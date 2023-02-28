Live stream: Pacers 84, Mavericks 84

The Indiana Pacers (27-35) play against the Dallas Mavericks (32-30) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 28, 2023

Indiana Pacers 84, Dallas Mavericks 84 (Q3 04:57)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Myles Turner knocks one down from beyond the arc. 10:14 PM Myles Turner knocks one down from beyond the arc. pic.twitter.com/TT6WcySGG0

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

I don’t imagine I’m the first person to ever say this, but it really hits when you watch him up close. Luka Doncic has Peak Old Man Game. He’s the guy at the Y who just backs everybody down and it doesn’t matter at all that you can run circles around him. – I don’t imagine I’m the first person to ever say this, but it really hits when you watch him up close. Luka Doncic has Peak Old Man Game. He’s the guy at the Y who just backs everybody down and it doesn’t matter at all that you can run circles around him. – 10:14 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

With Mavs on a 20-7 run, Luka Doncic just turned to Rick Carlisle and motioned for him to take a timeout. – With Mavs on a 20-7 run, Luka Doncic just turned to Rick Carlisle and motioned for him to take a timeout. – 10:13 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

after assisting a reggie bullock 3, luka looks at rick carlisle, nods his head, and calls timeout 😂 10:13 PM after assisting a reggie bullock 3, luka looks at rick carlisle, nods his head, and calls timeout 😂 pic.twitter.com/9oeDIG1Yq0

Tony East @TEastNBA

Now Carlisle upset about a call after none is called with contact on a Haliburton layup. He gets into it with officials during a timeout. Could see him tyring to compare the contact on both ends. – Now Carlisle upset about a call after none is called with contact on a Haliburton layup. He gets into it with officials during a timeout. Could see him tyring to compare the contact on both ends. – 10:13 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic just looked toward Rick Carlisle and suggested he call a timeout. Carlisle took his advice. – Luka Doncic just looked toward Rick Carlisle and suggested he call a timeout. Carlisle took his advice. – 10:12 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Doncic finds Bullock for 3 in the corner, than turns to his old coach Rick Carlisle and suggests now would be a good time for him to call a timeout. Which he does. Mavs up 79-78. – Doncic finds Bullock for 3 in the corner, than turns to his old coach Rick Carlisle and suggests now would be a good time for him to call a timeout. Which he does. Mavs up 79-78. – 10:12 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Myles Turner with a big quieting 3, though. Pacers up 78-74. – Myles Turner with a big quieting 3, though. Pacers up 78-74. – 10:10 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Reggie Bullock for 3 and it’s a one-point game. – Reggie Bullock for 3 and it’s a one-point game. – 10:10 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Maxi Kleber turns that extra possession into a 3 and it’s 75-71 Pacers. – Maxi Kleber turns that extra possession into a 3 and it’s 75-71 Pacers. – 10:09 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

They just overturned that charge call and hung a fourth foul on Aaron Nesmith. Jordan Nwora checks in. – They just overturned that charge call and hung a fourth foul on Aaron Nesmith. Jordan Nwora checks in. – 10:09 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

totally normal double team here by the pacers 10:09 PM totally normal double team here by the pacers pic.twitter.com/7YvfIluY3Z

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Maxi Kleber started the second half at center, in place of Dwight Powell.

