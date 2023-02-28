Live stream: Spurs 50, Jazz 48

The San Antonio Spurs (14-47) play against the Utah Jazz (31-31) at Vivint Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 28, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 50, Utah Jazz 48 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Just a nightmare first week post-break for us Thunder play-in bettors.
Lose a heartbreaker to Utah and haven’t seen SGA since. – 10:15 PM
Just a nightmare first week post-break for us Thunder play-in bettors.
Lose a heartbreaker to Utah and haven’t seen SGA since. – 10:15 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
22 points at the 𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐟 for @Lauri Markkanen 🔥
not to mention he’s 4/5 from deep.
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/QzoGpL3izH – 10:14 PM
22 points at the 𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐟 for @Lauri Markkanen 🔥
not to mention he’s 4/5 from deep.
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/QzoGpL3izH – 10:14 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 2
Keldon 14 pts
McDermott 13 pts
SA +14 in the paint
Markkanen 22 pts
UTA +6 from three and +6 from FT line pic.twitter.com/ujOmXBsGA2 – 10:09 PM
Half: Spurs by 2
Keldon 14 pts
McDermott 13 pts
SA +14 in the paint
Markkanen 22 pts
UTA +6 from three and +6 from FT line pic.twitter.com/ujOmXBsGA2 – 10:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lauri at half:
22 PTS
4 REB
7-11 FG
4-5 3P
Top 5 all-time in PPG by a Jazz player. pic.twitter.com/Hd6aKnB6dW – 10:08 PM
Lauri at half:
22 PTS
4 REB
7-11 FG
4-5 3P
Top 5 all-time in PPG by a Jazz player. pic.twitter.com/Hd6aKnB6dW – 10:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Spurs 50, Jazz 48. Lauri Markkanen has 22p on 7-11 shooting. Everyone else has 26p on 9-26. – 10:08 PM
HALFTIME: Spurs 50, Jazz 48. Lauri Markkanen has 22p on 7-11 shooting. Everyone else has 26p on 9-26. – 10:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Spurs up 50-48 at the half.
Markkanen and Kessler combined: 30 points, 10-15 FG, 14 rebounds, 1 turnover.
Rest of team: 18 points, 6-22 FG, 10 rebounds, 10 turnovers. – 10:08 PM
Spurs up 50-48 at the half.
Markkanen and Kessler combined: 30 points, 10-15 FG, 14 rebounds, 1 turnover.
Rest of team: 18 points, 6-22 FG, 10 rebounds, 10 turnovers. – 10:08 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
*insert Talen’s scream here*
#TakeNote | @Talen Horton-Tucker pic.twitter.com/qtzbFmBZTo – 10:07 PM
*insert Talen’s scream here*
#TakeNote | @Talen Horton-Tucker pic.twitter.com/qtzbFmBZTo – 10:07 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
You know who woulda made a pretty great replacement for Jakob Poeltl? Walker Kessler. – 10:05 PM
You know who woulda made a pretty great replacement for Jakob Poeltl? Walker Kessler. – 10:05 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Where do you think Blake Wesley finishes in an NBA-wide 40-yard dash – 9:53 PM
Where do you think Blake Wesley finishes in an NBA-wide 40-yard dash – 9:53 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
More than halfway through the 2Q of this barn-burner, Spurs have 11p this period on 5-14 shooting, while the Jazz have 6p on 1-8. It’s 43-36. – 9:51 PM
More than halfway through the 2Q of this barn-burner, Spurs have 11p this period on 5-14 shooting, while the Jazz have 6p on 1-8. It’s 43-36. – 9:51 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Malaki Branham has grown so much in terms of getting all the way to the rack and finishing
This may be his best drive of the year
pic.twitter.com/NbyAVnaZiz – 9:50 PM
Malaki Branham has grown so much in terms of getting all the way to the rack and finishing
This may be his best drive of the year
pic.twitter.com/NbyAVnaZiz – 9:50 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jazz fans can be mad if they don’t end up with a top 10 pick at the end of the season, but it won’t be Will Hardy’s fault after giving you a steady diet of Dok/Gay/Fontecchio/Juzang tonight. – 9:49 PM
Jazz fans can be mad if they don’t end up with a top 10 pick at the end of the season, but it won’t be Will Hardy’s fault after giving you a steady diet of Dok/Gay/Fontecchio/Juzang tonight. – 9:49 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Some stats that are fine on this Jazz team, but not great if you are this player:
THT 75% on dunks this season.
Rudy Gay 50% on layups this season. – 9:44 PM
Some stats that are fine on this Jazz team, but not great if you are this player:
THT 75% on dunks this season.
