Patrick Beverley had requested trade from Lakers

After burying the Brooklyn Nets under the United Center floor on Friday, DeRozan was discussing the Patrick Beverley effect, and what the point guard’s presence already meant to this Bulls team in just one game. “When you’ve got a guy like Pat Beverley on the team, the intensity that he comes [with], the first second he came in the energy he brings, you’ve got to follow that,’’ DeRozan said. “He holds everybody accountable and is going to compete at a high level. When you see a teammate with that type of mentality, you’ve got to follow behind that and I think you saw that.’’ -via Chicago Sun-Times / February 25, 2023