Part of Jason Kidd’s in-game approach to experiment with lineup combinations with so many new pieces in the mix just before the playoffs. – Maxi Kleber started the second half at center, in place of Dwight Powell.Part of Jason Kidd’s in-game approach to experiment with lineup combinations with so many new pieces in the mix just before the playoffs. – 10:08 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Pacers haven’t been thrilled with some of the whistles, but the Mavs have been called for 16 and they’ve only been called for 12. Free throw disparity is working out in their favor. But Luka has got some superstar calls that they aren’t thrilled with. – Pacers haven’t been thrilled with some of the whistles, but the Mavs have been called for 16 and they’ve only been called for 12. Free throw disparity is working out in their favor. But Luka has got some superstar calls that they aren’t thrilled with. – 10:07 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks challenging an offensive foul with 8:49 left in the third quarter. – Mavericks challenging an offensive foul with 8:49 left in the third quarter. – 10:07 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Haliburton a floater. Getting some really nice matchups as there are some guys on the Mavs that cannot guard him. – Haliburton a floater. Getting some really nice matchups as there are some guys on the Mavs that cannot guard him. – 10:05 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Nesmith upset with a foul call and gets a tech. He didn’t like a call on him guarding Doncic. – Nesmith upset with a foul call and gets a tech. He didn’t like a call on him guarding Doncic. – 10:05 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Nesmith upset with a foul call and gets a tech. He didn’t like a call on Doncic. – Nesmith upset with a foul call and gets a tech. He didn’t like a call on Doncic. – 10:04 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Aaron Nesmith gets called for a foul on Luka and can’t believe it and shows his displeasure and gets called for a T. Nesmith has, for probably months now, been pretty annoyed about ticky tack fouls. – Aaron Nesmith gets called for a foul on Luka and can’t believe it and shows his displeasure and gets called for a T. Nesmith has, for probably months now, been pretty annoyed about ticky tack fouls. – 10:04 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton recognizing the matchup is the @nerdwallet Smart Decision of the Game.😮‍💨

#sponsored 10:03 PM Tyrese Haliburton recognizing the matchup is the @nerdwallet Smart Decision of the Game.😮‍💨#sponsored pic.twitter.com/RxACKnrFH2

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Tyrese Haliburton got his hand on a pass from Luka and it still got to Hardaway for a 3. But Haliburton banks in a floater on the other end Pacers up 73-62. – Tyrese Haliburton got his hand on a pass from Luka and it still got to Hardaway for a 3. But Haliburton banks in a floater on the other end Pacers up 73-62. – 10:02 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Turns out a Pacers 3 was a 2. So it’s a 69-point half. – Turns out a Pacers 3 was a 2. So it’s a 69-point half. – 10:02 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Apparently, one of Haliburton’s three-pointers was reviewed and deemed to be a two-pointer. So 69-59 was the halftime score. Sorry for the discrepancy. – Apparently, one of Haliburton’s three-pointers was reviewed and deemed to be a two-pointer. So 69-59 was the halftime score. Sorry for the discrepancy. – 10:01 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Officials have overturned Tyrese Haliburton’s last 3-pointer in Q2 to a 2-pointer, trimming the Mavs’ halftime deficit to 69-59.

Just 10 more subtractions like that, and we’ll have a tie ballgame, baby! – Officials have overturned Tyrese Haliburton’s last 3-pointer in Q2 to a 2-pointer, trimming the Mavs’ halftime deficit to 69-59.Just 10 more subtractions like that, and we’ll have a tie ballgame, baby! – 9:59 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Just realized Buddy Hield doesn’t have a field goal attempt yet but he’s 7 of 9 at the line. – Just realized Buddy Hield doesn’t have a field goal attempt yet but he’s 7 of 9 at the line. – 9:57 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Luka at half:

20 PTS

8-13 FG

Ties Dame for the most 20-point halves this season. 9:55 PM Luka at half:20 PTS8-13 FGTies Dame for the most 20-point halves this season. pic.twitter.com/a3CpJXLHsF

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs in big trouble down 70-59 to IND at half. Pacers 20-8 run to end the half over the last 4:31. Haliburton (9) Nesmith (8) combine for 17 of those 20. Luka w/20 (18 in 1st). Mavs not helping themselves w/poor FT shooting (10-20) vs IND 21-26. 2nd half soon 9:53 PM Mavs in big trouble down 70-59 to IND at half. Pacers 20-8 run to end the half over the last 4:31. Haliburton (9) Nesmith (8) combine for 17 of those 20. Luka w/20 (18 in 1st). Mavs not helping themselves w/poor FT shooting (10-20) vs IND 21-26. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Pacers end the half up 70-59. Pretty impressive performance on both ends in the second quarter. Pacers 21 of 41 from the field, 7 of 18 from 3, 21 of 26 at the line. Mavs 23 of 45, 3 of 14, 10 of 20 at the line. – Pacers end the half up 70-59. Pretty impressive performance on both ends in the second quarter. Pacers 21 of 41 from the field, 7 of 18 from 3, 21 of 26 at the line. Mavs 23 of 45, 3 of 14, 10 of 20 at the line. – 9:45 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks got some work to do in the second half. Their finish to the second quarter was frustrating, to say the least. They are down 70-59 at halftime. Haliburton came alive and has 16 at the break. Luka with 20. – Mavericks got some work to do in the second half. Their finish to the second quarter was frustrating, to say the least. They are down 70-59 at halftime. Haliburton came alive and has 16 at the break. Luka with 20. – 9:45 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Haliburton is feeling it. Nasty crossover a few possessions ago, and he just drilled a 3 from the parking lot. Pacers have 70 first half points, Haliburton has 16 points (11 in 2Q). – Haliburton is feeling it. Nasty crossover a few possessions ago, and he just drilled a 3 from the parking lot. Pacers have 70 first half points, Haliburton has 16 points (11 in 2Q). – 9:45 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

