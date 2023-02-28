Patrick Beverley had requested trade from Lakers

NBA Central: Patrick Beverley requested a trade from the Lakers, per Pat Bev (h/t @LakersDailyCom | via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/fRQzpPUWoE
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Inbox: The Bulls have waived Goran Dragić.
This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise given the necessary shift of minutes after Patrick Beverley was signed.
Dragić has not played since before the All-Star break and didn’t travel with the team to Toronto. – 3:27 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
From today’s paper: Patrick Beverley described some of his favorite things to do in Chicago, and advice he took from Derrick Rose. #Bulls
dailyherald.com/sports/2023022… – 10:59 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
From memories of his late grandfather to his lunch spots, Patrick Beverley is trying to embrace the experience of playing in his hometown.
Helping the Bulls to a playoff berth would be the capper.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since the trade deadline:
— Bucks are undefeated with Jae Crowder
— Knicks are undefeated with Josh Hart
— Lakers are undefeated with Mo Bamba
— Bulls are undefeated with Patrick Beverley pic.twitter.com/Z7Vav8FZLb – 2:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Patrick Beverley effect: The Bulls are 2-0 with Pat Bev in their lineup.
He brings the fire and shifts the energy in Chicago. #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/UxCEUB7KHP – 7:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Bulls have held their opponents to under 90 points in both games with Pat Bev.
Before that they had only held a team to under 90 points once. pic.twitter.com/ySDlG0CbL9 – 5:56 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Should we say this has been an impactful 0 pt, 0 ast, 4 reb, 1 block game for Patrick Beverley? #Bulls pulling away, lead Wizards 94-78 with 3:13 left, another strong defensive effort. – 5:46 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
A couple of Chicago guys going at each other. Patrick Beverley with a big iso block on Kendrick Nunn. Nunn pats Beverley on the chest in a nod of respect. pic.twitter.com/aEnV3Atwgr – 5:11 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Wizards Injury Report- Two starters are OUT: Kristaps Porzingis and Monte Morris @670TheScore
Bulls starters: DeRozan, Caruso, Vucevic, LaVine and Beverley – 3:18 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Patrick Beverley opened a lot of eyes in his debut on Friday, but it was also an indictment on the lack of leadership with this roster going back to 2017. Hopefully, AK&Co. were paying attention.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/2… – 5:47 PM
More on this storyline
After burying the Brooklyn Nets under the United Center floor on Friday, DeRozan was discussing the Patrick Beverley effect, and what the point guard’s presence already meant to this Bulls team in just one game. “When you’ve got a guy like Pat Beverley on the team, the intensity that he comes [with], the first second he came in the energy he brings, you’ve got to follow that,’’ DeRozan said. “He holds everybody accountable and is going to compete at a high level. When you see a teammate with that type of mentality, you’ve got to follow behind that and I think you saw that.’’ -via Chicago Sun-Times / February 25, 2023
Darnell Mayberry: DeMar DeRozan on Patrick Beverley: “He’s an elite competitor. And it’s hard to find guys who compete at such an elite level.” pic.twitter.com/vTB10upqMR -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / February 23, 2023
KC Johnson: DeMar DeRozan on Patrick Beverley: “He’s an elite competitor.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 23, 2023