Rudy Gay 50% on layups this season. – 9:44 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs have done some things well so far tonight. Their interior passing/spacing has not been one of them. – 9:42 PM
The Spurs have done some things well so far tonight. Their interior passing/spacing has not been one of them. – 9:42 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Everyone knows McDermott is a fantastic shooter, but his counters are so nice too pic.twitter.com/PZyGOoJm8I – 9:41 PM
Everyone knows McDermott is a fantastic shooter, but his counters are so nice too pic.twitter.com/PZyGOoJm8I – 9:41 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
What a fantastic find of McDermott for a corner 3 from Sochan. – 9:40 PM
What a fantastic find of McDermott for a corner 3 from Sochan. – 9:40 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Johnny Juzang makes his Jazz regular season debut as he checks in to start the 2nd. – 9:39 PM
Johnny Juzang makes his Jazz regular season debut as he checks in to start the 2nd. – 9:39 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
queuing up some smooth jazz 🎷
#TakeNote | @Ochai Agbaji pic.twitter.com/3psMqVF47L – 9:39 PM
queuing up some smooth jazz 🎷
#TakeNote | @Ochai Agbaji pic.twitter.com/3psMqVF47L – 9:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Spurs 32, Jazz 30. Utah’s so short-handed that Will Hardy had a lineup of Dok, Gay, Fontecchio, Agbaji, and Dunn … When Ochai and Simone are your two best scoring options, Lauri Markkanen has to check back in quickly. Lauri had 14p. Simone 0-3 shooting plus a turnover. – 9:38 PM
End 1Q: Spurs 32, Jazz 30. Utah’s so short-handed that Will Hardy had a lineup of Dok, Gay, Fontecchio, Agbaji, and Dunn … When Ochai and Simone are your two best scoring options, Lauri Markkanen has to check back in quickly. Lauri had 14p. Simone 0-3 shooting plus a turnover. – 9:38 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs lead Jazz 32-30 after 1Q. Keldon Johnson (10 points) keeping the Spurs in front despite a sizzling start from the Finnisher.
Markkanen has 14 in the first quarter. – 9:37 PM
Spurs lead Jazz 32-30 after 1Q. Keldon Johnson (10 points) keeping the Spurs in front despite a sizzling start from the Finnisher.
Markkanen has 14 in the first quarter. – 9:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Oh no, Simone Fontecchio really struggling. He was a 40% 3-pt shooter overseas, but is now under 30% here in his NBA minutes this season.
At 40%, you can stomach the other weaknesses, at 30%… you’re hoping for regression to the mean. – 9:37 PM
Oh no, Simone Fontecchio really struggling. He was a 40% 3-pt shooter overseas, but is now under 30% here in his NBA minutes this season.
At 40%, you can stomach the other weaknesses, at 30%… you’re hoping for regression to the mean. – 9:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trail the Spurs 32-30 after one quarter. Markkanen scored 14 in the first – 9:37 PM
The Jazz trail the Spurs 32-30 after one quarter. Markkanen scored 14 in the first – 9:37 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Blake Wesley checking all of his best boxes on this play
✅ Competitive defense
✅ Blinding speed
✅ Crafty finish
pic.twitter.com/bZ6gpWbPBo – 9:33 PM
Blake Wesley checking all of his best boxes on this play
✅ Competitive defense
✅ Blinding speed
✅ Crafty finish
pic.twitter.com/bZ6gpWbPBo – 9:33 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs are playing the Jazz tight so far but it would probably be a good thing not to miss every single of their foul shots – 9:32 PM
The Spurs are playing the Jazz tight so far but it would probably be a good thing not to miss every single of their foul shots – 9:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
10 point first quarter for Keldon Johnson pic.twitter.com/eGZPFgwiII – 9:32 PM
10 point first quarter for Keldon Johnson pic.twitter.com/eGZPFgwiII – 9:32 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Blocker Kessler doin’ what he does best 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/ZCL9t1Uode – 9:28 PM
Blocker Kessler doin’ what he does best 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/ZCL9t1Uode – 9:28 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
If I’m Jeremy Sochan, I probably quit trying to dunk on Walker Kessler.
But I’m not Jeremy Sochan, so he probably won’t. – 9:23 PM
If I’m Jeremy Sochan, I probably quit trying to dunk on Walker Kessler.
