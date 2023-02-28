Pacers vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $4,661,997 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $5,538,882 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 28, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!