The Pacers outscored the Mavs 39-26 in Q2. – The Pacers outscored the Mavs 39-26 in Q2. – 9:45 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Tyrese from really, really deep and the Pacers go up 70-57. – Tyrese from really, really deep and the Pacers go up 70-57. – 9:44 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

The Mavericks have been terrible from the free-throw line (10-of-20). And they Pacers have gotten to the stripe 26 times (making 21). Pacers are up 65-57 with a minute-Plus left in the half. – The Mavericks have been terrible from the free-throw line (10-of-20). And they Pacers have gotten to the stripe 26 times (making 21). Pacers are up 65-57 with a minute-Plus left in the half. – 9:43 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Haliburton fadeaway 3 and the Pacers go up 10. – Haliburton fadeaway 3 and the Pacers go up 10. – 9:43 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Spectacular move by Haliburton to split two guys, hang in the air and finish of the glass there. Pacers up 62-54. – Spectacular move by Haliburton to split two guys, hang in the air and finish of the glass there. Pacers up 62-54. – 9:41 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

great pass by Myles Turner.

great finish by Aaron Nesmith. 9:39 PM great pass by Myles Turner.great finish by Aaron Nesmith. pic.twitter.com/DXMPBqgnM0

Tony East @TEastNBA

Buddy Hield has already tied a career high with 9 free throw attempts tonight. – Buddy Hield has already tied a career high with 9 free throw attempts tonight. – 9:38 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

The refs just gave Luka Doncic his 13th technical foul of the season for a birthday present. – The refs just gave Luka Doncic his 13th technical foul of the season for a birthday present. – 9:37 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

After he went to the second ref to voice his displeasure with a non-call on his drive to the rim, Luka picks up the technical with 3:30 left in the half. Pacers up 58-51 with a free throw to come. – After he went to the second ref to voice his displeasure with a non-call on his drive to the rim, Luka picks up the technical with 3:30 left in the half. Pacers up 58-51 with a free throw to come. – 9:36 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic just earned his first technical foul as a 24-year-old. – Luka Doncic just earned his first technical foul as a 24-year-old. – 9:36 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Aaron Nesmith for 3. Pacers up 58-51. Pacers 7 of 14 this quarter. Outscoring the Mavs 27-18. – Aaron Nesmith for 3. Pacers up 58-51. Pacers 7 of 14 this quarter. Outscoring the Mavs 27-18. – 9:36 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Pacers have been a little choppy on offense, but they’re getting some hustle buckets. Nesmith tracks down a not great bounce pass and gets it up just in time to turn it into a 3-oint play. Pacers up 55-51. – Pacers have been a little choppy on offense, but they’re getting some hustle buckets. Nesmith tracks down a not great bounce pass and gets it up just in time to turn it into a 3-oint play. Pacers up 55-51. – 9:35 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