But I’m not Jeremy Sochan, so he probably won’t. – 9:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🫡 from start to finnish 🫡
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/McLxkLXIG6 – 9:23 PM
🫡 from start to finnish 🫡
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/McLxkLXIG6 – 9:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Lauri’s 𝟰𝟴𝘁𝗵 straight game with at least one three-pointer made 🇫🇮
(the longest three-point streak by a player 7’0″ or taller in NBA history)
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/ESeusWv3LX – 9:20 PM
Lauri’s 𝟰𝟴𝘁𝗵 straight game with at least one three-pointer made 🇫🇮
(the longest three-point streak by a player 7’0″ or taller in NBA history)
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/ESeusWv3LX – 9:20 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I feel like every time Lauri makes a play like that (strips the ball on one end then runs it the length of the floor for a dunk through traffic) the Jazz brass die a little knowing that he’s too good. – 9:18 PM
I feel like every time Lauri makes a play like that (strips the ball on one end then runs it the length of the floor for a dunk through traffic) the Jazz brass die a little knowing that he’s too good. – 9:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen plays the interior passing lane, gets the steal, takes off downcourt, stays a step ahead of the trailing defender trying to poke the ball away, goes down the lane, and throws it down. What a sequence. He’s got 8p as the Jazz lead the Spurs 13-8, 7:57 left 1Q. – 9:18 PM
Lauri Markkanen plays the interior passing lane, gets the steal, takes off downcourt, stays a step ahead of the trailing defender trying to poke the ball away, goes down the lane, and throws it down. What a sequence. He’s got 8p as the Jazz lead the Spurs 13-8, 7:57 left 1Q. – 9:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
N🚫PE, not today
#TakeNote | @Talen Horton-Tucker pic.twitter.com/XOkq1t7Lpe – 9:17 PM
N🚫PE, not today
#TakeNote | @Talen Horton-Tucker pic.twitter.com/XOkq1t7Lpe – 9:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Very interested to see who the fourth guard will be tonight…..we might be looking at Frank Jackson or Johnny Juzang to go with Kris Dunn – 9:13 PM
Very interested to see who the fourth guard will be tonight…..we might be looking at Frank Jackson or Johnny Juzang to go with Kris Dunn – 9:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Interesting to see how the Jazz compensate for No clarkson tonight. They are going to really miss his creativity off the dribble – 9:10 PM
Interesting to see how the Jazz compensate for No clarkson tonight. They are going to really miss his creativity off the dribble – 9:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE SAN ANTONIO SPURS ARRRREEEEEEEEE STARRRRRRRTTTTTTIIIINNNGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2QTQO2JihE – 9:09 PM
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE SAN ANTONIO SPURS ARRRREEEEEEEEE STARRRRRRRTTTTTTIIIINNNGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2QTQO2JihE – 9:09 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“It’s been a matter of understanding people want to take his job away.”
Pregame batch of Spurs notes, leading with a look at how free-agent-to-be Keita Bates-Diop hopes to parlay the best NBA season of his career into another one.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 9:07 PM
“It’s been a matter of understanding people want to take his job away.”
Pregame batch of Spurs notes, leading with a look at how free-agent-to-be Keita Bates-Diop hopes to parlay the best NBA season of his career into another one.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 9:07 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Branham, Johnson, KBD, Sochan, Collins
Jazz: THT, Agbaji, Markkanen, Olynyk, Kessler – 9:06 PM
Spurs: Branham, Johnson, KBD, Sochan, Collins
Jazz: THT, Agbaji, Markkanen, Olynyk, Kessler – 9:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎷 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗡 🎷 𝗢𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗜 🎷 𝗞𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗬 🎷 𝗟𝗔𝗨𝗥𝗜 🎷 𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗘𝗥 🎷
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/eWZ1AWri6K – 9:03 PM
🎷 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗡 🎷 𝗢𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗜 🎷 𝗞𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗬 🎷 𝗟𝗔𝗨𝗥𝗜 🎷 𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗘𝗥 🎷
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/eWZ1AWri6K – 9:03 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tuesday hoops in SLC 🔥 Join the Spurs Digital Arena for a chance to win a Fan Shop Gift Card!🛍 https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/1QmAcysOPN – 9:01 PM
Tuesday hoops in SLC 🔥 Join the Spurs Digital Arena for a chance to win a Fan Shop Gift Card!🛍 https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/1QmAcysOPN – 9:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
it’s so embearassing when you and your coworker match 👀
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/uQPMcPnbcH – 8:47 PM
it’s so embearassing when you and your coworker match 👀
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/uQPMcPnbcH – 8:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Ochai Agbaji will start for the Jazz tonight in place of the injured Jordan Clarkson – 8:46 PM
Ochai Agbaji will start for the Jazz tonight in place of the injured Jordan Clarkson – 8:46 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Here we go! 🤠
#GoSpursGo | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/N4FF8v2CRg – 8:45 PM
Here we go! 🤠
#GoSpursGo | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/N4FF8v2CRg – 8:45 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Everybody was involved in this one in 1990.
After one quarter:
@trailblazers 49,
@spurs 18
youtube.com/watch?v=14biwk… – 8:33 PM
Everybody was involved in this one in 1990.
