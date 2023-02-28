Teams eyeing Karl-Anthony Towns for potential trade if Wolves struggle

“Teams are already talking about it,” Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski said during an appearance on Zach Lowe’s podcast. “There’s no doubt that other teams are eyeing this situation and looking to see if Karl-Anthony Towns will become available.”
Source: Spotify
“I can tell you from everyone that I’ve talked to within the organization, they very much believe in KAT. They believe that once he comes back and they have some time to build around ANT (Anthony Edwards) and [Rudy] Gobert and KAT, they very much believe that can still work. Chris Finch believes it. Tim Connelly believes it. They don’t have any plans to trade him.” -via Spotify / February 28, 2023
“But if the bottom falls out of this thing and they go forward that way, there are going to be teams knocking on the door. I do think that overall, especially locally here, there’s a lack of appreciation among fans for what Karl-Anthony Towns is as a player.” -via Spotify / February 28, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: Edwards: “Hopefully KAT will be back within those seven or eight (games). TP will be back and get the guys back and we’ll figure it out.” (Not immediately aware of a Taurean Prince injury, but we’ll see!) -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / February 24, 2023