How many FTs are the Pacers gonna shoot? Sheesh. – How many FTs are the Pacers gonna shoot? Sheesh. – 9:35 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers getting into the paint and drawing fouls like crazy tonight. They’ve already taken 24 free throws tonight. That’s helped them take a lead in the second quarter. – Pacers getting into the paint and drawing fouls like crazy tonight. They’ve already taken 24 free throws tonight. That’s helped them take a lead in the second quarter. – 9:35 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Pacers have been wearing out a path to the free throw line. Seems like they’ve been in the penalty the whole second quarter. They lead the Mavericks 52-51 with 4:10 to go in the half. – Pacers have been wearing out a path to the free throw line. Seems like they’ve been in the penalty the whole second quarter. They lead the Mavericks 52-51 with 4:10 to go in the half. – 9:34 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Luka gets the bucket and the foul and neither Rick Carlisle nor Buddy Hield nor Aaron Nesmith think that was a foul. – Luka gets the bucket and the foul and neither Rick Carlisle nor Buddy Hield nor Aaron Nesmith think that was a foul. – 9:32 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Jalen Smith gets us started in the second with a three.🎯 9:24 PM Jalen Smith gets us started in the second with a three.🎯 pic.twitter.com/lULrLiwUe3

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Tim Hardaway Jr. 3 ties the game up at 44 and the Paces call timeout. – Tim Hardaway Jr. 3 ties the game up at 44 and the Paces call timeout. – 9:24 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Drive and dish by Duarte to JalenSmith. Really strong performance by Smith so far. – Drive and dish by Duarte to JalenSmith. Really strong performance by Smith so far. – 9:22 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Pacers 14 of 16 at the line so far. Not making a bunch of shots but drawing contact and making the most of it. – Pacers 14 of 16 at the line so far. Not making a bunch of shots but drawing contact and making the most of it. – 9:18 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Pacers on an 11-0 run since the final second of the first quarter. They are up 40-35 as Josh Green’s breakaway stops the bleeding. – Pacers on an 11-0 run since the final second of the first quarter. They are up 40-35 as Josh Green’s breakaway stops the bleeding. – 9:17 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Pacers got out to a 40-33 lead there but Dallas answers with a fast-break bucket. – Pacers got out to a 40-33 lead there but Dallas answers with a fast-break bucket. – 9:17 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Josh Green running the floor and scoring in transition like that in front of Rick Carlisle must feel some type of way. – Josh Green running the floor and scoring in transition like that in front of Rick Carlisle must feel some type of way. – 9:17 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Sabonis at half:

17 PTS

7 REB

7 AST

Joins Jokic, Giannis and Luka as the only players to reach those numbers in a half this season. 9:11 PM Sabonis at half:17 PTS7 REB7 ASTJoins Jokic, Giannis and Luka as the only players to reach those numbers in a half this season. pic.twitter.com/cyFrA99Rx4

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Haliburton gets all the way to the rim and spins in a left-hander. Pacers cut the Mavs’ lead to 33-31 at the end of the first. Pacers 9 of 20 from the floor, 3 of 9 from 3, 10 of 12 at the line. Mavs 13 of 22, 1 of 5, 6 of 11. Doncic 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting. – Haliburton gets all the way to the rim and spins in a left-hander. Pacers cut the Mavs’ lead to 33-31 at the end of the first. Pacers 9 of 20 from the floor, 3 of 9 from 3, 10 of 12 at the line. Mavs 13 of 22, 1 of 5, 6 of 11. Doncic 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting. – 9:11 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Haliburton goes coast-to-coast at the buzzer and scores to keep it close. Mavs lead 33-31 after one quarter. Doncic has 18 points already. – Haliburton goes coast-to-coast at the buzzer and scores to keep it close. Mavs lead 33-31 after one quarter. Doncic has 18 points already. – 9:11 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka Doncic has 18 points after a quarter and the Mavericks are up 33-31. Tyrese Haliburton had seven for the Pacers, including a coast-to-coast layup in the final four seconds that tightened the score. – Luka Doncic has 18 points after a quarter and the Mavericks are up 33-31. Tyrese Haliburton had seven for the Pacers, including a coast-to-coast layup in the final four seconds that tightened the score. – 9:10 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

McConnell tries to front Luka. That doesn’t work either. He’s got 16 and there’s not much the Pacers can do to slow him down. – McConnell tries to front Luka. That doesn’t work either. He’s got 16 and there’s not much the Pacers can do to slow him down. – 9:07 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

