Live stream: Timberwolves 58, Clippers 56

The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-32) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (33-30) at Crypto.com Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 28, 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves 58, Los Angeles Clippers 56 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This game is going to come down to the very end again.
Westbrook/Leonard have 11:3 assist-TO ratio. Rest of Clippers: 5:9.
Lineup that should probably not see the light of day again: Eric Gordon with Westbrook/George/Leonard/Morris – 11:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Timberwolves lead LA 58-56 at halftime.
Mike Conley with 5 assists, only 1 turnover. His second quarter was way better than his first quarter, as Timberwolves won the possession battle and turned (!) game around.
Clippers once again selling, allowing 18 points off 12 turnovers. – 11:15 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert really needed that 2nd quarter. 10 pts, 4 boards and a block in the period. – 11:12 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that’s too easy for the big fella pic.twitter.com/wshZxiZ3aV – 11:12 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves lead the Clippers 58-56 at halftime after trailing by as much as 12. The Clippers turned it over 12 times, leading to 18 Minnesota points in the first half. – 11:12 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Couple of bad shots and even worse turnovers by the Clippers and the T’Wolves are up, 56-51, with less than two minutes in the half. – 11:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Kawhi just smiled, as in “I can’t believe they called that foul on me/Rudy hit that bucket over me.” – 11:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA in bonus last 3:18 of first half
Taurean Prince in foul trouble – 11:06 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Ty Lue decides to go super-small against Rudy Gobert, putting Paul George on Gobert.
Then the Wolves go on a little run — including an Rudy post up bucket on PG. Lue immediately goes back to Ivica Zubac.
We also should remember the times going small against Rudy doesn’t work. – 11:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook has seven assists in 11 minutes with two turnovers so far. He has only taken one shot, looking to distribute. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have combined for 25 points early. – 11:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Zubac comes back into game, order restored.
George with a rebound and another Clippers look ahead, this time to Zu for a go-ahead dunk.
Then Westbrook gets 7th assist as George hits his first 3.
LA up 49-45 with 4:38 left in 1st half. – 11:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
12-point LA lead is GONE
Clippers tried to go without Zubac/Plumlee for a couple of possessions and it did not work out – 11:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
too big. too strong.
IT’S NAZ REID. pic.twitter.com/keW9gd6Mng – 10:59 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
That 12-point Clippers lead dwindled to one, 40-39, before PG’s FTs. – 10:59 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Finch goes with Conley and Gobert for the first 7.5 minutes, then they both check out for JMac and Naz. JMac and Naz play 9 minutes, then Finch brings in Conley and Gobert for the final 7.5 minutes.
Really targeting those Conley-Gobert minutes (and JMac + Naz to a lesser extent) – 10:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue is challenging Paul George offensive foul drawn by Taurean Prince. Prince appeared to be in restricted area. Not sure how officials decided that was a charge unless PG swung bows – 10:56 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Ty Lue should win this challenge. Taurean Prince clearly in the restricted area and earned the charge call. – 10:56 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Since he returned from injury 8 games ago, Jordan McLaughlin ranked last in net rating amongst the nine Wolves players to play 100+ minutes (-6.4).
Good to see JMac finding a rhythm tonight. He’s got 7 quick points without missing a shot, and leads the Wolves in +/- thus far. – 10:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA leads Timberwolves 40-35 with 8:50 left in first half.
Last time Clippers had 40 points in this building, it was the end of the first quarter, and the other team had 40 TOO
LAC all-bench lineup is a -7 together so far. – 10:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
so nice, we had to show it twice. pic.twitter.com/JRBLKt65GT – 10:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA leads Timberwolves 33-26 through one quarter.
Paul George with 8 points on 4/5 FGs.
LA survived full shift of Ant, bad 3-point shooting outside of Kawhi, and 5 turnovers. – 10:43 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 33-26.
Edwards leads the Wolves with 8 points to go along with 2 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal.
Anderson paced Minnesota with 4 rebounds in the quarter. – 10:41 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rough first quarter for both Wolves centers. Big uphill climb tonight if Gobert is gonna play like that. – 10:41 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers lead T’Wolves after one quarter, 33-26. Kawhi has 10 pts., PG 8. Russ with five assists. – 10:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers lead Minnesota 33-26 after one quarter.
The big takeaway is that the Clippers actually are showing some energy early. – 10:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
5-man LAC second unit:
Eric Gordon
Nicolas Batum
Mason Plumlee
Norman Powell
Terance Mann – 10:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
FIRST TEAM ALL-DEFENSE
🔒🔒🔒 pic.twitter.com/lYuZUFUuRG – 10:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The Timberwolves point of attack defense is… unimpressive. To be kind.
They could really use someone like Jarred Vanderbilt. – 10:35 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
☀️ That Cali Connection ☀️
Russ ➡️ PG pic.twitter.com/iqCkwJnH2N – 10:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
During the last two games the Clippers have struggled often making the simplest of passes. Tonight they’re completing some at a much higher degree of difficulty, the latest example being Norm Powell’s seeing-eye dime for a Kawhi dunk. – 10:34 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Second unit in with Kawhi late in first quarter. Kawhi scores quickly off a pass from Powell – 10:34 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
McDaniels with a big block on Kawhi. Gets an audible reaction from the crowd. – 10:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA leads Timberwolves 24-16 with 3:37 left in first quarter
Russell Westbrook already has 3 rebounds and 5 assists. Should actually have more assists. He’s making plays at a high level. – 10:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
same spot.
same result. 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/D2MmLcybnl – 10:28 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jordan McLaughlin now in the game. Here’s an update on him talking about how he doesn’t yet feel like himself coming off the calf injury: startribune.com/jordan-mclaugh… – 10:28 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Russ doing Russ during the first quarter, finding Zu inside, finding PG down the court. More TK – 10:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook threw an advance pass to Paul George for a dunk, then raised both arms for a “touchdown” signal after the bucket.
