please send prayers and any support you can. THANK YOU! – 6:38 PM
gofundme.com/f/support-past…
Good friend of mines mom was in a really bad car crash…. Please send prayers and any support you can. THANK YOU! – 6:38 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
A special gift for 77 from @MoetUSA 🍾
#MoetMoment pic.twitter.com/CMVxaqUJGx – 5:47 PM
A special gift for 77 from @MoetUSA 🍾
#MoetMoment pic.twitter.com/CMVxaqUJGx – 5:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
special edition shootaround at Buddy Hield’s house.🏀
@StVincentIN | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/zpcPnbhqdu – 5:40 PM
special edition shootaround at Buddy Hield’s house.🏀
@StVincentIN | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/zpcPnbhqdu – 5:40 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Who’s coming to LD’s party at the @AACenter tonight? 🥳 🎉
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/RYZZ1HcNuT – 4:01 PM
Who’s coming to LD’s party at the @AACenter tonight? 🥳 🎉
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/RYZZ1HcNuT – 4:01 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Wouldn’t mind the Mavs going after another buyout guy, but not interested in seeing Green pushed undeservingly further down the depth chart while Frank and the ghost of Markieff Morris get more minutes. – 3:39 PM
Wouldn’t mind the Mavs going after another buyout guy, but not interested in seeing Green pushed undeservingly further down the depth chart while Frank and the ghost of Markieff Morris get more minutes. – 3:39 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Also, from over the weekend @BleacherReport What Are NBA Insiders Saying About Kyrie Irving’s Longterm Future with the Mavericks? —> Why I think he’s sticking around beyond this season
bleacherreport.com/articles/10066… – 3:11 PM
Also, from over the weekend @BleacherReport What Are NBA Insiders Saying About Kyrie Irving’s Longterm Future with the Mavericks? —> Why I think he’s sticking around beyond this season
bleacherreport.com/articles/10066… – 3:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
rookie Bennedict Mathurin broke out his French to sing happy birthday to Tyrese Haliburton after shootaround today.🥳 pic.twitter.com/oUF6YYngYr – 3:11 PM
rookie Bennedict Mathurin broke out his French to sing happy birthday to Tyrese Haliburton after shootaround today.🥳 pic.twitter.com/oUF6YYngYr – 3:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The defense, however, is allowing 1.254 (garbage time removed) when Garza has been on the floor this year.
So we’re in one of those “excellent offense, terrible defense, but overall positive” situations. The type of situation that often leads to a bit role, like the one Luka has – 3:03 PM
The defense, however, is allowing 1.254 (garbage time removed) when Garza has been on the floor this year.
So we’re in one of those “excellent offense, terrible defense, but overall positive” situations. The type of situation that often leads to a bit role, like the one Luka has – 3:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves have scored 1.255 points per possession when Luka Garza has been on the floor this season. But if you *remove garbage time*, that actually goes up to 1.320 PPP
Reminder that league-average offense is 1.147 PPP, and that the best offense in the league (SAC) is 1.190. pic.twitter.com/t30Boqi83Y – 3:01 PM
The Wolves have scored 1.255 points per possession when Luka Garza has been on the floor this season. But if you *remove garbage time*, that actually goes up to 1.320 PPP
Reminder that league-average offense is 1.147 PPP, and that the best offense in the league (SAC) is 1.190. pic.twitter.com/t30Boqi83Y – 3:01 PM