T.J. McConnell and Chris Duarte check in. Haliburton hasn’t come off the floor yet. – T.J. McConnell and Chris Duarte check in. Haliburton hasn’t come off the floor yet. – 9:07 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Jordan Nwora for 3 to make it a four-point game. Keeps proving he can score. – Jordan Nwora for 3 to make it a four-point game. Keeps proving he can score. – 9:05 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Mavericks 10 of 16, Pacers 5 of 13. Obviously not a good trend. Pacers have missed their last five shots. – Mavericks 10 of 16, Pacers 5 of 13. Obviously not a good trend. Pacers have missed their last five shots. – 9:04 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

13 points already for Luka Doncic. Pacers don’t have anyone for him, especially with Nesmith on the bench. – 13 points already for Luka Doncic. Pacers don’t have anyone for him, especially with Nesmith on the bench. – 9:02 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Maxi checks in for the first time since 12.12.22 ☎️ 8:57 PM Maxi checks in for the first time since 12.12.22 ☎️ pic.twitter.com/CC7peMuQyr

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Luka has 11 points already. Really tough to stop him from doing what he wants to do. Nwoara is covering him right now. – Luka has 11 points already. Really tough to stop him from doing what he wants to do. Nwoara is covering him right now. – 8:57 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Jalen Smith the backup 5 once again tonight. – Jalen Smith the backup 5 once again tonight. – 8:54 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Jalen Smith and Bennedict Mathurin check in. Jalen Smith getting work in back to back games. Been a minute since we could say that. – Jalen Smith and Bennedict Mathurin check in. Jalen Smith getting work in back to back games. Been a minute since we could say that. – 8:54 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Maxi Kleber returns to a huge ovation and a high-five and smile from Luka Doncic with 6:53 left in Q1, the first big off the bench.

Pour one out for the Mavs’ medical staff, who got him back in 2.5 months from an injury/surgery they’d never before treated. – Maxi Kleber returns to a huge ovation and a high-five and smile from Luka Doncic with 6:53 left in Q1, the first big off the bench.Pour one out for the Mavs’ medical staff, who got him back in 2.5 months from an injury/surgery they’d never before treated. – 8:52 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Maxi Kleber checks in and Dallas is jacked about it. – Maxi Kleber checks in and Dallas is jacked about it. – 8:52 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Pacers 5 of 8 from the floor. Mavs 5 of 10. Myles Turner with eight points already. – Pacers 5 of 8 from the floor. Mavs 5 of 10. Myles Turner with eight points already. – 8:50 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Myles Turner with an early slam.💪

Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: pic.twitter.com/qDZoOMJjdQ – 8:49 PM Myles Turner with an early slam.💪Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/oTcw7Sv6st

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Luka for 3 and that puts the Mavs backup 14-13. – Luka for 3 and that puts the Mavs backup 14-13. – 8:48 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Haliburton adds a spin pass to the repertoire. Hits Nesmith for 3. Pacers up 13-9. – Haliburton adds a spin pass to the repertoire. Hits Nesmith for 3. Pacers up 13-9. – 8:47 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers lead 8-5, and Texas native Myles Turner has all 8 points. – Pacers lead 8-5, and Texas native Myles Turner has all 8 points. – 8:46 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Pretty pass by Nembhard to find Haliburton cutting baseline for the dunk. Pacers up 10-7. – Pretty pass by Nembhard to find Haliburton cutting baseline for the dunk. Pacers up 10-7. – 8:46 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

you know they had to get the birthday boy for today’s pregame huddle.🤣 8:45 PM you know they had to get the birthday boy for today’s pregame huddle.🤣 pic.twitter.com/WlEaCxTcdV

Tony East @TEastNBA

So many of the uniquely effective things Aaron Nesmith does are because he has absolutely jacked legs. – So many of the uniquely effective things Aaron Nesmith does are because he has absolutely jacked legs. – 8:45 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Myles Turner with a turn around jumper and it’s 2-2. Nembhard has the Irving assignment. Nesmith on Luka. – Myles Turner with a turn around jumper and it’s 2-2. Nembhard has the Irving assignment. Nesmith on Luka. – 8:41 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