Westbrook’s passing has been excellent so far. Just looked off a defender to hit Zubac down low, too. – 10:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Marcus Morris drew a clear-path foul trying to get the ball almost in the restricted area. I do not understand what is and isn’t clear path. – 10:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A play that if you’ve seen a T Lue era Clipper make, please show me:
Russell Westbrook with an advance pass to tight end Marcus Morris Sr. that draws a clear path review on Kyle Anderson (who is in foul trouble).
And it WAS a clear path foul. Mind BLOWN lol – 10:23 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
A magical sequence 🪄
Russ ➡️ PG-13 pic.twitter.com/C594ow2gUy – 10:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
A bit of an oddball start from LAC. Their pace has been faster than usual, Paul George has been aggressive (and the guy usually bringing the ball up), lots of open looks, Morris made a heady play to force a turnover. Also a couple missed FTs from PG and missed 3s from Morris. – 10:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue was most upset Sunday night about how the starters were in an 18-point first quarter hole.
Energy DIFFERENT tonight. 7-0 LA run, 13-4 LA lead with 7:43 left in 1st quarter.
Still some kinks. PG missed b2b FTs, Marcus missed b2b 3s. But Clippers have 2 steals, 2 oREB. – 10:18 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Kawhi Leonard vs. Jaden McDaniels. First one to smile loses. It’ll go 5 OTs – 10:13 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The Warriors are 7th in the West right now just 1.5 games ahead of the 11th place Trail Blazers. The Warriors are also just 1 game back of the 5th place Clippers who they face tomorrow. There is no room for error – pulling out two wins without Steph would be huge. #DubNation – 9:58 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The Warriors are 7th in the West right now just 1.5 games ahead of the Trail Blazers who are in 11th. The Warriors are also just 1 game back of the 5th place Clippers who they face tomorrow. There is no room for error right now. #DubNation – 9:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Something to keep in mind:
Thunder can clinch the tiebreaker over the Lakers tomorrow. Timberwolves can clinch the tiebreaker over the Lakers Friday.
Two huge games made even bigger. – 9:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaylen Nowell (Left Knee Tendinopathy), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at L.A. pic.twitter.com/DwHFaXRHF3 – 9:45 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaylen Nowell (left knee tendinopathy) has been ruled out for tonight’s game.
Rudy Gobert and Taurean Prince are both IN – 9:37 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/28
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
MIN
Jaden McDaniels
Kyle Anderson
Rudy Gobert
Anthony Edwards
Mike Conley – 9:33 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his fourth three-pointer of the game, Saddiq Bey has netted his 3,000th career point. Tonight marks his 50th career 4+ 3FGM outing of his career, the third-most such games by any member of the 2020 NBA Draft class, trailing only LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards. – 9:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
fitted in the City of Angels pic.twitter.com/Ycpc0C7sB3 – 9:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Rockets 74-54:
-Jamal Murray: 23 points on 9/13 FG, 4/7 3P, 4 assists
-Nikola Jokić: 6-6-7 because why not? +27 in 18 min
-MPJ: 13-2-2, 3/5 3P pic.twitter.com/HAQ9GA7Kua – 9:09 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The source of all this 💧 in LA lately pic.twitter.com/48XwyH5pJw – 9:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Robert Covington lineups:
– with PG, no Kawhi: -8.8 net rating in 109 minutes
– with Kawhi, no PG: 13.4 net in 95 minutes
– with Kawhi/PG: nothing since preseason
T Lue on possibility of door #3 before playoffs: “You never know…” pic.twitter.com/oJalJZTDvx – 8:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder is running “Belgrade” a ton tonight. It’s an after-free-throw play that’s a variation of “Minnesota,” which has a pretty cool story behind it.
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 8:47 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Teasing my notebook … some quotes coming from Chris Finch and Jordan McLaughlin related to McLaughlin’s return from injury, and how McLaughlin doesn’t feel like himself nor is fully confident trusting his movement. He and Finch had a chat about everything yesterday, Finch said. – 8:46 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Taurean Prince is available tonight. Said “we’ll see, I think so” when asked about Rudy Gobert’s availability. – 8:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chris Finch says that Clippers are “perfectly crafted roster” for Russell Westbrook – 8:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
this man loves his cardigans. pic.twitter.com/ViOWwBhQ5R – 8:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Which means new starting lineup:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook – 8:27 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
In his pregame media session, Ty Lue mentions a stat that Mike Conley has passed the ball 70% of them time he enters the paint. Mentioned the Clippers will have to fan out, cover Gobert and the shooters when Conley drives. Might be chances for Conley to score it. – 8:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says Ivica Zubac is back tonight into the starting lineup. – 8:21 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The need to know for tonight’s matchup with Minnesota.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 6:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Since ASG
Smart-Brown-Tatum-Horford-Rob
110 OR 138 DR (-27.8) 24 min
White-Smart-JT-Al-Rob
102/110 (-7.7) 18 min
Brogdon-Smart-JT-JB-Al
129/133 (-4.2) 13 min
“These are the games we need to understand how we want to play, who do we have out there”
New: clnsmedia.com/celtics-search… – 5:48 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Lowry to miss 10th game in a row with troublesome knee, with released Dragic now available. Insight on why Heat hasn’t pursued a point guard to this point, among Westbrook & others: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
back on the national stage. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/soi00Dl6Oz – 5:08 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
While Conley has been underwhelming on O, I have liked his ability to be in the right position and fight on D — even against bigger wings (I think there was a similar cross-match onto Hayward on Friday).
I think there’s a real value in this given how often McDaniels is on-ball. pic.twitter.com/3dZK87veil – 4:44 PM