After one quarter:
@trailblazers 49,
@spurs 18
youtube.com/watch?v=14biwk… – 8:33 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Asked Will Hardy is early impressions of Jeremy Sochan, based on the handful of matchups between the Jazz and Spurs. Hardy said Sochan is the type of player Gregg Popovich absolutely loves: pic.twitter.com/21Yva5goIA – 8:22 PM
Asked Will Hardy is early impressions of Jeremy Sochan, based on the handful of matchups between the Jazz and Spurs. Hardy said Sochan is the type of player Gregg Popovich absolutely loves: pic.twitter.com/21Yva5goIA – 8:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Good number of Nuggets fans in the visitors corner of Toyota Center. Nothing like Warriors, Celtics, Lakers, Spurs crowds but more than I remember Denver getting here. – 8:07 PM
Good number of Nuggets fans in the visitors corner of Toyota Center. Nothing like Warriors, Celtics, Lakers, Spurs crowds but more than I remember Denver getting here. – 8:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Kris is just gettin’ started 🔥
Tune in to @ATTSportsNetRM at 6:30PM MT for the Jazz Pregame Show!
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Vgf6TkOPgt – 8:00 PM
Kris is just gettin’ started 🔥
Tune in to @ATTSportsNetRM at 6:30PM MT for the Jazz Pregame Show!
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Vgf6TkOPgt – 8:00 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
In his pregame meeting with reporters, Pop seemed optimistic Tre Jones would return tonight in Utah.
Alas, it is not to be. Jones has since been ruled out after trying to give it a go in pregame warm-ups. – 7:59 PM
In his pregame meeting with reporters, Pop seemed optimistic Tre Jones would return tonight in Utah.
Alas, it is not to be. Jones has since been ruled out after trying to give it a go in pregame warm-ups. – 7:59 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
One last roadtrip stop ✈️
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/wvyoWJoi7g – 7:52 PM
One last roadtrip stop ✈️
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/wvyoWJoi7g – 7:52 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Rounding out the roadtrip in Utah ✈️❄️ Play Call Your Shot during Spurs vs Jazz for a chance to win 2 Spurs Plaza Tickets! https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/kw0Tp2944W – 7:38 PM
Rounding out the roadtrip in Utah ✈️❄️ Play Call Your Shot during Spurs vs Jazz for a chance to win 2 Spurs Plaza Tickets! https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/kw0Tp2944W – 7:38 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Ryan Dunn just has to play for Virginia more. This team is terrible in the half court and must seek opportunities to push off of DREB. Dunn’s ability to run the floor is one of the few ways to unlock that. – 7:10 PM
Ryan Dunn just has to play for Virginia more. This team is terrible in the half court and must seek opportunities to push off of DREB. Dunn’s ability to run the floor is one of the few ways to unlock that. – 7:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
With both Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson OUT tonight, the Jazz have called up two-way guard Johnny Juzang. – 7:06 PM
With both Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson OUT tonight, the Jazz have called up two-way guard Johnny Juzang. – 7:06 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
New @CKnewsletters: On Keldon Johnson’s burden of expectation, and the potentially imminent, much-needed return of Devin Vassell (unlocked for all!) matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-keldon… – 6:42 PM
New @CKnewsletters: On Keldon Johnson’s burden of expectation, and the potentially imminent, much-needed return of Devin Vassell (unlocked for all!) matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-keldon… – 6:42 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧 | “And if you went into Utah and you weren’t ready to play, you were going to get embarrassed… You were gonna be frustrated. They’ll beat you by 20.” – @CoachAvery6
Tap in to listen to the latest episode of #RoundballRoundup or download wherever you get your podcasts ⤵️ – 5:51 PM
🎧 | “And if you went into Utah and you weren’t ready to play, you were going to get embarrassed… You were gonna be frustrated. They’ll beat you by 20.” – @CoachAvery6
Tap in to listen to the latest episode of #RoundballRoundup or download wherever you get your podcasts ⤵️ – 5:51 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
With 26 points, @KrisDunn3 has the most points scored in the first two games on a 10-day contract for the Jazz 🎶🖤
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/wJtF0rP7WG – 4:28 PM
With 26 points, @KrisDunn3 has the most points scored in the first two games on a 10-day contract for the Jazz 🎶🖤
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/wJtF0rP7WG – 4:28 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Reppin’ 😎
The latest episode of The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries follows the Spurs throughout the decades of All-Star weekends ⭐️ https://t.co/5S6XKcMjC6 pic.twitter.com/gwPAGZT7hd – 3:00 PM
Reppin’ 😎
The latest episode of The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries follows the Spurs throughout the decades of All-Star weekends ⭐️ https://t.co/5S6XKcMjC6 pic.twitter.com/gwPAGZT7hd – 3:00 PM