It’s Tyrese Haliburton’s birthday, so he’s the guy who gets pounded on after intros. Did a pretty good job of avoiding it for a while but they got him. – It’s Tyrese Haliburton’s birthday, so he’s the guy who gets pounded on after intros. Did a pretty good job of avoiding it for a while but they got him. – 8:37 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Good to see Maxi Kleber back in the pregame layup line. He’s missed 35 games since that nasty hamstring tear and will be on a pitch count tonight, coach Jason Kidd said. – Good to see Maxi Kleber back in the pregame layup line. He’s missed 35 games since that nasty hamstring tear and will be on a pitch count tonight, coach Jason Kidd said. – 8:31 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Chris Duarte finishes his warmup with a halfcourt shot and dunk.💪 8:11 PM Chris Duarte finishes his warmup with a halfcourt shot and dunk.💪 pic.twitter.com/Xk9pkAapBo

Mark Followill @MFollowill

For Mavs vs Pacers tonight, Maxi Kleber returns for the Mavericks after missing the last 35 games with a right hamstring tear. Jason Kidd said he’s on a minutes restriction although what that is he declined to say. Tipoff coming up at 7:40 CST on BSSW. – For Mavs vs Pacers tonight, Maxi Kleber returns for the Mavericks after missing the last 35 games with a right hamstring tear. Jason Kidd said he’s on a minutes restriction although what that is he declined to say. Tipoff coming up at 7:40 CST on BSSW. – 8:10 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game in Dallas:

Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)

@OrthoIndy | #sponsored 8:02 PM Injury Report for tonight’s game in Dallas:Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)@OrthoIndy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/uZRxhBUpVL

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Rick Carlisle on the Mavericks: “Nobody’s going to want to play these guys. Nobody. Dallas has a way of getting things worked out in the second half of the season. They did it last year and went on a big run. I expect them to do the same now.” – Rick Carlisle on the Mavericks: “Nobody’s going to want to play these guys. Nobody. Dallas has a way of getting things worked out in the second half of the season. They did it last year and went on a big run. I expect them to do the same now.” – 7:58 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets lead the Bucks 20-11 with 5:32 left in the first quarter. We’ve talked about how the shooting variance can determine a lot w/out KD and Kyrie and it’s showing. Nets started 4-for-6 from 3, Cam Johnson has hit his first two. Good sign. – Nets lead the Bucks 20-11 with 5:32 left in the first quarter. We’ve talked about how the shooting variance can determine a lot w/out KD and Kyrie and it’s showing. Nets started 4-for-6 from 3, Cam Johnson has hit his first two. Good sign. – 7:56 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Rick Carlisle’s birthday gift to Luka Doncic: “I bought him Haliburton.”

Big night (and non-leap year) for All-Star point guards.

Carlisle, continued: “Somebody was mentioning that, and I actually remember Luka’s [21st] birthday three years ago in Miami. That was epic.” – Rick Carlisle’s birthday gift to Luka Doncic: “I bought him Haliburton.”Big night (and non-leap year) for All-Star point guards.Carlisle, continued: “Somebody was mentioning that, and I actually remember Luka’s [21st] birthday three years ago in Miami. That was epic.” – 7:48 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

From

Next up: Deron Williams (485). – From @BKN_NETSPR : Spencer Dinwiddie’s first 3-pointer of the game is the 439th of his Nets career, moving him past Kyrie Irving (438) into seventh place in franchise history.Next up: Deron Williams (485). – 7:43 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Rick Carlisle on the Luka Doncic/Kyrie Irving combo: “Nobody’s going to want to play these guys. Nobody.” – Rick Carlisle on the Luka Doncic/Kyrie Irving combo: “Nobody’s going to want to play these guys. Nobody.” – 7:12 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Carlisle on Irving and Doncic playing together: “Nobody’s gonna want to play these guys. Nobody.” – Carlisle on Irving and Doncic playing together: “Nobody’s gonna want to play these guys. Nobody.” – 7:11 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Rick Carlisle tells the story of how they ended up doing shootaround today at Buddy Hield. Said he and Lloyd Pierce came up with the idea and didn’t tell anybody but Buddy and an equipment guy. – Rick Carlisle tells the story of how they ended up doing shootaround today at Buddy Hield. Said he and Lloyd Pierce came up with the idea and didn’t tell anybody but Buddy and an equipment guy. – 7:10 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Maxi Kleber will play tonight limited minutes. – Maxi Kleber will play tonight limited minutes. – 7:05 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Detroit’s Cade Cunningham and Indiana’s Kendall Brown have both opted for surgery this season for stress-related injuries to the tibia. – Detroit’s Cade Cunningham and Indiana’s Kendall Brown have both opted for surgery this season for stress-related injuries to the tibia. – 7:00 PM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 6:53 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Kidd on Haliburton: “Rick has a young talented All-Star over there playing at a high level. That group reminds me of Oklahoma City. They can drive it. They can shoot it. They can put the ball in the basket.” – Kidd on Haliburton: “Rick has a young talented All-Star over there playing at a high level. That group reminds me of Oklahoma City. They can drive it. They can shoot it. They can put the ball in the basket.” – 6:52 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

In Dallas for the Pacers game tonight. Jason Kidd up in pre-game. Says Davis Bertans is out and Maxi Kleber will be available after an extended absence. Doesn’t know how much he’ll play. – In Dallas for the Pacers game tonight. Jason Kidd up in pre-game. Says Davis Bertans is out and Maxi Kleber will be available after an extended absence. Doesn’t know how much he’ll play. – 6:50 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Maxi Kleber will play vs. Pacers tonight after missing last 2 1/2 months. He’ll be on a minutes restriction, but Jason Kidd declined to be specific. – Maxi Kleber will play vs. Pacers tonight after missing last 2 1/2 months. He’ll be on a minutes restriction, but Jason Kidd declined to be specific. – 6:50 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Per JKidd: Maxi Kleber returns tonight after being out 35 games with a torn hamstring. He’s on a minutes limit though Kidd would not say how many – Per JKidd: Maxi Kleber returns tonight after being out 35 games with a torn hamstring. He’s on a minutes limit though Kidd would not say how many – 6:50 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd makes it official: Maxi Kleber will play tonight vs. Pacers. First game since tearing his right hamstring tendon Dec. 13, surgery Dec. 20.

Mavs will script his minutes and still monitor how he feels tomorrow. – Jason Kidd makes it official: Maxi Kleber will play tonight vs. Pacers. First game since tearing his right hamstring tendon Dec. 13, surgery Dec. 20.Mavs will script his minutes and still monitor how he feels tomorrow. – 6:50 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) will be available for tonight’s game against the Pacers.

Dāvis Bertāns (left calf strain) will remain out. – Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) will be available for tonight’s game against the Pacers.Dāvis Bertāns (left calf strain) will remain out. – 6:47 PM

Good friend of mines mom was in a really bad car crash…. Please send prayers and any support you can. THANK YOU! – Good friend of mines mom was in a really bad car crash…. Please send prayers and any support you can. THANK YOU! – 6:38 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Darvin Ham said he now has a better idea of the pain LeBron played through in the fourth quarter on Sunday in Dallas: “He soldiered up. That’s the only thing that I can think of.” – Darvin Ham said he now has a better idea of the pain LeBron played through in the fourth quarter on Sunday in Dallas: “He soldiered up. That’s the only thing that I can think of.” – 6:09 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

Wouldn’t mind the Mavs going after another buyout guy, but not interested in seeing Green pushed undeservingly further down the depth chart while Frank and the ghost of Markieff Morris get more minutes. – Wouldn’t mind the Mavs going after another buyout guy, but not interested in seeing Green pushed undeservingly further down the depth chart while Frank and the ghost of Markieff Morris get more minutes. – 3:39 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Also, from over the weekend

bleacherreport.com/articles/10066… – 3:11 PM Also, from over the weekend @BleacherReport What Are NBA Insiders Saying About Kyrie Irving’s Longterm Future with the Mavericks? —> Why I think he’s sticking around beyond this season

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

rookie Bennedict Mathurin broke out his French to sing happy birthday to Tyrese Haliburton after shootaround today.🥳 3:11 PM rookie Bennedict Mathurin broke out his French to sing happy birthday to Tyrese Haliburton after shootaround today.🥳 pic.twitter.com/oUF6YYngYr

